  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Castillo Copper Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCZ   AU000000CCZ2

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:16 2023-02-20 am EST
0.0160 AUD    0.00%
02/16Castillo Copper delighted with high-grade magnetic rare earths at BHA Project
AQ
02/15Castillo Copper says confidence increased by assay results
AN
02/15Technology Minerals up on licence progress
AN
Castillo Copper approves plans to assess Big One deposit in Australia

02/20/2023 | 01:26pm EST
Castillo Copper Ltd - Australia and Zambia-focused base metal explorer - Approves plans to assess optimising Big One deposit. Commissions engineering contractor for pit optimisation study on the viability of commencing copper mining operations, utilising prospective third-party processors and effective path to market. Says it will reformulate plans for third drilling campaign at Big One and companion geophysical surveys to extend known mineralisation beyond the line of lode. Says there is a compelling case to ramp up exploration activities, with the macro-outlook for copper "remaining positive".

Chair Ged Hall says: "Following a recent strategic asset review, the board approved an optimization study for the Big One deposit which should ideally articulate a clear pathway to commence copper mining operations. With exploratory work ramping up at the NWQ Copper and BHA projects, the board is increasingly optimistic about the group's prospects for 2023."

Current stock price: 0.85 pence, down 2.9%

12-month change: down 28%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

