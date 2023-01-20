Castillo Copper confirms rare earth elements discovery

Castillo Copper Ltd - Australia and Zambia-focused base metal explorer - Says assays from seven drill holes across the Fence Gossan and Tors Tank prospects in Australia confirm a "significant" shallow clay-hosted rare earth elements discovery. Finds up to 2,410 parts per million total rare earth oxides. In Zambia, Castillo schedules development works to start in the first half of 2023 on known targets at its Luanshya project. "The board remains committed to aligning with a development partner or undertaking a trade sale for the Zambia Copper projects - efforts will be redoubled to deliver this outcome during 2023," it says.

Current stock price: 0.86 pence each, down 7.0% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 41%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

