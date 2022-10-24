Advanced search
    CCZ   AU000000CCZ2

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-24 am EDT
0.0220 AUD   +29.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Castillo Copper hails promising results at Fence Gossan

10/24/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Castillo Copper Ltd - Perth, Australia-based exploration company focused on copper across Australia and Zambia - Updates on drilling results at Fence Gossan Prospect within the BHA project's East Zone. Says positive initial observations are comparable to Tors Tank Prospect. "Subject to confirmation from final assay results, the geology team believe there is potential for cobalt, copper-gold and rare earth elements mineralisation," Castillo says.

Four holes were drilled for a total of 516 metres, with targeted cobalt mineralisation zones hit across all four drill holes - with intersected sequences comprising clay, amphibolite, schist and gneiss. "Numerous disseminated sulphide layers" were logged, with thicknesses up to 17 metres, which "could potentially host cobalt mineralisation", it says.

"With the drilling campaign at the halfway mark, the board is optimistic that known mineralisation at the Tors Tank & Fence Gossan Prospects has potentially been extended. Moreover, for Fence Gossan in particular, the board is delighted to note the significant pegmatite intercepts which have the potential to host REEs as well as platinum group elements," says Managing Director Dennis Jensen.

Current stock price: 1.10 pence, up 7.3% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 49%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED 29.41% 0.022 Delayed Quote.-26.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.95% 91.15 Delayed Quote.19.99%
WTI -0.83% 84.829 Delayed Quote.13.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 0,15  0,09  0,09 
Net income 2022 -1,65 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2022 5,75 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,6 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 49 790 392x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis Jensen Managing Director & Director
Gerrard Hall Chairman
Geoff Reed Executive Director
Dale Hanna Secretary
