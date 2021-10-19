Castle Biosciences : Acquisition Webcast

The information in this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected timing and actual closing of the transaction, Castle's estimated U.S. TAM following the consummation of the transaction, Castle's ability to integrate the TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay into its commercial offerings, the ability of the Cernostics and Castle teams to complement each other and to accelerate our impact on patient care and drive value creation for shareholders, the ability of the TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay to predict future development of HGD and/or esophageal cancer in patients with BE, objectively and accurately predict progression from BE to HGD or EAC, improve the prevention of esophageal cancer and help physicians and patients make more informed management decisions based on the unique biology of individual patients' esophageal biopsies. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make.
2
Ca stl e Bi os ciences to Ac qui re Ce r nosti cs
F u e l s m i d - a n d l o n g - t e r m g r o w t h w i t h T i s s u e C y p h e r ® p l a t f o r m e n a b l i n g G I f r a n c h i s e
Is aligned with our
commitment to
With six validation and
using innovative
performance studies
technology to
completed,
answer clinical
TissueCypher platform
TissueCypher builds on
problems and guide
our history of being an
complements our GEP
disease management
evidence-driven
Fuels growth and value
dermatologic franchise,
company
adding a first-to-market
Opportunity to accelerate
creation for
predictive test in
our impact on improving
shareholders while
Barrett's Esophagus
patient outcomes through
expanding our areas of
clinically actionable
expertise
precision diagnostics
3
Ca stl e's Revenue G rowth Sto r y
2021
2022
2025
Dermatologic
Franchise
Cutaneous Melanoma
Cutaneous Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Suspicious Pigmented Lesions
Suspicious Pigmented Lesions
(Expanded LCD effective Dec 2020)
(Potential LCD effective in 2022)
(Acquired in May 2021; LCD in effect)
(Potential LCD effective in 2022)
Cutaneous Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Suspicious Pigmented Lesions
Additional Tests for Dermatologic Conditions
Pipeline Expansion
(Expected launches ~2025)
Barrett's Esophagus
Barrett's Esophagus
Gastrointestinal
Franchise*
Pipeline Growth Opportunities
4
Year we received/expect initial Medicare reimbursement; *Pending the closing of the Cernostics acquisition
Ab out C e r nosti cs
H a r n e s s i n g s p a t i a l b i o l o g y t o i n f o r m d e c i s i o n s i n t h e t r e a t m e n t o f B a r r e t t 's E s o p h a g u s
Cernostics is a leader in tissue- based diagnostic testing, delivering solutions designed to provide deeper tissue insights, better patient outcomes and lower cost of care. Cernostics applies spatial biology and biologically-aware AI to tissue diagnostics, delivering clinically actionable, precision diagnostic information to physicians and patients.
Pittsburgh-based
Proprietary TissueCypher (TC) platform
First-to-marketpredictive test for Barrett's
Esophagus (BE)
Six validation and performance studies
~$1B estimated U.S. TAM
Medical advisory board consists of leading GI KOLs
GIs are receptive to the use of TC for BE patients
5
