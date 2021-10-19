Log in
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/18 04:00:00 pm
62.67 USD   -1.43%
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Acquisition Webcast
PU
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Agrees to Buy Diagnostics Company Cernostics
MT
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : to Acquire Cernostics - Form 8-K
PU
Castle Biosciences : Acquisition Webcast

10/19/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Cernostics Acquisition

O c tober 1 9 , 2 0 2 1

D i s c l a i m e r s

F O R W A R D - L O O K I N G S T A T E M E N T S

The information in this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected timing and actual closing of the transaction, Castle's estimated U.S. TAM following the consummation of the transaction, Castle's ability to integrate the TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay into its commercial offerings, the ability of the Cernostics and Castle teams to complement each other and to accelerate our impact on patient care and drive value creation for shareholders, the ability of the TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay to predict future development of HGD and/or esophageal cancer in patients with BE, objectively and accurately predict progression from BE to HGD or EAC, improve the prevention of esophageal cancer and help physicians and patients make more informed management decisions based on the unique biology of individual patients' esophageal biopsies. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the conditions to closing may not be satisfied and the transaction may be delayed or not close at all, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business, the TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay's ability to provide the aforementioned benefits to patients, physicians and Castle and the risks set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter June 30, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

2

Ca stl e Bi os ciences to Ac qui re Ce r nosti cs

F u e l s m i d - a n d l o n g - t e r m g r o w t h w i t h T i s s u e C y p h e r ® p l a t f o r m e n a b l i n g G I f r a n c h i s e

Is aligned with our

commitment to

With six validation and

using innovative

performance studies

technology to

completed,

answer clinical

TissueCypher platform

TissueCypher builds on

problems and guide

our history of being an

complements our GEP

disease management

evidence-driven

Fuels growth and value

dermatologic franchise,

company

adding a first-to-market

Opportunity to accelerate

creation for

predictive test in

our impact on improving

shareholders while

Barrett's Esophagus

patient outcomes through

expanding our areas of

clinically actionable

expertise

precision diagnostics

3

Ca stl e's Revenue G rowth Sto r y

2021

2022

2025

Dermatologic

Franchise

Cutaneous Melanoma

Cutaneous Melanoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Suspicious Pigmented Lesions

Suspicious Pigmented Lesions

(Expanded LCD effective Dec 2020)

(Potential LCD effective in 2022)

(Acquired in May 2021; LCD in effect)

(Potential LCD effective in 2022)

Cutaneous Melanoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Suspicious Pigmented Lesions

Additional Tests for Dermatologic Conditions

Pipeline Expansion

(Expected launches ~2025)

Barrett's Esophagus

Barrett's Esophagus

Gastrointestinal

Franchise*

Pipeline Growth Opportunities

4

Year we received/expect initial Medicare reimbursement; *Pending the closing of the Cernostics acquisition

Ab out C e r nosti cs

H a r n e s s i n g s p a t i a l b i o l o g y t o i n f o r m d e c i s i o n s i n t h e t r e a t m e n t o f B a r r e t t 's E s o p h a g u s

Cernostics is a leader in tissue- based diagnostic testing, delivering solutions designed to provide deeper tissue insights, better patient outcomes and lower cost of care. Cernostics applies spatial biology and biologically-aware AI to tissue diagnostics, delivering clinically actionable, precision diagnostic information to physicians and patients.

  • Pittsburgh-based
  • Proprietary TissueCypher (TC) platform
  • First-to-marketpredictive test for Barrett's
    Esophagus (BE)
    • Six validation and performance studies
    • ~$1B estimated U.S. TAM
  • Medical advisory board consists of leading GI KOLs
  • GIs are receptive to the use of TC for BE patients

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 12:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 577 M 1 577 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 62,67 $
Average target price 88,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-6.67%1 577
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.63.53%22 225
10X GENOMICS, INC.8.82%17 086
BIOMÉRIEUX-13.04%13 779
DIASORIN S.P.A.5.44%11 388
NATERA, INC.11.93%10 446