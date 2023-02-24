Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Castle Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castle Biosciences' Chief Financial Officer Frank Stokes Selected Among the Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2023 by Finance & Investing

02/24/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its chief financial officer, Frank Stokes, was named to Finance & Investing’s Top 25 CFOs of Houston list for 2023. This year’s awardees are financial executives at the forefront of the rapid technological development occurring throughout Houston across key global industries, including energy, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics and aerospace.

“I am proud of Frank’s accomplishments at Castle,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We believe his recognition among Houston’s Top 25 CFOs is a testament to his financial acuity and keen business acumen, which have been an asset to our organization and supported our financial and operational growth.”

Having served as Castle’s chief financial officer since December 2017, Stokes was instrumental in the Company’s initial public offering in 2019 and the Company’s acquisitions of Cernostics, Inc. and its TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus test in 2021, and AltheaDx, Inc. and its IDgenetix® test for mental health conditions in 2022. Prior to joining Castle, Stokes served as chief financial officer for Hammock Pharmaceuticals, and as a managing director of Leerink Swann (now SVB Leerink), Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Wachovia Securities, LLC. Stokes holds a B.S. degree in business administration and J.D. and MBA degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The full list of Finance & Investing’s Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2023 can be viewed here.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Finance & Investing

Finance & Investing is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news and corporate actions related to investment banking, wealth management and the public and private markets. The firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and investing and the various firms and executives that make up the sector. Finance & Investing and its affiliates circulate its content to over 38,000 individuals and businesses.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:01aCastle Biosciences' Chief Financial Officer Frank Stokes Selected Among the Top 25 CFOs..
BU
02/23Castle Biosciences, Inc. - Data Presentation at 2023 Winter Clinical, Miami Highlights ..
AQ
02/22Data Presentation at 2023 Winter Clinical - Miami™ Highlights Use of DecisionDx®-..
BU
02/10Castle Biosciences, Inc. - Prospective, Multicenter Study Demonstrates That DecisionDx-..
AQ
02/09Prospective, Multicenter Study Demonstrates That DecisionDx®-Melanoma Test Results Can ..
BU
02/09Castle Biosciences, Inc. Publishes Data from Prospective, Multicenter Study, Called DEC..
CI
02/07Castle Biosciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and H..
BU
02/03Insider Sell: Castle Biosciences
MT
02/03Insider Sell: Castle Biosciences
MT
02/01Castle Biosciences Earns a Top Workplaces USA Award for the Second Consecutive Year
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 -71,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 622 M 622 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,62 $
Average target price 49,63 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Executive Director-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.0.34%622
BIOMÉRIEUX-2.37%11 988
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.22.26%6 977
DIASORIN S.P.A.-11.00%6 563
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.7.63%5 650
10X GENOMICS, INC.31.75%5 538