Castle Biosciences : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our mission, vision, strategic guideposts and our strategies for driving long-term growth through strong execution and our operational guideposts; our estimated U.S. total addressable market for our commercially available tests; our positioning for continued growth and expected 2023 catalysts; our ongoing studies generating data and their impact on driving adoption of our tests; and study observations and interpretations of study data, including conclusions about the benefits and impact of our tests on treatment decisions and patient outcomes. The words "anticipates," "can," "estimates," "expects," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our estimates and assumptions underlying our estimated U.S. total addressable market for our commercially available tests; the effects of macroeconomic events and conditions, including inflation, banking crises, supply chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, among others, on our business and our efforts to address their impact on our business; subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results discussed in this presentation, including with respect to the diagnostic and prognostic tests discussed in this presentation; actual application of our tests may not provide the anticipated benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Financial Performance Summary Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Total test reports
14,916
8,627
Total Dermatology test reports
10,974
8,115
Revenues
$42.0M
$26.9M
Adj. Revenues1
$43.4M
$26.3M
Gross Margin
70.5%
71.7%
Adj. Gross Margin1
76.5%
77.4%
Net Loss
$(29.2)M
$(24.6)M
Adj. EBITDA1
$(15.1)M
$(11.4)M
Operating Cash Flow
$(25.4)M
$(21.4)M
Cash, Cash Equivalents &
Marketable Investment
Securities
as of end of period
$232M2
$309M
1See Non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this presentation. 2Year-over-year change in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities includes the acquisition of AltheaDx in April
2022 and payout of annual bonuses in Q1 2023, among other uses.
Consistent Execution of Growth Initiatives Supports Long-Term Growth
2017-2022 Total Test Report Volume
44,419
58%
28,145
17,055 18,185
13,445
10,614
2017-2022 Revenue
$137.0
46%
$94.1
$62.6
$51.9
$22.8
$13.8
2017
2018
2019
20201
20212
2022
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
1Due to COVID-19, cutaneous melanoma diagnoses were down 20% for 2020;
2 Cutaneous melanoma diagnoses were down 11% for 2021.
Key Q1 2023 Accomplishments
With continued momentum from
Published prospective, multicenter
National Society for Cutaneous
2022, delivered a strong start to the
study, called DECIDE,1 showing
Medicine endorses DecisionDx-
year, with significant test report
DecisionDx-Melanoma test results
Melanoma as offering more utility than
volume growth (a 73% increase over
influenced 85% of clinicians' decisions
other existing cutaneous melanoma
Q1 2022) and revenue growth (a 57%
regarding the SLNB2 surgical procedure
GEP3 assays or nomograms in consensus
increase over Q1 2022)
and led to a significant reduction in
panel report
SLNBs performed
Received a 2023 Top Workplace USA
Shared performance data from a novel,
award for an exceptional workplace
multi-center, independent cohort
culture; this is Castle's second year in a
demonstrating that DecisionDx-SCC can
row to receive this national distinction
significantly improve metastatic risk
predictions by complementing current
staging systems (AJCC84 and BWH5)
1DECIDE=DecisionDx-Melanoma Impact on Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy Decisions and Clinical Outcomes; 2SLNB=sentinel lymph node biopsy; 3GEP=gene expression profile; 4AJCC8=American Joint Committee on
Cancer 8th edition staging system; 5BWH=Brigham and Women's Hospital staging system
