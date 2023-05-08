Castle Biosciences : Corporate Presentation

Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our mission, vision, strategic guideposts and our strategies for driving long-term growth through strong execution and our operational guideposts; our estimated U.S. total addressable market for our commercially available tests; our positioning for continued growth and expected 2023 catalysts; our ongoing studies generating data and their impact on driving adoption of our tests; and study observations and interpretations of study data, including conclusions about the benefits and impact of our tests on treatment decisions and patient outcomes. The words "anticipates," "can," "estimates," "expects," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our estimates and assumptions underlying our estimated U.S. total addressable market for our commercially available tests; the effects of macroeconomic events and conditions, including inflation, banking crises, supply chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, among others, on our business and our efforts to address their impact on our business; subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results discussed in this presentation, including with respect to the diagnostic and prognostic tests discussed in this presentation; actual application of our tests may not provide the anticipated benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

2