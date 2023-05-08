Advanced search
Castle Biosciences : Corporate Presentation

05/08/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
Transforming Disease Management

May 2023

Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our mission, vision, strategic guideposts and our strategies for driving long-term growth through strong execution and our operational guideposts; our estimated U.S. total addressable market for our commercially available tests; our positioning for continued growth and expected 2023 catalysts; our ongoing studies generating data and their impact on driving adoption of our tests; and study observations and interpretations of study data, including conclusions about the benefits and impact of our tests on treatment decisions and patient outcomes. The words "anticipates," "can," "estimates," "expects," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our estimates and assumptions underlying our estimated U.S. total addressable market for our commercially available tests; the effects of macroeconomic events and conditions, including inflation, banking crises, supply chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, among others, on our business and our efforts to address their impact on our business; subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results discussed in this presentation, including with respect to the diagnostic and prognostic tests discussed in this presentation; actual application of our tests may not provide the anticipated benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

2

Financial Performance Summary Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Total test reports

14,916

8,627

Total Dermatology test reports

10,974

8,115

Revenues

$42.0M

$26.9M

Adj. Revenues1

$43.4M

$26.3M

Gross Margin

70.5%

71.7%

Adj. Gross Margin1

76.5%

77.4%

Net Loss

$(29.2)M

$(24.6)M

Adj. EBITDA1

$(15.1)M

$(11.4)M

Operating Cash Flow

$(25.4)M

$(21.4)M

Cash, Cash Equivalents &

Marketable Investment

Securities

as of end of period

$232M2

$309M

1See Non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this presentation. 2Year-over-year change in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities includes the acquisition of AltheaDx in April

3

2022 and payout of annual bonuses in Q1 2023, among other uses.

Consistent Execution of Growth Initiatives Supports Long-Term Growth

2017-2022 Total Test Report Volume

44,419

58%

28,145

17,055 18,185

13,445

10,614

2017-2022 Revenue

$137.0

46%

$94.1

$62.6

$51.9

$22.8

$13.8

2017

2018

2019

20201

20212

2022

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1Due to COVID-19, cutaneous melanoma diagnoses were down 20% for 2020;

2 Cutaneous melanoma diagnoses were down 11% for 2021.

4

Key Q1 2023 Accomplishments

With continued momentum from

Published prospective, multicenter

National Society for Cutaneous

2022, delivered a strong start to the

study, called DECIDE,1 showing

Medicine endorses DecisionDx-

year, with significant test report

DecisionDx-Melanoma test results

Melanoma as offering more utility than

volume growth (a 73% increase over

influenced 85% of clinicians' decisions

other existing cutaneous melanoma

Q1 2022) and revenue growth (a 57%

regarding the SLNB2 surgical procedure

GEP3 assays or nomograms in consensus

increase over Q1 2022)

and led to a significant reduction in

panel report

SLNBs performed

Received a 2023 Top Workplace USA

Shared performance data from a novel,

award for an exceptional workplace

multi-center, independent cohort

culture; this is Castle's second year in a

demonstrating that DecisionDx-SCC can

row to receive this national distinction

significantly improve metastatic risk

predictions by complementing current

staging systems (AJCC84 and BWH5)

1DECIDE=DecisionDx-Melanoma Impact on Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy Decisions and Clinical Outcomes; 2SLNB=sentinel lymph node biopsy; 3GEP=gene expression profile; 4AJCC8=American Joint Committee on

5

Cancer 8th edition staging system; 5BWH=Brigham and Women's Hospital staging system

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 17:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
