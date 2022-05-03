Castle Biosciences Recognizes Skin Cancer Awareness Month through Its Support of Patient-Focused Initiatives

Castle is proud to collaborate with the Melanoma Research Foundation and The Skin Cancer Foundation in support of key advocacy events during the month of May

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced its ongoing collaboration with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) and The Skin Cancer Foundation to support skin cancer research, education and advocacy, highlighting events during May, in recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., and its incidence continues to rise. It is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.1

“We are committed to improving the lives of patients diagnosed with skin cancer through our innovative portfolio of tests that are designed to guide their care and through our partnerships with organizations who share our passion for skin health,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “MRF and The Skin Cancer Foundation are making fantastic strides in their advocacy efforts on behalf of the skin cancer patient community, and we are proud to support their efforts.”

MRF

This is the second consecutive year that Castle has collaborated with the MRF on two of their key educational and fundraising events taking place during the month of May and beyond, including:

“Ask the Expert” webinar on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. Eastern time, titled “What do I do next: A roadmap for care after an early-stage melanoma diagnosis.” Register here to access this upcoming session. For access to recorded playbacks of previous sessions, please visit the MRF YouTube channel.

MRF Miles for Melanoma 5K runs/walks are community events held across the U.S., both virtually and in-person, to raise funds that support critical research for viable melanoma treatments. Castle is proud to sponsor multiple walks across the U.S. in 2022. For more information and to get involved, visit MRF’s Miles for Melanoma page.

“It is estimated that almost 200,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with melanoma this year,2 and it is our mission at the MRF to change that,” said Kyleigh LiPira, M.B.A., chief executive officer of the MRF. "Our work to transform melanoma from one of the deadliest cancers to one of the most treatable through research, education and advocacy is made possible through the continued partnership of generous, patient-focused companies like Castle Biosciences.”

The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Champions for Change Gala is The Skin Cancer Foundation’s signature fundraising event, being held on Thursday, May 12, in New York. Proceeds from this event, in which Castle is a sponsor, support the Foundation’s educational campaigns, community programs and research initiatives.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis, and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website (www.melanoma.org) is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The mission of the Foundation is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended following a complete sun protection regimen that includes seeking shade and covering up with clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses, in addition to daily sunscreen use. For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

