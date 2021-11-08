Castle Biosciences Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Report affirms Castle’s commitment to ESG principles and serves as a benchmark for future progress

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company applying innovative diagnostics to inform disease management decisions and improve patient outcomes, today announced the launch of the Company’s inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing the Company’s related policies and metrics.

“Castle was founded on the guiding principle of doing the right thing at the right time,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “Although we are still early in our journey as a public company, our focus on ESG factors began with our guiding principle in 2008, when we laid the cornerstones of integrity, transparency, collaboration and innovation.

“We believe that building a strong ESG program that is relevant to our core business and our stakeholders is essential for success. The launch of this inaugural report marks an important milestone in our journey, demonstrating our desire to move Castle forward and progress our ESG goals. Additionally, it reinforces our commitment to improve the lives of patients, positively impact our communities and ensure Castle remains a great place for our valued employees to learn and grow.”

Key highlights from the report include:

A commitment to oversight and governance of Castle’s ESG program and metrics by the audit committee of the Company’s board of directors

An overview of Castle’s robust compliance program and commitment to ethical and safe practices across its operations

The Company’s commitment to its employees through competitive benefits and compensation programs and professional development opportunities

Metrics affirming Castle’s strong culture and employee engagement, including a low turnover rate of 6% in 2020 and an engagement score of 83% (with benchmark average being 66% 1 ) in its inaugural employee survey from 2021

) in its inaugural employee survey from 2021 Castle’s efforts with respect to diversity, equity and inclusion, including representation of women on its board of directors (50%), in the Company’s workforce (63%) and in executive positions (32%)

A snapshot of Castle’s patient advocacy efforts through partnerships with leading skin cancer organizations

Castle’s ESG report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and includes a SASB index with relevant ESG metrics. To download the full report, please visit the Company’s ESG webpage: https://castlebiosciences.com/environmental-social-and-governance/.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx® -CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath® Melanoma and DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

________________

1 Benchmark based on engagement scores of 100 healthcare companies who surveyed their employees in 2021 using a similar engagement platform

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005432/en/