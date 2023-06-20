Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Castle Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
13.18 USD   -1.27%
07:03aCastle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/16Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Castle BioSciences, Inc. (CSTL)
BU
06/15Castle Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Castle Biosciences, Inc. on Behalf of Castle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/20/2023 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that on June 16, 2023, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to 68 employees covering an aggregate of 197,498 shares of common stock as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Castle Biosciences. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to the employee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:03aCastle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/16Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Castle BioSci..
BU
06/15Castle Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Castle Biosciences, Inc. on Be..
BU
06/15BTIG Research Adjusts Castle Biosciences Price Target to $30 From $38, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
06/13Castle Biosciences Presents New Data Demonstrating the Ability of DecisionDx-SCC to Ide..
AQ
06/12Castle Biosciences Presents New Data Demonstrating the Ability of DecisionDx®-SCC to Id..
BU
06/12Castle Biosciences, Inc. Presents New Data Demonstrating the Ability of DecisionDx-SCC ..
CI
06/09Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Castle Bio..
BU
06/06Castle Biosciences, Inc. - Framework Incorporating DecisionDx-SCC Test Results into Cli..
AQ
06/06Scotiabank Adjusts Castle Biosciences Price Target to $33 From $54, Maintains Sector Ou..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 171 M - -
Net income 2023 -109 M - -
Net cash 2023 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 352 M 352 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,18 $
Average target price 33,63 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Executive Director-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-44.01%352
BIOMÉRIEUX-7.74%11 640
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.24.47%6 848
10X GENOMICS, INC.59.47%6 752
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.73.21%6 032
DIASORIN S.P.A.-24.11%5 782
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer