Castle Biosciences : Special Event Webcast

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the anticipated consummation of the acquisition of AltheaDx and the expected timing and actual closing of the transactions contemplated thereby, and the expected benefits resulting therefrom; our objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, future financial results and growth potential, including our expected estimated U.S. TAM for IDgenetix following our anticipated acquisition of AltheaDx; updates in our financial guidance for the 2022 fiscal year after giving effect to the anticipated acquisition of AltheaDx; our anticipated product portfolio and pipeline opportunities, including our ability to integrate IDgenetix into our existing portfolio of commercial offerings; the ability of the AltheaDx and Castle teams to successfully collaborate and the ability of IDgenetix to complement our portfolio of personalized testing solutions and enable our growth with advancement into pharmacogenomics and mental health; the ability of IDgenetix to accelerate our impact on patients with mental health conditions, enable us to offer incremental value to patients and clinicians over standard of care and potentially develop a mental health franchise; our belief that both drug-gene and drug-drug interactions may impact the effectiveness of individual therapies; and our belief that IDgenetix provides important genetic information that has the potential to help improve patients' chances of response and/or remission by identifying appropriate medications more efficiently than the standard of care trial. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to our ability to complete the acquisition of AltheaDx on the proposed terms and schedule, including risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of closing conditions, which may result in the conditions to closing not being satisfied and the transaction being delayed or not being ultimately consummated; risks associated with business combination transactions, such as the risk that acquired businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the calculations of, and factors that may impact the calculations of, the expected estimated U.S. TAM for IDgenetix, which may prove to be inaccurate; expanded Medicare reimbursement coverage for IDgenetix may never be granted, which could reduce our expected estimated TAM for IDgenetix; our assumptions underlying the anticipated contributions from the AltheaDx acquisition to our 2022 financial guidance, which could be inaccurate; risks related to future opportunities and plans for our company following our anticipated acquisition of AltheaDx, including uncertainty of our expected financial performance and results of our company following completion of the proposed acquisition; disruption from the proposed acquisition, making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; changes in market conditions and the introduction of competitive technologies, as well as competition from other commercial-stage diagnostics companies with PGx offerings for the treatment of depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions; the impact of unanticipated regulatory obligations and oversight; our expectations regarding reimbursement for IDgenetix or tests currently in our commercial portfolio; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business; IDgenetix's ability to provide the aforementioned benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

IDgenetix Fits Within Our Focus On Transforming Disease Management

Potential Acquisition Expected to Provide Strength to Castle's Portfolio ofTests and Long-Term Potential in Other Areas of Mental Health Therapeutic

Response

• IDgenetix test represents an estimated ~$5B U.S. Total Addressable Market (TAM) for mental health

• IDgenetix reimbursed by Medicare for depression since 2020

• IDgenetix randomized controlled clinical-use trial demonstrated clinical utility over standard of care, when physicians used the test prior to prescribing a medication1

Opportunity

• An area where we can leverage our commercial success

• Potential to create a suite of tests in a single call point

• Ability to answer clinical questions/impact patient care

• Early reimbursement wins

Strategic Fit

• Expands expertise into areas of mental health and treatment response through pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing

• Provides ability to build pipeline in an adjacent market (aligns with inflammatory skin disease pipeline test)

• Acquisition expected to contribute to near- and long-term revenue growth

Value Rationale

1Bradley et al., J Psychiatr Res. 2018 Jan; 96:100-107. See slide 17 for additional information.