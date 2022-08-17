Log in
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
32.56 USD   +1.34%
04:44pCASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/09SVB Securities Adjusts Castle Biosciences' Price Target to $50 from $45, Keeps Market Outperform Rating
MT
08/09Baird Adjusts Castle Biosciences' Price Target to $48 From $44, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Castle Biosciences : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
MAETZOLD DEREK J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC [CSTL] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC. , 505 S. FRIENDSWOOD DRIVE, SUITE 401
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
FRIENDSWOOD TX 77546
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
MAETZOLD DEREK J
C/O CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
505 S. FRIENDSWOOD DRIVE, SUITE 401
FRIENDSWOOD, TX77546 		X
Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer
Signatures
/s/ Greg Acosta, Attorney-in-fact 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These transactions were made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted by the Reporting Person, The Maetzold Descendants 2020 Trust, Derek Maetzold 2020 Irrevocable Trust, The Maetzold 2018 Remainder Trust f/b/o Emily Carol Kirk, The Maetzold 2018 Remainder Trust f/b/o Hannah Elizabeth Maetzold, The Maetzold 2018 Remainder Trust f/b/o John Derek Maetzold, and The Maetzold 2018 Remainder Trust f/b/o Peter Douglas Maetzold on June 7, 2022.
(2) Held by Derek Maetzold 2020 Irrevocable Trust of which the Reporting Person is the trustee and his children are beneficiaries.
(3) Held by The Maetzold 2018 Remainder Trust FBO Emily Carol Kirk of which the Reporting Person is the trustee and his child is the beneficiary.
(4) Held by The Maetzold 2018 Remainder Trust FBO Hannah Elizabeth Maetzold of which the Reporting Person is the trustee and his child is the beneficiary.
(5) Held by The Maetzold 2018 Remainder Trust FBO John Derek Maetzold of which the Reporting Person is the trustee and his child is the beneficiary.
(6) Held by The Maetzold 2018 Remainder Trust FBO Peter Douglas Maetzold of which the Reporting Person is the trustee and his child is the beneficiary.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -75,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 845 M 845 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 482
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Executive Director-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-25.05%845
BIOMÉRIEUX-18.49%12 250
DIASORIN S.P.A.-17.83%7 573
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.188.61%5 723
NATERA, INC.-40.98%5 344
10X GENOMICS, INC.-68.87%5 282