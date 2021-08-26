Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Castle Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castle Biosciences : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/26/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present a company overview at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Sept. 9, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time.
  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 15, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. Replays of the webcasts will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

Castle will also be available on Sept. 14, 2021, for one-on-one investor meetings during the Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference. Meetings may be requested exclusively through Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx® -CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath® Melanoma, DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma,) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:02aCASTLE BIOSCIENCES : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/24CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Secures US Federal Supply Schedule Contract for its Melanom..
MT
08/24CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Awarded U.S. Federal Supply Schedule Contract for DecisionD..
BU
08/24Castle Biosciences, Inc. Receives Five-Year U.S. Federal Supply Schedule Cont..
CI
08/16CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Presents New Data on DecisionDx®-Melanoma and DecisionDx®-S..
BU
08/16Castle Biosciences Presents New Data on DecisionDx®-Melanoma and DecisionDx®-..
CI
08/10CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Baird Adjusts Castle Biosciences PT to $78 From $73, Mainta..
MT
08/09CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/09Castle Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
08/09CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -53,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 828 M 1 828 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 72,62 $
Average target price 88,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.8.15%1 828
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.71.27%23 114
10X GENOMICS, INC.17.75%18 488
BIOMÉRIEUX-8.15%14 713
DIASORIN S.P.A.8.99%11 920
NATERA, INC.15.73%10 801