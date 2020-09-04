Log in
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
Castle Biosciences : to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

09/04/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 9:05 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC, www.mySCCskincancer.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com). Castle also has products in development for other underserved cancers, the most advanced of which is focused on patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq and are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
