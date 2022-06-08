Log in
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
21.24 USD   -1.44%
07:04aCastle Biosciences to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
BU
06/03CASTLE BIOSCIENCES : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K
PU
06/03CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Castle Biosciences to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

06/08/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present a company overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 120 M - -
Net income 2022 -86,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 344
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,24 $
Average target price 48,29 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Executive Director-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-50.45%558
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-12.16%17 707
BIOMÉRIEUX-23.89%12 022
DIASORIN S.P.A.-27.20%7 112
10X GENOMICS, INC.-68.88%5 255
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.70%5 107