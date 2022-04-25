Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Castle Biosciences, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
23.82 USD   +3.97%
04/21Expanded SEER Registries Dataset Shows Improved Survival for DecisionDx®-Melanoma Tested Patients Compared to Untested Patients
BU
04/21Castle Biosciences Announces New Data from a Recent Study in Which Patients Tested with DecisionDx®-Melanoma
CI
04/20Castle Biosciences to Present Data at the 18th European Association of Dermato Oncology (EADO) Congress
BU
Castle Biosciences to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, May 9

04/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the close of market on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3730612/6B0792D8D2EC88C9C59F5A12F812279B or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until May 31, 2022.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 844 200 6205 from the United States, or +1 929 526 1599 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 355837.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma and Barrett’s esophagus. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq and TissueCypher are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
