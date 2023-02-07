Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Castle Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-07 pm EST
26.82 USD   +0.41%
05:01pCastle Biosciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
BU
02/03Insider Sell: Castle Biosciences
MT
02/03Insider Sell: Castle Biosciences
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castle Biosciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

02/07/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2022, after the close of market on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/697513364 or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference call.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 844 200 6205 from the United States, or +1 929 526 1599 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the access code 235869.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
05:01pCastle Biosciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and H..
BU
02/03Insider Sell: Castle Biosciences
MT
02/03Insider Sell: Castle Biosciences
MT
02/01Castle Biosciences Earns a Top Workplaces USA Award for the Second Consecutive Year
BU
01/24Castle Biosciences' Medical Director to Present at the Precision Medicine World Confere..
AQ
01/23Castle Biosciences' Medical Director to Present at the Precision Medicine World Confere..
BU
01/20Castle Biosciences Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17Data Presentations at 2023 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference - Hawaii® Support Cli..
BU
01/09Castle Biosciences Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
01/09Castle Biosciences Expects to Meet or Surpass Top End of 2022 Revenue Guidance Range
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 -71,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 704 M 704 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 26,71 $
Average target price 49,63 $
Spread / Average Target 85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Executive Director-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.20.22%704
BIOMÉRIEUX-0.61%12 369
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.23.51%7 243
DIASORIN S.P.A.-6.52%6 987
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.9.85%6 035
10X GENOMICS, INC.30.24%5 432