  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Castle Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
25.83 USD   +1.53%
05:01pCastle Biosciences to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, August 8
BU
07:03aDecisionDx®-Melanoma Ordered More Than 100,000 Times for Patients Diagnosed with Cutaneous Melanoma
BU
07/20Presentation at 2022 AAD Innovation Academy to Showcase the Risk Stratification of DecisionDx®-Melanoma and its Role in the Management of Patients with Cutaneous Melanoma
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castle Biosciences to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, August 8

07/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, after the close of market on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/949303499 or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until Aug. 31, 2022.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 844 200 6205 from the United States, or +1 929 526 1599 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 705869.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 120 M - -
Net income 2022 -86,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 669 M 669 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 344
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Executive Director-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-40.66%669
BIOMÉRIEUX-16.13%12 662
DIASORIN S.P.A.-15.86%7 814
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-4.74%4 824
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.137.66%4 712
NATERA, INC.-52.03%4 315