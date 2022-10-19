Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Castle Biosciences, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
23.51 USD   +0.69%
07:07aCastle Biosciences to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, Nov. 2
BU
10/13Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial Show That TissueCypher® Barrett's Esophagus Test Results Can Significantly Improve the Accuracy of Risk Assessments and Adherence to Guideline-Recommended Patient Management
BU
10/13Castle Biosciences, Inc. Announces Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial Show That TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus Test Results Can Significantly Improve the Accuracy of Risk Assessments and Adherence to Guideline-Recommended Patient Management
CI
Castle Biosciences to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, Nov. 2

10/19/2022 | 07:07am EDT

10/19/2022 | 07:07am EDT
Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, after the close of market on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/748805907 or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference call.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 844 200 6205 from the United States, or +1 929 526 1599 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the access code 723381.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -75,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 618 M 618 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 482
Free-Float 95,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,51 $
Average target price 50,57 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Executive Director-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
