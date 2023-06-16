Advanced search
    CSTL   US14843C1053

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CSTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
13.18 USD   -1.64%
05:46pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Castle BioSciences, Inc. (CSTL)
BU
06/15Castle Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Castle Biosciences, Inc. on Behalf of Castle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06/15BTIG Research Adjusts Castle Biosciences Price Target to $30 From $38, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Castle BioSciences, Inc. (CSTL)

06/16/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Castle Biosciences, Inc. (“Castle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTL). The investigation concerns whether Castle and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Castle is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focused on providing diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers and mental health conditions.

On June 2, 2023, during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, Castle Biosciences discussed trial results for its IDgenetix tests, which diagnoses moderate to severe depression. On this news, the price of Castle shares declined by $11.07 per share, or approximately 48.70%, from $22.73 per share to close at $11.66 on June 5, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Castle securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 171 M - -
Net income 2023 -109 M - -
Net cash 2023 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,38x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 358 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 94,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,40 $
Average target price 33,63 $
Spread / Average Target 151%
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Maetzold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Michael Stokes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman
Robert W. Cook Executive Director-Research & Development
Matthew Goldberg Medical Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-43.29%358
BIOMÉRIEUX-6.05%11 851
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.23.47%7 028
10X GENOMICS, INC.61.14%6 823
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.76.24%6 137
DIASORIN S.P.A.-25.03%5 715
