Appendix 3Y: Change of Director's Interest Notice (Atkins)
11/08/2020 | 11:22pm EST
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
CASTLE MINERALS
LIMITED
ACN
116 095 802
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Michael Atkins
Date of last notice
3 July 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
(1)
Direct and (2) Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
(2)
Windamurah Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
Director and beneficiary
relevant interest.
Date of change
6 November 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
(1)
12,107,107 ordinary shares
(1)
2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 3 cents,
expiring 30 November 2019
(2)
5,734,082 ordinary shares
Class
(2)
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
(2)
3,000,000 ordinary shares
Number disposed
n/a
Value/Consideration
(2) Ordinary shares issued at $0.01 per share.
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
(1)
12,107,107 ordinary shares
(1)
2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 3 cents,
expiring 30 November 2019
(2) 8,734,082 ordinary shares
Nature of change
(2)
Ordinary shares issued pursuant to share purchase plan.
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
n/a
Nature of interest
n/a
Name of registered holder
n/a
(if issued securities)
Date of change
n/a
No. and class of securities to which interest
n/a
related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
n/a
Interest disposed
n/a
Value/Consideration
n/a
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
n/a
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during
No a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 04:21:03 UTC
All news about CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED
Sales 2020
0,00 M
0,00 M
0,00 M
Net income 2020
-0,78 M
-0,57 M
-0,57 M
Net cash 2020
0,43 M
0,32 M
0,32 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,92x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
5,84 M
4,24 M
4,26 M
EV / Sales 2019
486x
EV / Sales 2020
17 735x
Nbr of Employees
2
Free-Float
75,9%
Chart CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.