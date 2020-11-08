Appendix 3Y: Change of Director's Interest Notice (Atkins)

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED ACN 116 095 802

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Michael Atkins Date of last notice 3 July 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest (1) Direct and (2) Indirect Nature of indirect interest (2) Windamurah Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the Director and beneficiary relevant interest. Date of change 6 November 2020 No. of securities held prior to change (1) 12,107,107 ordinary shares (1) 2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 3 cents, expiring 30 November 2019 (2) 5,734,082 ordinary shares Class (2) Ordinary Shares Number acquired (2) 3,000,000 ordinary shares Number disposed n/a Value/Consideration (2) Ordinary shares issued at $0.01 per share. Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation