CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

(CDT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/06
0.012 AUD   -14.29%
11/08APPENDIX 3Y : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Atkins)
PU
11/05CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - Share Purchase Plan Closes Heavily Oversubscribed
AQ
11/04CASTLE MINERALS : RC Drilling Completed at Wanganui
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appendix 3Y: Change of Director's Interest Notice (Atkins)

11/08/2020 | 11:22pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

ACN

116 095 802

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Atkins

Date of last notice

3 July 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

(1)

Direct and (2) Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(2)

Windamurah Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Director and beneficiary

relevant interest.

Date of change

6 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

(1)

12,107,107 ordinary shares

(1)

2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 3 cents,

expiring 30 November 2019

(2)

5,734,082 ordinary shares

Class

(2)

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

(2)

3,000,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

n/a

Value/Consideration

(2) Ordinary shares issued at $0.01 per share.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

(1)

12,107,107 ordinary shares

(1)

2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 3 cents,

expiring 30 November 2019

(2) 8,734,082 ordinary shares

Nature of change

(2)

Ordinary shares issued pursuant to share purchase plan.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

Date of change

n/a

No. and class of securities to which interest

n/a

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

n/a

Interest disposed

n/a

Value/Consideration

n/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

n/a

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during No a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 04:21:03 UTC
