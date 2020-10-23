Castle Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement

23 October 2020 Dear Shareholder, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") today releases its Notice of Annual General Meeting and sample Proxy Form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which is available at our website at https://www.castleminerals.com/announcements.php. The AGM is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 9.00am (WST) at the offices of Castle Minerals Limited, Suite 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia. We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM and engage with the Board by: lodging a directed proxy/vote in advance of the meeting by following the instructions on the proxy form attached. Proxy forms for the meeting should be lodged before 9am (WST) on Monday, 23 November 2020; lodging questions in advance of the AGM by emailing questions to the Company Secretary at styants@castleminerals.com by 5pm (WST) on Friday, 20 November 2020; and registering your attendance at the AGM with the Company Secretary at styants@castleminerals.com by 5pm (WST) Friday, 20 November 2020. Please include details of your Holder Name, Address, HIN or SRN for planning purposes. Circumstances relating to COVID-19 are changing rapidly. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements for the meeting, the Company will provide further information through the ASX announcement platform. The link to the Notice of Meeting and the Proxy Vote will be emailed today to those members who have elected to received electronic communications. For those shareholders who have not elected to received notices by email, a copy of this letter and your personalised proxy form will be sent by post for your convenience. Please completed and return the attached proxy form to the Company's share registry, Automic, in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form. The Notice of Meeting is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your professional adviser. If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the Notice of Meeting please contact the Company's share registry, Automic on https://automic.com.au/ (webchat), 1300 288 664 (phone within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (phone overseas). Yours sincerely CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED Jade Styants Company Secretary Castle Minerals Limited ACN 116 095 802 Suite 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 9322 7018 Email: info@castleminerals.com

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Castle Minerals Limited located at Suite 2, 11 Ventnor Ave, West Perth WA 6005 on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 9.00am (WST). The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional advisor prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5:00 pm (WST) on Monday, 23 November 2020.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Castle Minerals Limited (the "Company") will be held at 9.00am (WST) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at the Company's office located at Suite 2, 11 Ventnor Ave, West Perth WA 6005. ITEMS OF BUSINESS ANNUAL REPORT To receive and consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2020, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report. RESOLUTION 1: ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following as a non-binding ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company RESOLUTION 2: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MICHAEL ATKINS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 11.3 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Michael Atkins, a Director, retires, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." RESOLUTION 3: APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following as a special resolution: "That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of equity securities totalling up to 10% of the Shares on issue in the Company, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." RESOLUTION 4: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES (LR7.1 & LR7.1A) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the prior issue by the Company of 97,307,818 Shares at an issue price of $0.01 per share on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Page 1

RESOLUTION 5: APPROVAL FOR THE ISSUE OF CORPORATE ADVISORY OPTIONS TO GTT VENTURES PTY LTD To consider and, if thought fit, to pass , with or without amendment, the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and authorise the Company to issue 10,000,000 Options to GTT Ventures Pty Ltd (or it's nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." RESOLUTION 6: APPROVAL OF POTENTIAL TERMINATION BENEFITS TO MR STEPHEN STONE To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of sections 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 10.19, and for all other purposes, the giving of benefits to Mr Stephen Stone in connection with Mr Stephen Stones ceasing to hold a managerial or executive office in the Company, be approved on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement." RESOLUTION 7: APPROVAL FOR THE ISSUE OF GTT PLACEMENT SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass , with or without amendment, the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and authorise the Company to issue up to 100,000,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." RESOLUTION 8: APPROVAL FOR THE ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO GTT VENTURES PTY LTD ON COMPLETION OF THE GTT PLACEMENT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass , with or without amendment, the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and authorise the Company to issue 10,000,000 Options to GTT Ventures Pty Ltd (or it's nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Dated: 23 October 2020 By order of the Board Jade Styants Company Secretary Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.