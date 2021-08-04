Castle Peak Mining Ltd. Announces a Loan of $425,000 from Grizal Enterprises Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Castle Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CAP) ("Castle Peak" or the "Company") announced that Grizal Enterprises Ltd. ("Grizal"), a British Virgin Islands registered limited liability Company, has agreed to lend the amount of $425,000 to the Company (the "Loan"). The Loan will be unsecured and bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum. The principal amount of the Loan will mature on July 26, 2022.

The Loan is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the Loans will be utilized for working capital for the Company.

The Loans will constitute related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), which has been adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange as Policy 5.9, because Grizal is an existing control person of the Company. The Company has determined that it is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements under MI 61-101 in respect of the Loans, relying on the exemptions found in sections 5.5(1)(a) and (b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The principal amount of the Loans represents less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization as of August 4, 2021.

The board of directors of Company approved the Loan.

