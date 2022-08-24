Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Castle Private Equity AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPEN   CH0048854746

CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG

(CPEN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-08-23 am EDT
8.200 CHF   -1.20%
CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Preliminary information on the semi-annual results as per 30 June 2022
PU
04/14CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Invitation to the ordinary general meeting on 10 May 2022
PU
02/19Castle Private Equity AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Preliminary information on the semi-annual results as per 30 June 2022

08/24/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Preliminary information on the semi-annual results as per 30 June 2022

Castle Private Equity AG ("CastlePE") hereby informs its investors and other interested parties that it expects a consolidated loss of approximately USD 15.0 million in its financial reporting as per 30th June 2022. In the comparative period (as per 30th June 2021) a gain of USD 26.6 million was reported. The corresponding decrease in the net asset value has been reported regularly in the company's monthly publications.


24 August 22, 6:00 PM


← back

Disclaimer

Castle Private Equity AG published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 16:09:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 28,4 M - -
Net income 2021 25,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 36,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,9 M 86,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG
Duration : Period :
Castle Private Equity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hans Markvoort Co-General Manager
Benedikt Meyer Co-General Manager
Gilbert John Chalk Chairman
Konrad Bächinger Deputy Chairman
Heinz Nipp Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG-14.14%86
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-35.97%26 540
EQT AB (PUBL)-50.37%22 999
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-19.13%3 028
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-10.17%2 370
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-50.99%2 358