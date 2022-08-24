Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Preliminary information on the semi-annual results as per 30 June 2022
08/24/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Castle Private Equity AG ("CastlePE") hereby informs its investors and other interested parties that it expects a consolidated loss of approximately USD 15.0 million in its financial reporting as per 30th June 2022. In the comparative period (as per 30th June 2021) a gain of USD 26.6 million was reported. The corresponding decrease in the net asset value has been reported regularly in the company's monthly publications.
