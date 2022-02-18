Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Publication of annual report 2021

Castle Private Equity AG ("CastlePE") hereby informs its investors and other interested parties that its 2021 annual report is now available on the CastlePE website under www.castlepe.com.

The key developments are as follows:

NAV growth of 15.3 per cent to USD 14.73 by the end of 2021 despite ongoing pandemic and advanced stage of harvesting process

NAV increase was mainly driven by venture/growth capital and buyout investments

Increasing portfolio maturity leading to lower levels of net cash inflows

18 February 22, 8:55 PM

← back