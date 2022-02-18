Log in
Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Publication of annual report 2021

02/18/2022 | 03:02pm EST
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Publication of annual report 2021

Castle Private Equity AG ("CastlePE") hereby informs its investors and other interested parties that its 2021 annual report is now available on the CastlePE website under www.castlepe.com.

The key developments are as follows:

  • NAV growth of 15.3 per cent to USD 14.73 by the end of 2021 despite ongoing pandemic and advanced stage of harvesting process
  • NAV increase was mainly driven by venture/growth capital and buyout investments
  • Increasing portfolio maturity leading to lower levels of net cash inflows

18 February 22, 8:55 PM


Disclaimer

Castle Private Equity AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 20:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
