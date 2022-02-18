Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Publication of annual report 2021
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Publication of annual report 2021
Castle Private Equity AG ("CastlePE") hereby informs its investors and other interested parties that its 2021 annual report is now available on the CastlePE website under www.castlepe.com.
The key developments are as follows:
NAV growth of 15.3 per cent to USD 14.73 by the end of 2021 despite ongoing pandemic and advanced stage of harvesting process
NAV increase was mainly driven by venture/growth capital and buyout investments
Increasing portfolio maturity leading to lower levels of net cash inflows
Sales 2020
8,66 M
-
-
Net income 2020
4,44 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
35,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
23,3x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
114 M
114 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
24,2x
EV / Sales 2020
9,49x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
89,5%
