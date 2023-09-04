Castle Private Equity AG is a Switzerland-based private equity investment company, focusing on venture capital, buyout, distressed and mezzanine strategies. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio comprises companies mainly from the industrial products (17% of total portfolio companies), consumer products (16%), Information Technology (IT) (15%), Industrial Services (14%), Financial (11%), and Consumer Services (11%) sectors located in the United States (44%) and China (10%). The portfolio is diversified into balanced stage, totaling 4.77% of the portfolio's net asset value (NAV); buyout stage, totaling 63% of the portfolio's NAV and divided into large, middle market and small buyouts; special situations stage, totaling 14.23% of the portfolio's NAV; venture stage, totaling 15.9% of the portfolio's NAV; co-investment and other, totaling 99.97% of the portfolio's NAV.