Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Share capital in foreign currency (US dollar) / Capital repayment

The Board of Directors of Castle Private Equity AG ("CastlePE") hereby informs its investors and other interested parties that it will propose a change in the denomination of the share capital from currently Swiss franc to US dollar at this years Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2023.

As a result of the revision of company law as of January 1, 2023, the share capital may be denominated in any such foreign currency that is eligible and significant for the Company. Provided the general assembly approves the currency change, the Board of Directors will put it into effect retroactively as of January 1, 2023.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes a capital distribution of CHF 2.00 per share.

21 February 23, 6:15 PM

