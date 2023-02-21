Advanced search
    CPEN   CH0048854746

CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG

(CPEN)
2023-02-20
7.700 CHF    0.00%
Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Share capital in foreign currency (US dollar) / Capital repayment
PU
01/26Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Preliminary information on the annual results as per 31 December 2022
PU
2022Castle Private Equity Slips to H1 Loss on Slump in Investment Valuations
MT
Castle Private Equity : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Share capital in foreign currency (US dollar) / Capital repayment

02/21/2023
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Share capital in foreign currency (US dollar) / Capital repayment

The Board of Directors of Castle Private Equity AG ("CastlePE") hereby informs its investors and other interested parties that it will propose a change in the denomination of the share capital from currently Swiss franc to US dollar at this years Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2023.
As a result of the revision of company law as of January 1, 2023, the share capital may be denominated in any such foreign currency that is eligible and significant for the Company. Provided the general assembly approves the currency change, the Board of Directors will put it into effect retroactively as of January 1, 2023.
Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes a capital distribution of CHF 2.00 per share.


21 February 23, 6:15 PM


Disclaimer

Castle Private Equity AG published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
