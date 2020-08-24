MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Swiss Exchange > Castle Private Equity AG CPEN CH0048854746 CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG (CPEN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/24 11:30:58 am 10.1 CHF --.--% 12:58p CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Semi-annual report 2020 PU 08/10 CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Cancellation of own shares PU 07/14 CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly report – June 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Castle Private Equity : Semi-annual report 2020 0 08/24/2020 | 12:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Publication date This report was released for publication on 24 August 2020. The subsequent event note in the financial statements has been updated to 21 August 2020. Amounts in this report are stated in USD thousands (TUSD) unless otherwise stated. This document is for information only and is not an offer to sell or an invitation to invest. In particular, it does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful or where the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or the recipient may not lawfully receive any such offer or solicitation. It is the responsibility of any person in possession of this document to inform themselves of, and to observe, all applicable laws and regulations of relevant jurisdictions. All statements contained herein that are not historical facts including, but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated activity are forward looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned, not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which statements, as such, speak only as of the date made. Castle Private Equity in 2020 3 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Castle Private Equity in 2020 (All amounts in USD, unless when indicated otherwise) Net asset value Net asset value per share Share price in CHF 1) Private equity assets Capital calls Distributions Investment degree Uncalled commitments Uncalled as per cent of NAV Cash position Treasury shares (bought for cancellation) Shares in circulation Six months to 30 June 2020 148 million 14.24 10.90 124 million 0.3 million 14.8 million 84 per cent 46 million 31 per cent 24 million 903,390 10,359,132 Six months to 30 June 2019 158 million 14.86 14.40 million million million 94 per cent million 29 per cent million 7,367,056 10,655,439 Representing the closing trade price on the last day of the quarter. 4 Castle Private Equity in 2020 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Still too early to fully evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on the overall portfolio Net asset value per share down 4.8 per cent for the first half of 2020 Dear shareholders The global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to weigh on economies around the world. While it is still too early to fully evaluate the impact on the economy, markets and our portfolio, we continue actively engaging with our managers and CEO's of portfolio companies in monitoring and assessing developments across the portfolio. While we likely will not see the full impact on the global economy for a while, it is nonetheless becoming apparent that certain sectors - such as energy, travel, leisure - are particularly impacted, and contagion to other economic sectors has already been reflected in capital markets valuations. Irrespective of sector, companies are focusing on cash management and scenario planning, with even healthy assets selectively drawing on revolving credit facilities to increase liquidity. Private equity sponsors often benefit from both dry powder and reserves to ensure they can secure the health of their assets and sustain a potentially longer term downturn, including preparing, where necessary, to inject equity or negotiate credit agreements. While no two crises are alike, there are certain patterns one can recognize from previous market correc- tions. During the burst of the Dotcom bubble in the early 2000s and the global financial crisis ("GFC") in 2008, equity markets were affected first, followed by liquid and illiquid credit, and only after several quarters were the full effects visible in illiquid assets like private equity. Corrections in the private markets were not only delayed, but were also more muted. The crisis will be with us for months to come. In that time, we will continue to engage with our private equity managers to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting existing private equity portfolios and companies. During the course of the first six months of the year, the company's net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 4.8 per cent to USD 14.24. Castle's share price conceded by 20.7 per cent, closing the first half of 2020 at CHF 10.90 per share, representing a discount to NAV of 19.2 per cent. During the period under review, Castle Private Equity received distribution proceeds of USD 14.8 mil- lion. Cash was typically generated from a number of transactions, including initial public offerings Share price and net asset value since inception in USD per share Net asset value Share price Inception 98 99 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Castle Private Equity in 2020 5 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 (IPO's) and trade sales. The slight increase of the Euro against the US Dollar led to a small gain of USD 0.3 million during the first half of 2020. With capital calls of only USD 0.3 million during the first six months, Castle Private Equity's net liquidity position amounts to USD 24 million, after taking account of investment activity within the portfolio, capital distributions and share buybacks. Eighth anniversary Given Castle's advanced maturity profile of the portfolio, coupled with its strong balance sheet and of Castle's harvesting cash position, we expected further significant progress with the harvesting strategy. strategy Yours sincerely, LGT Private Equity Advisers AG Major exits in the first half of 2020 Partnership Company Sector, location Exit channel Summit Partners Europe Private Sipartech fiber network operator, France secondary sale to Blackstone Equity Fund, L.P. Genstar Capital Partners V, L.P. IAS automotive warranties, US sale to iA Financial Group Polish Enterprise Fund VI, L.P. XTB financial, Poland public markets Bain Capital Asia Fund II, L.P. Lionbridge leasing, China partial sale to China Construction Bank Trust Hahn & Company I, L.P. H-Line Shipping maritime transportation, proceeds from a partial refinancing South Korea Private equity assets by financing stage in USD millions Uncalled commitments by financing stage in USD millions Small co-investment Balanced 3 Small buyout 11 8 Distressed debt 5 Late stage venture 6 Growth capital 3 Early stage venture 21 Middle market buyout 62 Large buyout 5 Distressed debt 1 Growth capital 1 Early stage venture 4 Balanced 11 Large buyout 4 Small buyout Middle market buyout 9 16 6 Statement of comprehensive income Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated) Note 1 January - 1 January - 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Income Income from non-current assets: Net (loss)/gain on investments at fair value through profit or loss 4 (5,663) 3,855 Total (losses)/gains from non-current assets (5,663) 3,855 Income from current assets: Net (loss)/gain on marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss 4 (2) 35 (Loss)/Gain on foreign exchange net (4) 1,209 Interest income 34 217 Total gains from current assets 28 1,461 Total (loss)/income (5,635) 5,316 Expenses Management and performance fees 8 (756) (1,955) Expenses from investments (129) (304) Other operating expenses (592) (749) Total operating expenses (1,477) (3,008) Operating (loss)/profit (7,112) 2,308 Finance costs - (24) (Loss)/Profit for the period before taxes (7,112) 2,284 Tax expense 6 (764) (188) (Loss)/Profit for the period after taxes (7,876) 2,096 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (7,876) 2,096 (Loss)/Profit attributable to: Shareholders (7,876) 2,096 Non-controlling interests - - (7,876) 2,096 Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: Shareholders (7,876) 2,096 Non-controlling interests - - (7,876) 2,096 Earnings per share (USD) attributable to equity holders Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period 10,426,790 18,442,213 Basic and diluted (loss)/profit per share USD (0.76) USD 0.11 The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Balance sheet 7 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Unaudited consolidated balance sheet As of 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated) Note30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 23,775 13,023 Accrued income and other receivables 319 7,372 Total current assets 24,094 20,395 Non-current assets: Investments at fair value through profit or loss 4 124,064 137,833 Total non-current assets 124,064 137,833 Total assets 148,158 158,228 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accrued expenses and other payables 632 1,106 Total current liabilities 632 1,106 Equity Shareholders' equity: Share capital 292 292 Additional paid-in capital 85,217 85,217 Less treasury shares at cost 7 (1,720) - Less treasury shares 2nd line at cost (bought for cancellation) 7 (14,339) (14,339) Retained earnings 78,075 85,951 Total shareholders' equity before non-controlling interests 147,525 157,121 Non-controlling interests 1 1 Total equity 147,526 157,122 Total liabilities and equity 148,158 158,228 Net asset value per share (USD) Number of shares issued as at period end 11,262,522 11,262,522 Number of treasury shares as at period end 7 (139,054) - Number of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) as at period end 7 (764,336) (764,336) Number of shares outstanding net of treasury shares as at period end 10,359,132 10,498,186 Net asset value per share 14.24 14.97 The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 8 Statement of cash flows Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated) 1 January - 30 June 2020 1 January - 30 June 2019 Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities: Purchase of investments (187) (727) Proceeds from callable return of invested capital in investments 96 267 Proceeds from return of invested capital in investments 3,298 8,016 Proceeds from realised gains on investments 4,884 8,579 Proceeds from sales of investments 7,230 - Proceeds from sales of securities 13 852 Interest received 35 217 Investment expenses paid (128) (304) Withholding taxes paid for investments (817) (191) Withholding taxes refunded from investments 53 3 Other operating expenses paid (1,957) (1,733) Net cash flows from operating activities 12,520 14,979 Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities: Finance costs (16) (23) Purchase of treasury shares (1,764) - Purchase of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) - (21,365) Distribution of legal reserves to the investors - (33,458) Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,780) (54,846) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,740 (39,867) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,023 43,315 Exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents 12 25 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 23,775 3,473 Cash and cash equivalents consist of the following as at 30 June: Cash at banks 23,775 3,473 Time deposits < 90 days - - Total 23,775 3,473 The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Statement of changes in equity 9 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated) Share Additional Less treasury Retained Non- Total capital paid-in capital shares earnings controlling equity interests 1 January 2019 467 128,079 (112,392) 195,582 1 211,737 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 2,096 - 2,096 Purchase of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) - - (20,830) - - (20,830) Distribution of legal reserves to the investors - (33,458) - - - (33,458) Impact of CHF/USD historical rates on the distribution of legal reserves to the investors - (1,161) - - - (1,161) Transfer of general legal reserves into accumulated surplus - (9,403) - 9,403 - - 30 June 2019 467 84,057 (133,222) 207,081 1 158,384 1 January 2020 292 85,217 (14,339) 85,951 1 157,122 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - (7,876) - (7,876) Purchase of treasury shares - - (1,720) - - (1,720) 30 June 2020 292 85,217 (16,059) 78,075 1 147,526 The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 10 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements For the period ended 30 June 2020 (All amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated) 1. Organisation and business activity Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon ("the Company"), is a stock corporation established for an indefinite period by deed dated 19 February 1997. The Company's registered office is Schützenstrasse 6, CH-8808 Pfäffikon. The Company's business is principally conducted through two fully consolidated subsidiaries ("the Subsidiaries"); Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd. ("the Overseas Subsidiary") and Castle Private Equity (International) plc ("the Ireland Subsidiary"). Since 4 September 1998 the shares of the Company have been listed in Swiss Francs on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 2. Basis of preparation The accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon and its Subsidiaries (together the "Group") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and comply with Swiss Law and the accounting guidelines laid down in the SIX Swiss Exchange's Directive on Financial Report (DFR) for investment companies. The consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss. The principles of accounting applied in the interim consolidated financial statements as per 30 June 2020 correspond to those of the annual report 2019, unless otherwise stated. The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) formulated by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Consolidated financial statements 11 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Standards and amendments to published standards that are mandatory for the financial year beginning on or after 1 January 2020

- Amendments to IFRS 3, "Business Combinations", definition of a business (1 January 2020);

- Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8, "Presentation of Financial Statements" and "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors", definition of material (1 January 2020);

- Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9, "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" and "Financial Instruments", pre-replacement issues in the context of the IBOR reform (1 January 2020); and

- Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards (1 January 2020). The implementation of these new standards did not have an impact on the consolidated interim financial statements of the Group and did not lead to any changes to the total shareholders' equity of the Group. Standards and amendments to published standards effective after 1 January 2020 that have not been early adopted

A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are effective for annual periods beginning after 1 January 2020, and have not been applied in preparing these consolidated interim financial statements. None of these could have a significant effect on the consolidated interim financial statements. Segment reporting IFRS 8 requires entities to define operating segments and segment performance in the financial statements based on information used by the chief operating decision-maker. The investment manager is considered to be the chief operating decision-maker. An operating segment is a group of assets and operations engaged in providing products or services that are subject to risks and returns that are different from those of other operating segments. The sole operating segment of the Group is investing in private equity. The investment manager works as a team for the entire portfolio, asset allocation is based on a single, integrated investment strategy and the Group's performance is evaluated on an overall basis. Thus the results published in this report correspond to the sole operating segment of investing in private equity. 12 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 3. Basis of consolidation The consolidated interim financial statements per 30 June 2020 are based on the financial statements of the individual Group companies prepared using the same accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The consolidated interim financial statements include all assets and liabilities of Castle Private Equity AG and its direct and indirect subsidiaries: Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd., Cayman Islands; and

Castle Private Equity (International) plc, Ireland 4. Investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss As of 30 June 2020 the Group had subscribed interests in 77 (31 December 2019: 78) private equity investments vehicles (mainly limited partnerships), domiciled in the United States of America, the Cayman Islands, Europe and other jurisdictions. The total committed capital amounted to TUSD 998,613 (31 December 2019: TUSD 1,007,517) of which TUSD 952,889 (31 December 2019: TUSD 961,719) was paid in. The details of the investments are shown in the investment schedule on pages 15 to 18 and the investment movement schedule on pages 13 and 14. Consolidated financial statements 13 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Movements in investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss1) For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated) 2020 Value per Additions Disposals Unrealised Unrealised Value per Total real- Net gains/ Uncalled 1 January (capital (returns of gains losses 30.6.2020 ised gains/ (losses) per commit- 2020 calls)2) capital) (losses) per 30.6.2020 ment 30.6.20203) amount Marketable securities - 15 (15) - - - (2) (2) - Balanced stage 2,254 - - - (22) 2,232 - (22) 10,858 Buyout stage large buyout stage 7,480 17 (80) 21 (2,132) 5,306 265 (1,846) 3,982 middle market buyout stage 65,602 74 (3,774) 4,896 (5,123) 61,675 724 497 15,929 small buyout stage 9,857 - - - (1,604) 8,253 971 (633) 8,494 Total buyout stage 82,939 91 (3,854) 4,917 (8,859) 75,234 1,960 (1,982) 28,405 Special situations stage distressed debt stage 6,989 - (367) 23 (1,687) 4,958 664 (1,000) 1,038 Total special situations stage 6,989 - (367) 23 (1,687) 4,958 664 (1,000) 1,038 Venture stage early stage venture 21,462 - (223) 352 (319) 21,272 115 148 4,349 growth capital stage 4,109 - (226) - (425) 3,458 338 (87) 764 late stage venture 7,525 - (349) 283 (1,478) 5,981 101 (1,094) 310 Total venture stage 33,096 - (798) 635 (2,222) 30,711 554 (1,033) 5,423 Co-Investment small buyout stage 12,555 - - - (1,626) 10,929 - (1,626) - Total Co-Investment 12,555 - - - (1,626) 10,929 - (1,626) - Total investments 137,833 91 (5,019) 5,575 (14,416) 124,064 3,178 (5,663) 45,724 Total investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss 137,833 106 (5,034) 5,575 (14,416) 124,064 3,176 (5,665) 45,724 Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding. Includes callable returns of capital and adjustments due to sales of investments. Includes callable distributed realised gains. 14 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 2019 Value per Additions Disposals Unrealised Unrealised Value per Total real- Net gains/ Uncalled 1 January (capital (returns of gains losses 30.6.2019 ised gains/ (losses) per commit- 2019 calls)2) capital) (losses) per 30.6.2019 ment 30.6.20193) amount Marketable securities - 817 (817) - - - (35) (35) - Balanced stage 2,833 - - - (21) 2,812 - (21) 10,858 Buyout stage large buyout stage 13,213 - (2,459) 1,825 (1,968) 10,611 624 481 4,036 middle market buyout stage 71,835 487 (3,096) 1,511 (2,461) 68,276 1,730 780 15,973 small buyout stage 11,923 - (6,182) 6,134 (1,707) 10,168 (3,569) 858 8,599 Total buyout stage 96,971 487 (11,737) 9,470 (6,136) 89,055 (1,215) 2,118 28,608 Special situations stage distressed debt stage 8,173 - - 17 (1,027) 7,163 406 (604) 1,037 Total special situations stage 8,173 - - 17 (1,027) 7,163 406 (604) 1,037 Venture stage early stage venture 24,604 82 (2,087) 1,675 (942) 23,332 547 1,280 4,459 growth capital stage 6,424 - (622) - (1,514) 4,288 2,253 739 688 late stage venture 9,843 - (649) 1,384 (753) 9,825 504 1,135 478 Total venture stage 40,871 82 (3,358) 3,059 (3,209) 37,445 3,304 3,154 5,625 Co-Investment small buyout stage 13,717 - - - (722) 12,995 - (722) - Total Co-Investment 13,717 - - - (722) 12,995 - (722) - Total investments 162,565 569 (15,095) 12,546 (11,115) 149,470 2,495 3,925 46,128 Total investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss 162,565 1,386 (15,912) 12,546 (11,115) 149,470 2,460 3,890 46,128 Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding. Includes callable returns of capital and adjustments due to sales of investments. Includes callable distributed realised gains. In general, movements in investments and securities at fair value through profit or loss, except for unrealised gains and losses, directly result in cash flows for the Group. In certain cases, such transactions may not be settled in cash. The consolidated statement of cash flows on page 8 shows the cash transactions in the portfolio and the cash flow reconciliation on page 19 shows the portfolio's non cash transactions and provides a reconciliation to the movement schedules. Consolidated financial statements 15 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss1) As of 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated) Deal Vintage Geography Commitment Cost Cost Fair value Commitment Cost Fair value FMV currency year 31.12.2019 1.1.2019 31.12.2019 31.12.2019 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 in % Balanced stage Chancellor Offshore Partnership Fund, L.P. USD 1997 North America 235,000 - - 2,130 235,000 - 2,116 1.71% Chancellor Partnership Fund, L.P. USD 1997 North America 14,518 - - - 14,518 - - 0.00% Crown Global Secondaries plc USD 2004 North America 30,000 337 337 124 30,000 337 116 0.09% Total balanced stage 279,518 337 337 2,254 279,518 337 2,232 1.80% Buyout stage Large buyout Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund VI, L.P. USD 1998 North America 10,000 2,581 2,581 2 10,000 2,581 2 0.00% BC European Capital VII2) EUR 2000 Europe 11,225 2,132 2,132 59 11,229 2,132 63 0.05% Permira Europe II, L.P. II2) EUR 2000 Europe 11,225 2,280 2,262 64 11,229 2,262 58 0.05% TPG Parallel III, L.P. USD 2000 North America 5,000 1,178 1,178 17 5,000 1,178 13 0.01% T3 Parallel II, L.P. USD 2001 North America 5,000 1,030 1,030 61 5,000 1,030 59 0.05% Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII, L.P. USD 2001 North America 15,000 - - 55 15,000 - 56 0.05% Permira Europe III, L.P. II2) EUR 2003 Europe 11,225 2,765 2,749 36 11,229 2,749 39 0.03% Silver Lake Partners II, L.P. USD 2004 North America 10,000 1,260 1,260 66 10,000 1,260 9 0.01% Greenhill Capital Partners II, L.P. USD 2005 North America 10,000 3,631 1,477 224 10,000 1,477 224 0.18% KKR European Fund II, L.P.2) EUR 2005 Europe 11,225 2,712 2,659 48 11,229 2,659 50 0.04% First Reserve XI, L.P. USD 2006 North America 15,000 9,436 9,038 664 15,000 9,004 (86) -0.07% Permira IV, L.P. 22) EUR 2006 Europe 11,786 2,095 2,095 5 11,790 2,095 15 0.01% Bain Capital Fund X, L.P. USD 2008 North America 12,000 3,621 2,958 2,010 12,000 2,953 1,447 1.17% Bain Capital X Coinvestment Fund, L.P. USD 2008 North America 420 214 151 - 420 151 - 0.00% TPG Partners VI, L.P. USD 2008 North America 18,000 7,367 6,172 4,169 18,000 6,147 3,357 2.71% Total large buyout 157,106 42,302 37,742 7,480 157,126 37,678 5,306 4.28% 16 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Deal Vintage Geography Commitment Cost Cost Fair value Commitment Cost Fair value FMV currency year 31.12.2019 1.1.2019 31.12.2019 31.12.2019 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 in % Middle market buyout The Triton Fund (No. 9) L.P.2) EUR 1999 Europe 9,756 720 720 149 9,760 720 148 0.12% Warburg Pincus International Partners, L.P. USD 2000 Europe 10,000 - - 116 10,000 - 119 0.10% Bain Capital Fund VII-E, L.P. USD 2002 Europe 8,000 1,177 1,177 16 8,000 1,177 16 0.01% J.W. Childs Equity Partners III, L.P. USD 2002 North America 12,000 952 952 - 12,000 952 7 0.01% Bain Capital Fund VIII-E, L.P.2) EUR 2004 Europe 11,225 3,488 3,174 28 11,229 3,174 37 0.03% Odyssey Investment Partners III, L.P. USD 2004 North America 10,000 281 281 9 10,000 281 6 0.00% Newbridge Asia IV, L.P. USD 2005 Asia 10,000 3,104 3,104 168 10,000 3,104 139 0.11% SB Asia Investment Fund II, L.P. USD 2005 Asia 7,000 842 802 2,425 7,000 681 2,275 1.83% Chequers XV, FCPR2) EUR 2006 Europe 8,980 1,940 1,541 1 - - - 0.00% Court Square Capital Partners II, L.P. USD 2006 North America 15,000 5,106 5,082 1,405 15,000 5,082 1,063 0.86% Polish Enterprise Fund VI, L.P.2) EUR 2006 Europe 11,225 3,574 3,512 967 11,229 3,222 903 0.73% The Triton Fund II, L.P.2) EUR 2006 Europe 13,470 4,082 4,042 1,508 13,474 4,042 789 0.64% Wellspring Capital Partners IV, L.P. USD 2006 North America - 428 - - - - - 0.00% Advent Latin American Private Equity Fund IV, L.P. USD 2007 Other 10,000 2,348 2,179 1,678 10,000 2,179 1,531 1.23% CDH China Fund III, L.P. USD 2007 Asia 9,000 - - 478 9,000 - 497 0.40% CDH Supplementary Fund III, L.P. USD 2007 Asia 3,000 - - 15 3,000 - 14 0.01% Crown Asia-Pacific Private Equity plc USD 2007 Asia 40,000 8,735 7,015 13,413 40,000 7,015 14,042 11.32% EOS Capital Partners IV, L.P. USD 2007 North America 15,000 5,650 5,658 7,084 15,000 5,658 6,674 5.38% Genstar Capital Partners V, L.P. USD 2007 North America 10,000 1,874 1,760 2,484 10,000 1,597 880 0.71% SAIF Partners III, L.P. USD 2007 Asia 10,000 4,997 4,487 16,639 10,000 4,324 18,936 15.26% Bain Capital Europe Fund III, L.P.2) EUR 2008 Europe 11,225 1,886 1,886 1,037 11,229 1,886 1,040 0.84% Hahn & Company I, L.P. USD 2011 Asia 10,000 3,634 2,857 8,546 10,000 1,810 6,797 5.48% Bain Capital Asia Fund II, L.P. USD 2012 Asia 10,000 4,630 3,960 7,436 10,000 3,586 5,762 4.64% Total middle market buyout 254,881 59,448 54,189 65,602 245,921 50,490 61,675 49.71% Small buyout MBO Capital FCPR2) EUR 2002 Europe 5,613 - - 2 5,614 - - 0.00% Nmas1 Private Equity Fund No.2 L.P.2) EUR 2002 Europe 5,613 918 918 255 5,614 918 251 0.20% J.P. Morgan Italian Fund III (Secondary - Atlantic)2),3) EUR 2006 Europe - 6,085 - - - - - 0.00% Wynnchurch Capital Partners II, L.P. USD 2006 North America 7,500 2,258 2,161 252 7,500 2,161 235 0.19% Crown European Buyout Opportunities II plc2) EUR 2007 Europe 33,675 - - 7,678 33,686 - 6,495 5.24% PortPEP Limited (Secondary - Port)2),3) EUR 2011 Europe 12,122 - - 1,670 12,127 - 1,272 1.03% Total small buyout 64,523 9,261 3,079 9,857 64,541 3,079 8,253 6.65% Total buyout stage 476,510 111,011 95,010 82,939 467,588 91,247 75,234 60.64% Consolidated financial statements 17 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Deal Vintage Geography Commitment Cost Cost Fair value Commitment Cost Fair value FMV currency year 31.12.2019 1.1.2019 31.12.2019 31.12.2019 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 in % Special situations stage Distressed debt Sun Capital Securities Offshore Fund, Ltd. USD 2004 North America 10,000 4,124 4,124 328 10,000 4,058 74 0.06% OCM Principal Opportunities Fund IV, L.P. USD 2006 North America 10,000 - - 136 10,000 - 106 0.09% Sun Capital Securities Offshore Fund, Ltd. (Second Tranche) USD 2006 North America 10,000 1,665 1,665 518 10,000 1,576 120 0.10% Fortress Investment Fund V (Fund D), L.P. USD 2007 North America 7,500 878 878 3,543 7,500 759 3,271 2.64% OCM Opportunities Fund VII, L.P. USD 2007 North America 10,000 - - 428 10,000 - 72 0.06% Castlelake I, L.P. USD 2007 North America 15,000 - - 1,599 15,000 - 1,195 0.96% Oaktree European Credit Opportunities Fund, L.P.2) EUR 2008 Europe 11,225 4,688 4,688 75 11,229 4,598 7 0.01% OCM European Principal Opportunities Fund II, L.P.2) EUR 2008 Europe 8,419 - - 99 8,421 - 80 0.06% OCM Opportunities Fund VIIb, L.P. USD 2008 North America 13,500 - - 263 13,500 - 33 0.03% Total distressed debt 95,644 11,355 11,355 6,989 95,650 10,991 4,958 4.00% Total special situations stage 95,644 11,355 11,355 6,989 95,650 10,991 4,958 4.00% Venture stage Early stage venture Strategic European Technologies N.V.2) EUR 1997 Europe 7,691 - - 85 7,694 - 85 0.07% Invesco Venture Partnership Fund II, L.P. USD 1999 North America 15,000 810 1,309 48 15,000 1,309 51 0.04% Balderton Capital I, L.P. USD 2000 Europe 5,333 1,876 1,876 33 5,333 1,876 24 0.02% Chancellor V, L.P. USD 2000 North America 20,000 2,430 2,430 732 20,000 2,430 716 0.58% Galileo III FCPR2) EUR 2000 Europe 7,092 - - 385 7,094 - 385 0.31% Global Life Science Venture Fund II, L.P.2) EUR 2002 Europe 5,613 3,174 3,174 16 5,614 3,174 16 0.01% Balderton Capital II, L.P. USD 2005 Europe 4,000 3,134 3,134 618 4,000 3,134 604 0.49% Battery Ventures VII, L.P. USD 2005 North America 3,000 512 512 87 3,000 512 64 0.05% BCPI I, L.P. (Secondary - Vermont)3) USD 2005 Other - 637 - - - - - 0.00% Benchmark Israel II, L.P. USD 2005 Other 4,602 1,025 875 1,207 4,602 875 1,240 1.00% H.I.G. Venture Partners II, L.P. USD 2005 North America 5,000 3,491 3,492 1,622 5,000 3,491 1,580 1.27% Battery Ventures VIII, L.P. USD 2007 North America 4,000 2,254 2,180 1,611 4,000 2,180 1,452 1.17% Battery Ventures VIII Side Fund, L.P. USD 2008 North America 978 397 397 273 978 397 240 0.19% Carmel Ventures III, L.P. USD 2008 Other 6,000 2,700 781 9,663 6,000 558 9,417 7.59% Mangrove III S.C.A. SICAR2) EUR 2008 Europe 5,613 5,558 5,558 5,082 5,613 5,558 5,398 4.35% Total early stage venture 93,922 27,998 25,718 21,462 93,928 25,494 21,272 17.15% 18 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Deal Vintage Geography Commitment Cost Cost Fair value Commitment Cost Fair value FMV currency year 31.12.2019 1.1.2019 31.12.2019 31.12.2019 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 in % Growth capital Summit Partners Europe Private Equity Fund, L.P.2) EUR 2009 Europe 7,857 5,146 3,926 4,109 7,860 3,699 3,458 2.79% Total growth capital 7,857 5,146 3,926 4,109 7,860 3,699 3,458 2.79% Late stage venture TCV III (Q), L.P. USD 1999 North America - 484 - - - - - 0.00% TCV IV, L.P. USD 1999 North America - 2,579 - - - - - 0.00% Columbia Capital Equity Partners III (Cayman), L.P. USD 2000 North America 5,000 1,310 1,310 96 5,000 1,310 95 0.08% New Enterprise Associates 10, L.P. USD 2000 North America 10,000 7,114 6,882 1,729 10,000 6,882 1,280 1.03% Columbia Capital Equity Partners IV (Non-US), L.P. USD 2005 North America 10,000 - - 1,441 10,000 - 1,220 0.98% Index Ventures III (Jersey), L.P.2) EUR 2005 Europe 7,858 1,915 1,394 3,442 7,859 1,394 2,635 2.12% New Enterprise Associates 12, L.P. USD 2006 North America 5,000 3,710 3,401 505 5,000 3,324 455 0.37% Index Ventures IV (Jersey), L.P.2) EUR 2007 Europe 5,613 2,707 2,257 312 5,614 1,983 296 0.24% Total late stage venture 43,471 19,819 15,244 7,525 43,473 14,893 5,981 4.82% Total venture stage 145,250 52,963 44,888 33,096 145,261 44,086 30,711 24.75% Co-Investment and other Large buyout Co-Investment 2 USD 2011 Asia 4,000 - - - 4,000 - - 0.00% Total large buyout 4,000 - - - 4,000 - - 0.00% Small buyout Co-Investment 42) EUR 2011 Europe 2,105 2,527 2,526 612 2,105 2,526 606 0.49% Co-Investment 52) EUR 2011 Europe 4,490 5,440 5,440 11,943 4,491 5,440 10,323 8.32% Total small buyout 6,595 7,967 7,966 12,555 6,596 7,966 10,929 8.81% Total Co-Investment and other 10,595 7,967 7,966 12,555 10,596 7,966 10,929 8.81% Total investments at fair value through profit or loss 1,007,517 183,633 159,556 137,833 998,613 154,627 124,064 100.00% Total 1,007,517 183,633 159,556 137,833 998,6135) 154,627 124,064 100.00% Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding. Total commitment translated from EUR value at 1.122851 as of 30 June 2020 and 1.122500 as of 31 December 2019. For the secondary investments no realised profit is recognised for capital distributions received until the cumulative returns on invested capital exceed the cost of a particular investment. Total paid in amounted is maintained as the commitment. Total paid in amounted to TUSD 952,889 (31 December 2019: TUSD 961,719). Consolidated financial statements 19 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 5. Cash flow reconciliation The following is a reconciliation between the cash flow statement on page 8 and the investments movement schedules on pages 13 and 14. Investments Marketable securities 1 January 2020 - 30 June 2020 Additions Disposals Realised gains Additions Disposals (return (capital calls) (return of and losses (capital calls) of capital) and capital) realised losses Movement schedule (page 13) 91 (5,019) (3,178) 15 (15) Cash flows from investment activities - 3,298 4,884 Purchase of investments (187) - - - - Proceeds from callable return of invested capital in investments 96 - - - - Purchase of marketable securities - - - - - Sales of marketable securities - - - - 15 Non-cash transactions Deemed distributions and account reclassification1) - 1,322 (1,322) - - In kind distributions2) - - 15 (15) - Revaluation of foreign currency positions3) - 399 (399) - - Accounts receivable - - - - - Total cash and non-cash transactions (91) 5,019 3,178 (15) 15 Reconciliation - - - - - Investments Marketable securities 1 January 2019 - 30 June 2019 Additions Disposals Realised gains Additions Disposals (return (capital calls) (return of and losses (capital calls) of capital) and capital) realised losses Movement schedule (page 14) (569) (15,095) (2,495) 817 (817) Cash flows from investment activities - 8,016 8,579 - - Purchase of investments (727) - - - - Proceeds from callable return of invested capital in investments - - - - - Purchase of marketable securities - - - - - Sales of marketable securities - - - - 817 Non-cash transactions Deemed distributions and account reclassification1) 1,296 6,050 (5,872) - - In kind distributions2) - - 817 (817) - Revaluation of foreign currency positions3) - 1,029 (1,029) - - Accounts receivable - - - - - Total cash and non-cash transactions 569 15,095 2,495 (817) 817 Reconciliation - - - - - Deemed distributions and account reclassification - when a general partner determines to retain and use distributable cash for a future contribution, the amount of such cash will be treated as a non-cash contribution and distribution. Account reclassification is required when such a deemed distribution is reported by the general partner. In kind distributions - a distribution of marketable securities instead of a cash distribution. Revaluation of foreign currency positions - as at every month-end the Group revalues the cumulative return of capital amount for foreign currency investments based on the average paid-in capital exchange rate. The resulting adjustment is booked as realised forex gain/(loss) on investments. 20 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 6. Taxes General: taxes are provided based on reported income. Capital taxes paid are recorded in other operating expenses. The Group currently incurs withholding taxes imposed by certain countries on investment income and capital gains. Such income or gains are recorded gross of withholding taxes in the statement of comprehensive income. Taxes are shown as a separate item in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon: for Schwyz cantonal and communal tax purposes, the Company is taxed as a holding company and is as such only liable for capital taxes. All relevant income of the Company, including the dividend income and capital gains from its investments, is exempt from taxation at the cantonal and communal level. The result of the participation exemption relief is that dividend income and capital gains are almost fully excluded from taxation. Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd., Grand Cayman: the activity of the Overseas Subsidiary is not subject to any income, withholding or capital gains taxes in the Cayman Islands. Generally, the Overseas Subsidiary intends to conduct its affairs so as not to be liable to taxation in any other jurisdiction Castle Private Equity (International) plc, Dublin: the Ireland Subsidiary is not liable to Irish tax on its income or gain. Reconciliation of income tax calculated with the applicable tax rate: Income tax reconciliation 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 TUSD TUSD (Loss)/Profit for the period before taxes (7,112) 2,284 Applicable tax rate 7.8% 7.8% Income tax (555) 178 Effect from: non-taxable income 555 (178) Total - - The applicable tax rate is the same as the effective tax rate. Taxes 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 TUSD TUSD Withholding tax expenses for investments 764 188 Total 764 188 Consolidated financial statements 21 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 7. Shareholders' equity The share capital of the Company at 30 June 2020 amounts to TUSD 292 (31 December 2019: TUSD 292) consisting of 11,262,522 (31 December 2019: 11,262,522) issued and fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each. In the general meeting on 14 May 2019 the board of directors resolved to transfer USD 9,4 million (CHF 9,17 million) of general reserves from capital contributions to accumulated surplus, in order to align the general legal reserves with the standard practice of the Swiss tax authorities. The translation into US Dollar has been done at the corresponding historical foreign exchange rate. Each share entitles the holder to participate in any distribution of income and capital. The Group regards shareholders' equity as the capital that it manages. Shareholders' equity amounts to TUSD 147,526 as of 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: TUSD 157,122). The following distribution of legal reserves was paid out to the investors in 2019, no distribution took place in 2020: Date of payment USD/share CHF/share 20.05.2019 2.97 3.00 Treasury shares The Company can buy and sell treasury shares in accordance with the Company's articles of association and Swiss company law and in compliance with the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. During the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 the Company has purchased 139,054 treasury shares to the amount of TUSD 1,720 and no treasury shares were sold (31 December 2019: nil). As at 30 June 2020 the Company held in total 139,054 treasury shares (31 December 2019: nil). These treasury shares are treated as a deduction from the consolidated shareholders' equity using cost values of TUSD 1,720 (31 December 2019: TUSD nil). The gains and losses on sales of treasury shares are credited/debited to the retained earnings account. Share buyback 2nd line (bought for cancellation) Since 2011, the Company has announced openings of second trading lines on a yearly basis for the Company's shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Company is always the exclusive buyer on these trading lines and repurchases shares for the purpose of subsequently reducing its share capital. During the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 the Company has purchased no treasury shares on its second trading line. As at 30 June 2020 the Company held in total 764,336 treasury shares on its second trading line (31 December 2019: 764,336). These treasury shares are treated as a deduction from the consolidated shareholders' equity using cost values of TUSD 14,339 (31 December 2019: TUSD 14,339). Altogether the Company holds 903,390 treasury shares as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: 764,336). In the annual general meeting in May 2020 the cancellation of all registered shares was approved. 22 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Treasury shares Movement of treasury shares held by the Company From To Cancelled Number Average Cost of shares price USD TUSD Number of treasury shares held by the Company as of 1 January 2020 - - - Additions 2020 01.01.2020 30.06.2020 - 139,054 12.37 1,720 Number of treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020 139,054 1,720 Treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) held by the Company Buyback programs From To Cancelled Number Average Cost of shares price USD TUSD Program initiated on 26 June 2017, announced on 21 June 2017 Additions 2017 26.06.2017 31.12.2017 07.08.2018 640,987 17.54 11,244 Additions 2017 via tradable put options1) 01.06.2017 19.06.2017 07.08.2018 1,084,131 18.75 20,322 Additions 2018 01.01.2018 08.05.2018 07.08.2018 259,266 17.74 4,599 Additions 2018 at a fixed price 26.02.2018 09.03.2018 07.08.2018 6,165,955 18.28 112,708 Additions 2018 09.05.2018 31.12.2018 22.08..2019 1,034,652 16.75 17,329 Additions 2018 via tradable put options1) 28.08.2018 21.09.2018 22.08..2019 853,084 22.12 18,867 Additions 2018 at a fixed price 13.11.2018 27.11.2018 22.08..2019 4,343,621 17.54 76,196 Additions 2019 03.01.2019 10.05.2019 22.08..2019 528,616 16.58 8,766 Additions 2019 13.05.2019 21.05.2019 - 31,529 15.71 495 Additions 2019 via tradable put options1) 24.05.2019 07.06.2019 - 547,654 20.35 11,145 Total 15,489,495 18.18 281,671 Program initiated on 14 June 2019, announced on 12 June 2019 Additions 2019 14.06.2019 31.12.2019 - 185,153 14.58 2,699 Total 185,153 14.58 2,699 Movement of treasury shares 2nd line and tradable put options (bought for cancellation) Number of Cost shares TUSD Shares held as of 1 January 2019 6,231,357 112,392 Additions 2019 via 2nd line 745,298 11,960 Additions 2019 via tradable put options 547,654 11,145 Cancellation on 22 August 2019 (6,759,973) (121,158) Shares held as of 31 December 2019 764,336 14,339 Summary of treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020 Number Average Cost of shares price USD TUSD Treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020 139,054 12.37 1,720 Treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) as of 30 June 20201) 764,336 16.88 14,339 Total of treasury shares held as of 30 June 2020 903,390 16,059 Cost includes the transaction expense of Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich, for the tradeable put option which causes a dilution of the average price. Consolidated financial statements 23 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 8. Significant transactions with related parties Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial or operating decisions. In the opinion of the board of directors, the parties referred to in the schedule accompanying this note are related parties under IAS 24 "Related Party Disclosures". All related party transactions have been carried out within the normal course of business. 24 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Related party transactions Entity Related party Transaction type 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 30.6.2019 Relationship/Agreement(s) TUSD TUSD TUSD Direct/Indirect Castle Private Equity LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/ Management fees 756 1,697 907 (International) PLC Investment Management Agreement/indirect Management fees payable 370 395 400 Performance fees - 448 1,048 Performance fees payable - 448 1,048 LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./ Administration fees 30 68 36 Management Agreement/direct Administration fees payable 14 15 17 LGT Bank (Ireland) Ltd./ Loan Agreement/direct Interest income on time deposits - - - LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./ Investment Management Agreement/indirect Investment management fees - - - LGT Capital Partners Ltd./ LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/ Advisory Agreement/indirect Advisory fees - - - Directors/indirect Directors' fees 2 - - Castle Private Equity LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./ Administration fees - 4 3 (Overseas) Limited Administration Services Agreement/direct Administration fees payable 1 1 1 LGT Bank Ltd./ Loan Agreement/direct Cash at banks 242 9 12 LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/ Investment Management Agreement/direct Management fees - - - LGT Capital Partners Ltd./LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/ Consulting Agreement/indirect Consulting fees - - - LGT Bank (Cayman) Ltd./LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/ Advisory Agreement/indirect Advisory fees - - - Directors/indirect Directors' fees - 5 5 Castle Private Equity AG LGT Bank Ltd./ LGT Group/indirect Cash at banks 339 100 158 LGT Group Holding Ltd./ Administration fees 30 60 30 Administrative Services Agreement/direct Administration fees payable - - 15 LGT Capital Partners Ltd./ Domicile Agreement/direct Domicile fees 5 10 5 LGT Capital Partners Ltd./ General managers expenses 53 98 50 Management Agreement/direct General managers expenses payable - - 50 Directors/direct Directors' fees 110 203 101 Consolidated financial statements 25 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 9. Segment reporting The sole operating segment of the Group reflects the internal management structure and is evaluated on an overall basis. Revenue is derived by investing in a portfolio of private equity investments with a view to achieving significant value growth and to help shareholders maximise long-term returns. The following results correspond to the sole operating segment of investing in private equity. Items which can not be directly contributed to the operating segment are listed as "other". The (loss)/income is geographically allocated as follows: North Europe Asia Other Total America TUSD TUSD TUSD TUSD TUSD As of 30 June 2020 Income Net loss on investments at fair value through profit or loss (3,111) (3,320) 1,150 (382) (5,663) Net loss on marketable securities investments at fair value through profit or loss (2) - - - (2) Total loss (3,113) (3,320) 1,150 (382) (5,665) As of 30 June 2019 Income Net gain on investments at fair value through profit or loss 254 1,219 768 1,614 3,855 Net gain on marketable securities investments at fair value through profit or loss 35 - - - 35 Total income 289 1,219 768 1,614 3,890 The non-current assets are geographically allocated as follows: 30.6.2020 In 31.12.2019 In TUSD % TUSD % Non-current assets North America 24,563 19.8% 30,619 22.4% Europe 37,056 29.9% 43,313 31.4% Asia 48,462 39.1% 49,121 35.6% Other 13,983 11.2% 14,780 10.6% Total non-current assets 124,064 100.0% 137,833 100.0% 26 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 10. Fair value estimation IFRS 13 requires the Group to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the fair value measurements. The hierarchy has the following levels: Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included with level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. For this purpose, the significance of an input is assessed against the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgment, considering factors specific to the asset or liability. The determination of what constitutes 'observable' requires significant judgment by the Group. The Group considers observable data to be market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary, and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market. The following table analyses within the fair value hierarchy the Group's financial assets (by class) measured at fair value at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. As of 30 June 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total TUSD TUSD TUSD TUSD Assets Assets at fair value through profit or loss: Investments - - 124,064 124,064 Total - - 124,064 124,064 As of 31 December 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total TUSD TUSD TUSD TUSD Assets Assets at fair value through profit or loss: Investments - - 137,833 137,833 Total - - 137,833 137,833 Investments whose values are based on quoted market prices in active markets, and therefore classified within level 1, include active listed equities. The Group does not adjust the quoted price for these invest- ments. Consolidated financial statements 27 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Financial instruments that trade in markets that are not considered to be active but are valued based on quoted market prices, dealer quotations, or alternative pricing sources, supported by observable inputs are classified within level 2. Investments classified within level 3 have significant unobservable inputs, as they trade infrequently. Level 3 instruments include private equity investments for which observable prices are not available. Private equity investments for which market quotations are not readily available are valued at their fair values as described in the process below. The sole responsibility for determining the fair values lies with the board of directors. In estimating the fair value of fund investments, the investment manager in its valuation recommendation to the board of directors considers all appropriate and applicable factors (including a sensitivity to non-quantifiable market factors) relevant to their value, including but not limited to the following: reference to the fund investment's reporting information including consideration of any time lags between the date of the latest available reporting and the balance sheet date of the Group in those situations where no December valuation of the underlying fund is available. This includes a detailed analysis of exits (trade sales, initial public offerings, etc.) which the fund investments have gone through in the period between the latest available reporting and the balance sheet date of the Group, as well as other relevant valuation information. This information is a result of con- tinuous contact with the investment managers and, specifically, by monitoring calls made to the investment managers, distribution notices received from the investment managers in the period between the latest available report and the balance sheet date of the Group, as well as the moni- toring of other financial information sources and the assessment thereof;

reference to recent transaction prices;

result of operational and environmental assessments: periodic valuation reviews are made of the valuations of the underlying investments as reported by the investment managers to determine if the values are reasonable, accurate and reliable. These reviews include a fair value estimation using widely recognised valuation methods such as multiples analysis and discounted cash flow analysis;

review of management information provided by the managers/administrators of the fund invest- ments on a regular basis; and

mark-to-market valuations for quoted investments held by the managers/administrators of the fund investments which make up a significant portion of the Group's net asset value. If the board of directors comes to the conclusion upon recommendation of the investment manager after applying the above-mentioned valuation methods, that the most recent valuation reported by the manager/administrator of a fund investment is materially misstated, it will make the necessary adjustments using the results of its own review and analysis. 28 Consolidated financial statements Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 The following table shows the allocation of the level 3 investments according to financing stage, in percentage of the total fair value of these investments. Diversification by financing stage (FV) 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 in % in % Balanced stage 2% 2% Buyout stage Large buyout stage 4% 5% Middle market buyout stage 49% 48% Small buyout stage 7% 7% Special situations stage Distressed debt stage 4% 5% Venture stage Early stage venture 17% 16% Growth capital stage 3% 3% Late stage venture 5% 5% Co-Investment Large buyout stage 0% 0% Small buyout stage 9% 9% Total 100% 100% 11. Subsequent events Since the balance sheet date of 30 June 2020 Castle Private Equity AG purchased 12,994 treasury shares at a cost amount of TUSD 144. As at 24 August 2020 the Company held in total 916,384 treasury shares on its second trading line at a cost amount of TUSD 16,203. At the 12 May 2020 general meeting of shareholders the cancellation of 849,410 shares was approved and has been registered by the commercial register. With regards to the listing of the company's shares at the SIX Swiss Exchange, the cancellation becomes effective in August 2020 (date of exchange adjust- ment). From then on, the issued share capital of the company amounts to 10,413,112 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each. Since the balance sheet date of 30 June 2020, there have been no material events that could impair the integrity of the information presented in the consolidated interim financial statements. Share information 29 Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06 Share information Exchange rate CHF/USD: 0.9476 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 June Since 2020 inception Share information Number of issued shares at year end (000)1) 43,200 43,2002) 43,2003) 41,7004) 37,5305) 35,6306) 33,4647) 29,2288) 26,3249) 18,02210) 11,26311) 11,26312) USD net asset value1) 12.18 14.70 15.76 17.40 17.13 15.39 16.19 17.03 18.52 17.96 14.97 14.24 CHF closing price1) 5.40 8.11 10.10 13.00 11.95 14.35 16.40 15.35 17.90 16.20 13.75 10.90 Share performance13) USD net asset value 3.5% 20.7% 7.2% 10.4% 10.6%14) 6.3%15) 5.2% 5.2% 8.7% 5.3%16) 0.9%17) (4.8%) 107.4%14), 15), 16), 17) USD closing price 64.1% 65.7% 24.1% 30.6% 11.5% 6.6% 12.7% - - - - - - CHF closing price 57.4% 50.2% 24.5% 28.7% 7.3% 20.1% 14.3% (6.4%) 16.6% (9.5%) (15.1%) (20.7%) 4.8% Adjusted for the ten for one share split. Of which 191,853 owned by the Group. Of which 1,726,060 owned by the Group. Of which 3,771,129 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 3,195,244 for cancellation). On 12 July 2012, 1,500,000 shares purchased in the 2011 share buyback program were cancelled. Of which 1,782,385 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 1,206,500 for cancellation). On 22 August 2013, 4,170,000 shares purchased on the 2012/2013 share buyback program were cancelled. Of which 2,057,885 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 1,482,000 for cancellation). On 12 August 2014, 1,900,000 shares purchased on the 2013/2014 share buyback program were cancelled. Of which 3,659,175 owned by the Group (3,659,175 for cancellation). On 6 August 2015, 2,166,000 shares purchased on the 2013/2014 share buyback program were cancelled. Of which 2,320,072 owned by the Group. On 5 August 2016, 4,235,539 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled. Of which 1,876,234 owned by the Group. On 26 September 2017, 2,904,511 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled. Of which 6,231,357 owned by the Group. On 7 August 2018, 8,301,455 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled. Of which 764,336 owned by the Group. On 22 August 2019, 6,759,973 shares purchased via share buyback were cancelled. Of which 903,390 owned by the Group. Trading on Castle's USD trading line (ticker: CPED SW) was terminated on 31 October 2016. Adjusted for capital repayments of CHF 0.75 cents/USD 0.77 cents on 23 May 2013 and CHF 1.25 cents/USD 1.40 cents on 6 December 2013. Adjusted for capital repayments of CHF 1.25 cents/USD 1.40 cents on 22 May 2014, and CHF 1.40 cents/USD 1.43 cents on 5 December 2014. Adjusted for distributions of general legal reserves from capital contributions of CHF 1.00/USD 1.01 on 22 May 2018. Adjusted for distributions of general legal reserves from capital contributions of CHF 3.00/USD 2.97 on 20 May 2019. Listing SIX Swiss Exchange 4885474 (Swiss security number) Price information Reuters: CPE.S Bloomberg: CPEN SW Bloomberg: CPEN SW Publication of net asset value www.castlepe.com Registered office Castle Private Equity AG, Schützenstrasse 6, CH-8808 Pfäffikon, Switzerland Telephone +41 55 415 94 94, Fax +41 55 415 94 97 Investment manager LGT Private Equity Advisers AG, Herrengasse 12, FL-9490 Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein Telephone +423 2352929, Fax +423 2352955, lgt.pea@lgt.com Benedikt Meyer, general manager, Telephone +423 235 2324, benedikt.meyer@lgt.com Dr Roberto Paganoni, chairman of the board of directors, Telephone +423 235 2332 www.castlepe.com Registered office Castle Private Equity AG Schützenstrasse 6, CH-8808 Pfäffikon Switzerland Telephone +41 55 415 9494 Fax +41 55 415 9497 Investment manager LGT Private Equity Advisers AG Herrengasse 12, FL-9490 Vaduz Principality of Liechtenstein Telephone +423 235 2929 Fax +423 235 2955 E-mail lgt.pea@lgt.com www.castlepe.com Attachments Original document

