Castle Private Equity : Semi-annual report 2020

This report was released for publication on 24 August 2020.
The subsequent event note in the financial statements has been updated to 21 August 2020. Amounts in this report are stated in USD thousands (TUSD) unless otherwise stated.
This document is for information only and is not an offer to sell or an invitation to invest. In particular, it does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful or where the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so
or the recipient may not lawfully receive any such offer or solicitation. It is the responsibility of any person in possession of this document to inform themselves of, and to observe, all applicable laws and regulations of relevant jurisdictions.
All statements contained herein that are not historical facts including, but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated activity
are forward looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned, not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which statements, as such, speak only as of the date made.
Castle Private Equity in 2020
3
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Castle Private Equity in 2020
(All amounts in USD, unless when indicated otherwise)
Net asset value
Net asset value per share Share price in CHF 1) Private equity assets Capital calls Distributions Investment degree Uncalled commitments Uncalled as per cent of NAV Cash position
Treasury shares
(bought for cancellation) Shares in circulation
Six months to 30 June 2020
148 million 14.24 10.90
124 million
0.3 million
14.8 million 84 per cent 46 million 31 per cent 24 million
903,390
10,359,132
Six months to 30 June 2019
158 million 14.86 14.40
million
million
million 94 per cent
million 29 per cent
million
7,367,056
10,655,439
Representing the closing trade price on the last day of the quarter.
4 Castle Private Equity in 2020
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Still too early to fully evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on
the overall portfolio
Net asset value per share down 4.8 per cent
for the first half of 2020
Dear shareholders
The global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to weigh on economies around the world. While it is still too early to fully evaluate the impact on the economy, markets and our portfolio, we continue actively engaging with our managers and CEO's of portfolio companies in monitoring and assessing developments across the portfolio. While we likely will not see the full impact on the global economy for a while, it is nonetheless becoming apparent that certain sectors - such as energy, travel, leisure - are particularly impacted, and contagion to other economic sectors has already been reflected in capital markets valuations. Irrespective of sector, companies are focusing on cash management and scenario planning, with even healthy assets selectively drawing on revolving credit facilities to increase liquidity. Private equity sponsors often benefit from both dry powder and reserves to ensure they can secure the health of their assets and sustain a potentially longer term downturn, including preparing, where necessary, to inject equity or negotiate credit agreements.
While no two crises are alike, there are certain patterns one can recognize from previous market correc- tions. During the burst of the Dotcom bubble in the early 2000s and the global financial crisis ("GFC") in 2008, equity markets were affected first, followed by liquid and illiquid credit, and only after several quarters were the full effects visible in illiquid assets like private equity. Corrections in the private markets were not only delayed, but were also more muted.
The crisis will be with us for months to come. In that time, we will continue to engage with our private equity managers to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting existing private equity portfolios and companies.
During the course of the first six months of the year, the company's net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 4.8 per cent to USD 14.24. Castle's share price conceded by 20.7 per cent, closing the first half of 2020 at CHF 10.90 per share, representing a discount to NAV of 19.2 per cent.
During the period under review, Castle Private Equity received distribution proceeds of USD 14.8 mil- lion. Cash was typically generated from a number of transactions, including initial public offerings
Share price and net asset value since inception in USD per share
Net asset value
Share price
Inception
98
99
00
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Castle Private Equity in 2020
5
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
(IPO's) and trade sales. The slight increase of the Euro against the US Dollar led to a small gain of
USD 0.3 million during the first half of 2020.
With capital calls of only USD 0.3 million during the first six months, Castle Private Equity's net liquidity
position amounts to USD 24 million, after taking account of investment activity within the portfolio,
capital distributions and share buybacks.
Eighth anniversary
Given Castle's advanced maturity profile of the portfolio, coupled with its strong balance sheet and
of Castle's harvesting
cash position, we expected further significant progress with the harvesting strategy.
strategy
Yours sincerely,
LGT Private Equity Advisers AG
Major exits in the first half
of 2020
Partnership
Company
Sector, location
Exit channel
Summit Partners Europe Private
Sipartech
fiber network operator, France
secondary sale to Blackstone
Equity Fund, L.P.
Genstar Capital Partners V, L.P.
IAS
automotive warranties, US
sale to iA Financial Group
Polish Enterprise Fund VI, L.P.
XTB
financial, Poland
public markets
Bain Capital Asia Fund II, L.P.
Lionbridge
leasing, China
partial sale to China Construction Bank Trust
Hahn & Company I, L.P.
H-Line Shipping
maritime transportation,
proceeds from a partial refinancing
South Korea
Private equity assets by financing stage in USD millions
Uncalled commitments by financing stage in USD millions
Small co-investment
Balanced
3
Small buyout
11
8
Distressed debt
5
Late stage venture
6
Growth capital
3
Early stage venture
21
Middle market buyout
62
Large buyout
5
Distressed debt 1
Growth capital 1
Early stage venture 4
Balanced
11
Large buyout
4
Small buyout
Middle market buyout
9
16
6 Statement of comprehensive income
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income
For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)
Note
1 January -
1 January -
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Income
Income from non-current assets:
Net (loss)/gain on investments at fair value through profit or loss
4
(5,663)
3,855
Total (losses)/gains from non-current assets
(5,663)
3,855
Income from current assets:
Net (loss)/gain on marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss
4
(2)
35
(Loss)/Gain on foreign exchange net
(4)
1,209
Interest income
34
217
Total gains from current assets
28
1,461
Total (loss)/income
(5,635)
5,316
Expenses
Management and performance fees
8
(756)
(1,955)
Expenses from investments
(129)
(304)
Other operating expenses
(592)
(749)
Total operating expenses
(1,477)
(3,008)
Operating (loss)/profit
(7,112)
2,308
Finance costs
-
(24)
(Loss)/Profit for the period before taxes
(7,112)
2,284
Tax expense
6
(764)
(188)
(Loss)/Profit for the period after taxes
(7,876)
2,096
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(7,876)
2,096
(Loss)/Profit attributable to:
Shareholders
(7,876)
2,096
Non-controlling interests
-
-
(7,876)
2,096
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
Shareholders
(7,876)
2,096
Non-controlling interests
-
-
(7,876)
2,096
Earnings per share (USD) attributable to equity holders
Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period
10,426,790
18,442,213
Basic and diluted (loss)/profit per share
USD (0.76)
USD 0.11
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Balance sheet
7
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet
As of 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)
Note30 June 2020 31 December 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
23,775
13,023
Accrued income and other receivables
319
7,372
Total current assets
24,094
20,395
Non-current assets:
Investments at fair value through profit or loss
4
124,064
137,833
Total non-current assets
124,064
137,833
Total assets
148,158
158,228
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accrued expenses and other payables
632
1,106
Total current liabilities
632
1,106
Equity
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
292
292
Additional paid-in capital
85,217
85,217
Less treasury shares at cost
7
(1,720)
-
Less treasury shares 2nd line at cost (bought for cancellation)
7
(14,339)
(14,339)
Retained earnings
78,075
85,951
Total shareholders' equity before non-controlling interests
147,525
157,121
Non-controlling interests
1
1
Total equity
147,526
157,122
Total liabilities and equity
148,158
158,228
Net asset value per share (USD)
Number of shares issued as at period end
11,262,522
11,262,522
Number of treasury shares as at period end
7
(139,054)
-
Number of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) as at period end
7
(764,336)
(764,336)
Number of shares outstanding net of treasury shares as at period end
10,359,132
10,498,186
Net asset value per share
14.24
14.97
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
8 Statement of cash flows
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows
For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)
1 January -
30 June 2020
1 January -
30 June 2019
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities:
Purchase of investments
(187)
(727)
Proceeds from callable return of invested capital in investments
96
267
Proceeds from return of invested capital in investments
3,298
8,016
Proceeds from realised gains on investments
4,884
8,579
Proceeds from sales of investments
7,230
-
Proceeds from sales of securities
13
852
Interest received
35
217
Investment expenses paid
(128)
(304)
Withholding taxes paid for investments
(817)
(191)
Withholding taxes refunded from investments
53
3
Other operating expenses paid
(1,957)
(1,733)
Net cash flows from operating activities
12,520
14,979
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities:
Finance costs
(16)
(23)
Purchase of treasury shares
(1,764)
-
Purchase of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation)
-
(21,365)
Distribution of legal reserves to the investors
-
(33,458)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(1,780)
(54,846)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,740
(39,867)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
13,023
43,315
Exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents
12
25
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
23,775
3,473
Cash and cash equivalents consist of the following as at 30 June:
Cash at banks
23,775
3,473
Time deposits < 90 days
-
-
Total
23,775
3,473
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Statement of changes in equity
9
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity
For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)
Share
Additional
Less treasury
Retained
Non-
Total
capital
paid-in capital
shares
earnings
controlling
equity
interests
1 January 2019
467
128,079
(112,392)
195,582
1
211,737
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
2,096
-
2,096
Purchase of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation)
-
-
(20,830)
-
-
(20,830)
Distribution of legal reserves to the investors
-
(33,458)
-
-
-
(33,458)
Impact of CHF/USD historical rates on
the distribution of legal reserves to the investors
-
(1,161)
-
-
-
(1,161)
Transfer of general legal reserves into accumulated surplus
-
(9,403)
-
9,403
-
-
30 June 2019
467
84,057
(133,222)
207,081
1
158,384
1 January 2020
292
85,217
(14,339)
85,951
1
157,122
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(7,876)
-
(7,876)
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
(1,720)
-
-
(1,720)
30 June 2020
292
85,217
(16,059)
78,075
1
147,526
The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
10 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2020
(All amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)
1. Organisation and business activity
Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon ("the Company"), is a stock corporation established for an indefinite period by deed dated 19 February 1997. The Company's registered office is Schützenstrasse 6, CH-8808 Pfäffikon. The Company's business is principally conducted through two fully consolidated subsidiaries ("the Subsidiaries"); Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd. ("the Overseas Subsidiary") and Castle Private Equity (International) plc ("the Ireland Subsidiary"). Since 4 September 1998 the shares of the Company have been listed in Swiss Francs on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
2. Basis of preparation
The accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon and its Subsidiaries (together the "Group") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and comply with Swiss Law and the accounting guidelines laid down in the SIX Swiss Exchange's Directive on Financial Report (DFR) for investment companies.
The consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss. The principles of accounting applied in the interim consolidated financial statements as per 30 June 2020 correspond to those of the annual report 2019, unless otherwise stated. The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) formulated by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
Consolidated financial statements
11
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Standards and amendments to published standards that are mandatory for the financial year beginning on or after 1 January 2020
- Amendments to IFRS 3, "Business Combinations", definition of a business (1 January 2020);
- Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8, "Presentation of Financial Statements" and "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors", definition of material (1 January 2020);
- Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9, "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" and "Financial Instruments", pre-replacement issues in the context of the IBOR reform (1 January 2020); and
- Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards (1 January 2020).
The implementation of these new standards did not have an impact on the consolidated interim financial statements of the Group and did not lead to any changes to the total shareholders' equity of the Group.
Standards and amendments to published standards effective after 1 January 2020 that have not been early adopted
A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are effective for annual periods beginning after 1 January 2020, and have not been applied in preparing these consolidated interim financial statements. None of these could have a significant effect on the consolidated interim financial statements.
Segment reporting
IFRS 8 requires entities to define operating segments and segment performance in the financial statements based on information used by the chief operating decision-maker. The investment manager is considered to be the chief operating decision-maker. An operating segment is a group of assets and operations engaged in providing products or services that are subject to risks and returns that are different from those of other operating segments.
The sole operating segment of the Group is investing in private equity. The investment manager works as a team for the entire portfolio, asset allocation is based on a single, integrated investment strategy and the Group's performance is evaluated on an overall basis. Thus the results published in this report correspond to the sole operating segment of investing in private equity.
12 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
3. Basis of consolidation
The consolidated interim financial statements per 30 June 2020 are based on the financial statements of the individual Group companies prepared using the same accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
The consolidated interim financial statements include all assets and liabilities of Castle Private
Equity AG and its direct and indirect subsidiaries:
Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd., Cayman Islands; and
4. Investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss
As of 30 June 2020 the Group had subscribed interests in 77 (31 December 2019: 78) private equity investments vehicles (mainly limited partnerships), domiciled in the United States of America, the Cayman Islands, Europe and other jurisdictions. The total committed capital amounted to TUSD 998,613 (31 December 2019: TUSD 1,007,517) of which TUSD 952,889 (31 December 2019: TUSD 961,719) was paid in. The details of the investments are shown in the investment schedule on pages 15 to 18 and the investment movement schedule on pages 13 and 14.
Consolidated financial statements
13
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Movements in investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss1)
For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)
2020
Value per
Additions
Disposals
Unrealised
Unrealised
Value per
Total real-
Net gains/
Uncalled
1 January
(capital
(returns of
gains
losses
30.6.2020
ised gains/
(losses) per
commit-
2020
calls)2)
capital)
(losses) per
30.6.2020
ment
30.6.20203)
amount
Marketable securities
-
15
(15)
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
-
Balanced stage
2,254
-
-
-
(22)
2,232
-
(22)
10,858
Buyout stage
large buyout stage
7,480
17
(80)
21
(2,132)
5,306
265
(1,846)
3,982
middle market buyout stage
65,602
74
(3,774)
4,896
(5,123)
61,675
724
497
15,929
small buyout stage
9,857
-
-
-
(1,604)
8,253
971
(633)
8,494
Total buyout stage
82,939
91
(3,854)
4,917
(8,859)
75,234
1,960
(1,982)
28,405
Special situations stage
distressed debt stage
6,989
-
(367)
23
(1,687)
4,958
664
(1,000)
1,038
Total special situations stage
6,989
-
(367)
23
(1,687)
4,958
664
(1,000)
1,038
Venture stage
early stage venture
21,462
-
(223)
352
(319)
21,272
115
148
4,349
growth capital stage
4,109
-
(226)
-
(425)
3,458
338
(87)
764
late stage venture
7,525
-
(349)
283
(1,478)
5,981
101
(1,094)
310
Total venture stage
33,096
-
(798)
635
(2,222)
30,711
554
(1,033)
5,423
Co-Investment
small buyout stage
12,555
-
-
-
(1,626)
10,929
-
(1,626)
-
Total Co-Investment
12,555
-
-
-
(1,626)
10,929
-
(1,626)
-
Total investments
137,833
91
(5,019)
5,575
(14,416)
124,064
3,178
(5,663)
45,724
Total investments and marketable securities
at fair value through profit or loss
137,833
106
(5,034)
5,575
(14,416)
124,064
3,176
(5,665)
45,724
Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding.
Includes callable returns of capital and adjustments due to sales of investments.
Includes callable distributed realised gains.
14 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
2019
Value per
Additions
Disposals
Unrealised
Unrealised
Value per
Total real-
Net gains/
Uncalled
1 January
(capital
(returns of
gains
losses
30.6.2019
ised gains/
(losses) per
commit-
2019
calls)2)
capital)
(losses) per
30.6.2019
ment
30.6.20193)
amount
Marketable securities
-
817
(817)
-
-
-
(35)
(35)
-
Balanced stage
2,833
-
-
-
(21)
2,812
-
(21)
10,858
Buyout stage
large buyout stage
13,213
-
(2,459)
1,825
(1,968)
10,611
624
481
4,036
middle market buyout stage
71,835
487
(3,096)
1,511
(2,461)
68,276
1,730
780
15,973
small buyout stage
11,923
-
(6,182)
6,134
(1,707)
10,168
(3,569)
858
8,599
Total buyout stage
96,971
487
(11,737)
9,470
(6,136)
89,055
(1,215)
2,118
28,608
Special situations stage
distressed debt stage
8,173
-
-
17
(1,027)
7,163
406
(604)
1,037
Total special situations stage
8,173
-
-
17
(1,027)
7,163
406
(604)
1,037
Venture stage
early stage venture
24,604
82
(2,087)
1,675
(942)
23,332
547
1,280
4,459
growth capital stage
6,424
-
(622)
-
(1,514)
4,288
2,253
739
688
late stage venture
9,843
-
(649)
1,384
(753)
9,825
504
1,135
478
Total venture stage
40,871
82
(3,358)
3,059
(3,209)
37,445
3,304
3,154
5,625
Co-Investment
small buyout stage
13,717
-
-
-
(722)
12,995
-
(722)
-
Total Co-Investment
13,717
-
-
-
(722)
12,995
-
(722)
-
Total investments
162,565
569
(15,095)
12,546
(11,115)
149,470
2,495
3,925
46,128
Total investments and marketable securities
at fair value through profit or loss
162,565
1,386
(15,912)
12,546
(11,115)
149,470
2,460
3,890
46,128
Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding.
Includes callable returns of capital and adjustments due to sales of investments.
Includes callable distributed realised gains.
In general, movements in investments and securities at fair value through profit or loss, except for unrealised gains and losses, directly result in cash flows for the Group. In certain cases, such transactions may not be settled in cash. The consolidated statement of cash flows on page 8 shows the cash transactions in the portfolio and the cash flow reconciliation on page 19 shows the portfolio's non cash transactions and provides a reconciliation to the movement schedules.
Consolidated financial statements
15
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss1)
As of 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)
Deal
Vintage
Geography
Commitment
Cost
Cost
Fair value
Commitment
Cost
Fair value
FMV
currency
year
31.12.2019
1.1.2019
31.12.2019
31.12.2019
30.6.2020
30.6.2020
30.6.2020
in %
Balanced stage
Chancellor Offshore Partnership Fund, L.P.
USD
1997
North America
235,000
-
-
2,130
235,000
-
2,116
1.71%
Chancellor Partnership Fund, L.P.
USD
1997
North America
14,518
-
-
-
14,518
-
-
0.00%
Crown Global Secondaries plc
USD
2004
North America
30,000
337
337
124
30,000
337
116
0.09%
Total balanced stage
279,518
337
337
2,254
279,518
337
2,232
1.80%
Buyout stage
Large buyout
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund VI, L.P.
USD
1998
North America
10,000
2,581
2,581
2
10,000
2,581
2
0.00%
BC European Capital VII2)
EUR
2000
Europe
11,225
2,132
2,132
59
11,229
2,132
63
0.05%
Permira Europe II, L.P. II2)
EUR
2000
Europe
11,225
2,280
2,262
64
11,229
2,262
58
0.05%
TPG Parallel III, L.P.
USD
2000
North America
5,000
1,178
1,178
17
5,000
1,178
13
0.01%
T3 Parallel II, L.P.
USD
2001
North America
5,000
1,030
1,030
61
5,000
1,030
59
0.05%
Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII, L.P.
USD
2001
North America
15,000
-
-
55
15,000
-
56
0.05%
Permira Europe III, L.P. II2)
EUR
2003
Europe
11,225
2,765
2,749
36
11,229
2,749
39
0.03%
Silver Lake Partners II, L.P.
USD
2004
North America
10,000
1,260
1,260
66
10,000
1,260
9
0.01%
Greenhill Capital Partners II, L.P.
USD
2005
North America
10,000
3,631
1,477
224
10,000
1,477
224
0.18%
KKR European Fund II, L.P.2)
EUR
2005
Europe
11,225
2,712
2,659
48
11,229
2,659
50
0.04%
First Reserve XI, L.P.
USD
2006
North America
15,000
9,436
9,038
664
15,000
9,004
(86)
-0.07%
Permira IV, L.P. 22)
EUR
2006
Europe
11,786
2,095
2,095
5
11,790
2,095
15
0.01%
Bain Capital Fund X, L.P.
USD
2008
North America
12,000
3,621
2,958
2,010
12,000
2,953
1,447
1.17%
Bain Capital X Coinvestment Fund, L.P.
USD
2008
North America
420
214
151
-
420
151
-
0.00%
TPG Partners VI, L.P.
USD
2008
North America
18,000
7,367
6,172
4,169
18,000
6,147
3,357
2.71%
Total large buyout
157,106
42,302
37,742
7,480
157,126
37,678
5,306
4.28%
16 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Deal
Vintage
Geography
Commitment
Cost
Cost
Fair value
Commitment
Cost
Fair value
FMV
currency
year
31.12.2019
1.1.2019
31.12.2019
31.12.2019
30.6.2020
30.6.2020
30.6.2020
in %
Middle market buyout
The Triton Fund (No. 9) L.P.2)
EUR
1999
Europe
9,756
720
720
149
9,760
720
148
0.12%
Warburg Pincus International Partners, L.P.
USD
2000
Europe
10,000
-
-
116
10,000
-
119
0.10%
Bain Capital Fund VII-E, L.P.
USD
2002
Europe
8,000
1,177
1,177
16
8,000
1,177
16
0.01%
J.W. Childs Equity Partners III, L.P.
USD
2002
North America
12,000
952
952
-
12,000
952
7
0.01%
Bain Capital Fund VIII-E, L.P.2)
EUR
2004
Europe
11,225
3,488
3,174
28
11,229
3,174
37
0.03%
Odyssey Investment Partners III, L.P.
USD
2004
North America
10,000
281
281
9
10,000
281
6
0.00%
Newbridge Asia IV, L.P.
USD
2005
Asia
10,000
3,104
3,104
168
10,000
3,104
139
0.11%
SB Asia Investment Fund II, L.P.
USD
2005
Asia
7,000
842
802
2,425
7,000
681
2,275
1.83%
Chequers XV, FCPR2)
EUR
2006
Europe
8,980
1,940
1,541
1
-
-
-
0.00%
Court Square Capital Partners II, L.P.
USD
2006
North America
15,000
5,106
5,082
1,405
15,000
5,082
1,063
0.86%
Polish Enterprise Fund VI, L.P.2)
EUR
2006
Europe
11,225
3,574
3,512
967
11,229
3,222
903
0.73%
The Triton Fund II, L.P.2)
EUR
2006
Europe
13,470
4,082
4,042
1,508
13,474
4,042
789
0.64%
Wellspring Capital Partners IV, L.P.
USD
2006
North America
-
428
-
-
-
-
-
0.00%
Advent Latin American Private Equity
Fund IV, L.P.
USD
2007
Other
10,000
2,348
2,179
1,678
10,000
2,179
1,531
1.23%
CDH China Fund III, L.P.
USD
2007
Asia
9,000
-
-
478
9,000
-
497
0.40%
CDH Supplementary Fund III, L.P.
USD
2007
Asia
3,000
-
-
15
3,000
-
14
0.01%
Crown Asia-Pacific Private Equity plc
USD
2007
Asia
40,000
8,735
7,015
13,413
40,000
7,015
14,042
11.32%
EOS Capital Partners IV, L.P.
USD
2007
North America
15,000
5,650
5,658
7,084
15,000
5,658
6,674
5.38%
Genstar Capital Partners V, L.P.
USD
2007
North America
10,000
1,874
1,760
2,484
10,000
1,597
880
0.71%
SAIF Partners III, L.P.
USD
2007
Asia
10,000
4,997
4,487
16,639
10,000
4,324
18,936
15.26%
Bain Capital Europe Fund III, L.P.2)
EUR
2008
Europe
11,225
1,886
1,886
1,037
11,229
1,886
1,040
0.84%
Hahn & Company I, L.P.
USD
2011
Asia
10,000
3,634
2,857
8,546
10,000
1,810
6,797
5.48%
Bain Capital Asia Fund II, L.P.
USD
2012
Asia
10,000
4,630
3,960
7,436
10,000
3,586
5,762
4.64%
Total middle market buyout
254,881
59,448
54,189
65,602
245,921
50,490
61,675
49.71%
Small buyout
MBO Capital FCPR2)
EUR
2002
Europe
5,613
-
-
2
5,614
-
-
0.00%
Nmas1 Private Equity Fund No.2 L.P.2)
EUR
2002
Europe
5,613
918
918
255
5,614
918
251
0.20%
J.P. Morgan Italian Fund III
(Secondary - Atlantic)2),3)
EUR
2006
Europe
-
6,085
-
-
-
-
-
0.00%
Wynnchurch Capital Partners II, L.P.
USD
2006
North America
7,500
2,258
2,161
252
7,500
2,161
235
0.19%
Crown European Buyout
Opportunities II plc2)
EUR
2007
Europe
33,675
-
-
7,678
33,686
-
6,495
5.24%
PortPEP Limited (Secondary - Port)2),3)
EUR
2011
Europe
12,122
-
-
1,670
12,127
-
1,272
1.03%
Total small buyout
64,523
9,261
3,079
9,857
64,541
3,079
8,253
6.65%
Total buyout stage
476,510
111,011
95,010
82,939
467,588
91,247
75,234
60.64%
Consolidated financial statements
17
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Deal
Vintage
Geography
Commitment
Cost
Cost
Fair value
Commitment
Cost
Fair value
FMV
currency
year
31.12.2019
1.1.2019
31.12.2019
31.12.2019
30.6.2020
30.6.2020
30.6.2020
in %
Special situations stage
Distressed debt
Sun Capital Securities Offshore Fund, Ltd.
USD
2004
North America
10,000
4,124
4,124
328
10,000
4,058
74
0.06%
OCM Principal Opportunities Fund IV, L.P.
USD
2006
North America
10,000
-
-
136
10,000
-
106
0.09%
Sun Capital Securities Offshore Fund, Ltd.
(Second Tranche)
USD
2006
North America
10,000
1,665
1,665
518
10,000
1,576
120
0.10%
Fortress Investment Fund V (Fund D), L.P.
USD
2007
North America
7,500
878
878
3,543
7,500
759
3,271
2.64%
OCM Opportunities Fund VII, L.P.
USD
2007
North America
10,000
-
-
428
10,000
-
72
0.06%
Castlelake I, L.P.
USD
2007
North America
15,000
-
-
1,599
15,000
-
1,195
0.96%
Oaktree European Credit Opportunities
Fund, L.P.2)
EUR
2008
Europe
11,225
4,688
4,688
75
11,229
4,598
7
0.01%
OCM European Principal Opportunities
Fund II, L.P.2)
EUR
2008
Europe
8,419
-
-
99
8,421
-
80
0.06%
OCM Opportunities Fund VIIb, L.P.
USD
2008
North America
13,500
-
-
263
13,500
-
33
0.03%
Total distressed debt
95,644
11,355
11,355
6,989
95,650
10,991
4,958
4.00%
Total special situations stage
95,644
11,355
11,355
6,989
95,650
10,991
4,958
4.00%
Venture stage
Early stage venture
Strategic European Technologies N.V.2)
EUR
1997
Europe
7,691
-
-
85
7,694
-
85
0.07%
Invesco Venture Partnership Fund II, L.P.
USD
1999
North America
15,000
810
1,309
48
15,000
1,309
51
0.04%
Balderton Capital I, L.P.
USD
2000
Europe
5,333
1,876
1,876
33
5,333
1,876
24
0.02%
Chancellor V, L.P.
USD
2000
North America
20,000
2,430
2,430
732
20,000
2,430
716
0.58%
Galileo III FCPR2)
EUR
2000
Europe
7,092
-
-
385
7,094
-
385
0.31%
Global Life Science Venture Fund II, L.P.2)
EUR
2002
Europe
5,613
3,174
3,174
16
5,614
3,174
16
0.01%
Balderton Capital II, L.P.
USD
2005
Europe
4,000
3,134
3,134
618
4,000
3,134
604
0.49%
Battery Ventures VII, L.P.
USD
2005
North America
3,000
512
512
87
3,000
512
64
0.05%
BCPI I, L.P. (Secondary - Vermont)3)
USD
2005
Other
-
637
-
-
-
-
-
0.00%
Benchmark Israel II, L.P.
USD
2005
Other
4,602
1,025
875
1,207
4,602
875
1,240
1.00%
H.I.G. Venture Partners II, L.P.
USD
2005
North America
5,000
3,491
3,492
1,622
5,000
3,491
1,580
1.27%
Battery Ventures VIII, L.P.
USD
2007
North America
4,000
2,254
2,180
1,611
4,000
2,180
1,452
1.17%
Battery Ventures VIII Side Fund, L.P.
USD
2008
North America
978
397
397
273
978
397
240
0.19%
Carmel Ventures III, L.P.
USD
2008
Other
6,000
2,700
781
9,663
6,000
558
9,417
7.59%
Mangrove III S.C.A. SICAR2)
EUR
2008
Europe
5,613
5,558
5,558
5,082
5,613
5,558
5,398
4.35%
Total early stage venture
93,922
27,998
25,718
21,462
93,928
25,494
21,272
17.15%
18 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Deal
Vintage
Geography
Commitment
Cost
Cost
Fair value
Commitment
Cost
Fair value
FMV
currency
year
31.12.2019
1.1.2019
31.12.2019
31.12.2019
30.6.2020
30.6.2020
30.6.2020
in %
Growth capital
Summit Partners Europe Private Equity
Fund, L.P.2)
EUR
2009
Europe
7,857
5,146
3,926
4,109
7,860
3,699
3,458
2.79%
Total growth capital
7,857
5,146
3,926
4,109
7,860
3,699
3,458
2.79%
Late stage venture
TCV III (Q), L.P.
USD
1999
North America
-
484
-
-
-
-
-
0.00%
TCV IV, L.P.
USD
1999
North America
-
2,579
-
-
-
-
-
0.00%
Columbia Capital Equity Partners III
(Cayman), L.P.
USD
2000
North America
5,000
1,310
1,310
96
5,000
1,310
95
0.08%
New Enterprise Associates 10, L.P.
USD
2000
North America
10,000
7,114
6,882
1,729
10,000
6,882
1,280
1.03%
Columbia Capital Equity Partners IV
(Non-US), L.P.
USD
2005
North America
10,000
-
-
1,441
10,000
-
1,220
0.98%
Index Ventures III (Jersey), L.P.2)
EUR
2005
Europe
7,858
1,915
1,394
3,442
7,859
1,394
2,635
2.12%
New Enterprise Associates 12, L.P.
USD
2006
North America
5,000
3,710
3,401
505
5,000
3,324
455
0.37%
Index Ventures IV (Jersey), L.P.2)
EUR
2007
Europe
5,613
2,707
2,257
312
5,614
1,983
296
0.24%
Total late stage venture
43,471
19,819
15,244
7,525
43,473
14,893
5,981
4.82%
Total venture stage
145,250
52,963
44,888
33,096
145,261
44,086
30,711
24.75%
Co-Investment and other
Large buyout
Co-Investment 2
USD
2011
Asia
4,000
-
-
-
4,000
-
-
0.00%
Total large buyout
4,000
-
-
-
4,000
-
-
0.00%
Small buyout
Co-Investment 42)
EUR
2011
Europe
2,105
2,527
2,526
612
2,105
2,526
606
0.49%
Co-Investment 52)
EUR
2011
Europe
4,490
5,440
5,440
11,943
4,491
5,440
10,323
8.32%
Total small buyout
6,595
7,967
7,966
12,555
6,596
7,966
10,929
8.81%
Total Co-Investment and other
10,595
7,967
7,966
12,555
10,596
7,966
10,929
8.81%
Total investments at fair value through profit
or loss
1,007,517
183,633
159,556
137,833
998,613
154,627
124,064
100.00%
Total
1,007,517
183,633
159,556
137,833
998,6135)
154,627
124,064
100.00%
Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding.
Total commitment translated from EUR value at 1.122851 as of 30 June 2020 and 1.122500 as of 31 December 2019.
For the secondary investments no realised profit is recognised for capital distributions received until the cumulative returns on invested capital exceed the cost of a particular investment.
Total paid in amounted is maintained as the commitment.
Total paid in amounted to TUSD 952,889 (31 December 2019: TUSD 961,719).
Consolidated financial statements
19
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
5. Cash flow reconciliation
The following is a reconciliation between the cash flow statement on page 8 and the investments movement schedules on pages 13 and 14.
Investments
Marketable securities
1 January 2020 - 30 June 2020
Additions
Disposals
Realised gains
Additions
Disposals (return
(capital calls)
(return of
and losses
(capital calls)
of capital) and
capital)
realised losses
Movement schedule (page 13)
91
(5,019)
(3,178)
15
(15)
Cash flows from investment activities
-
3,298
4,884
Purchase of investments
(187)
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from callable return of
invested capital in investments
96
-
-
-
-
Purchase of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
Sales of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
15
Non-cash transactions
Deemed distributions and
account reclassification1)
-
1,322
(1,322)
-
-
In kind distributions2)
-
-
15
(15)
-
Revaluation of foreign currency positions3)
-
399
(399)
-
-
Accounts receivable
-
-
-
-
-
Total cash and non-cash transactions
(91)
5,019
3,178
(15)
15
Reconciliation
-
-
-
-
-
Investments
Marketable securities
1 January 2019 - 30 June 2019
Additions
Disposals
Realised gains
Additions
Disposals (return
(capital calls)
(return of
and losses
(capital calls)
of capital) and
capital)
realised losses
Movement schedule (page 14)
(569)
(15,095)
(2,495)
817
(817)
Cash flows from investment activities
-
8,016
8,579
-
-
Purchase of investments
(727)
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from callable return of
invested capital in investments
-
-
-
-
-
Purchase of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
Sales of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
817
Non-cash transactions
Deemed distributions and
account reclassification1)
1,296
6,050
(5,872)
-
-
In kind distributions2)
-
-
817
(817)
-
Revaluation of foreign currency positions3)
-
1,029
(1,029)
-
-
Accounts receivable
-
-
-
-
-
Total cash and non-cash transactions
569
15,095
2,495
(817)
817
Reconciliation
-
-
-
-
-
Deemed distributions and account reclassification - when a general partner determines to retain and use distributable cash for a future contribution, the amount of such cash will be treated as a non-cash contribution and distribution. Account reclassification is required when such a deemed distribution is reported by the general partner.
In kind distributions - a distribution of marketable securities instead of a cash distribution.
Revaluation of foreign currency positions - as at every month-end the Group revalues the cumulative return of capital amount for foreign currency investments based on the average paid-in capital exchange rate. The resulting adjustment is booked as realised forex gain/(loss) on investments.
20 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
6. Taxes
General: taxes are provided based on reported income. Capital taxes paid are recorded in other operating expenses.
The Group currently incurs withholding taxes imposed by certain countries on investment income and capital gains. Such income or gains are recorded gross of withholding taxes in the statement of comprehensive income. Taxes are shown as a separate item in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon: for Schwyz cantonal and communal tax purposes, the Company is taxed as a holding company and is as such only liable for capital taxes. All relevant income of the Company, including the dividend income and capital gains from its investments, is exempt from taxation at the cantonal and communal level. The result of the participation exemption relief is that dividend income and capital gains are almost fully excluded from taxation.
Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd., Grand Cayman: the activity of the Overseas Subsidiary is not subject to any income, withholding or capital gains taxes in the Cayman Islands. Generally, the Overseas Subsidiary intends to conduct its affairs so as not to be liable to taxation in any other jurisdiction
Castle Private Equity (International) plc, Dublin: the Ireland Subsidiary is not liable to Irish tax on its income or gain.
Reconciliation of income tax calculated with the applicable tax rate:
Income tax reconciliation
30.6.2020
30.6.2019
TUSD
TUSD
(Loss)/Profit for the period before taxes
(7,112)
2,284
Applicable tax rate
7.8%
7.8%
Income tax
(555)
178
Effect from: non-taxable income
555
(178)
Total
-
-
The applicable tax rate is the same as the effective tax rate.
Taxes
30.6.2020
30.6.2019
TUSD
TUSD
Withholding tax expenses for investments
764
188
Total
764
188
Consolidated financial statements
21
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
7. Shareholders' equity
The share capital of the Company at 30 June 2020 amounts to TUSD 292 (31 December 2019: TUSD 292)
consisting of 11,262,522 (31 December 2019: 11,262,522) issued and fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each. In the general meeting on 14 May 2019 the board of directors resolved to transfer USD 9,4 million (CHF 9,17 million) of general reserves from capital contributions to accumulated surplus, in order to align the general legal reserves with the standard practice of the Swiss tax authorities.
The translation into US Dollar has been done at the corresponding historical foreign exchange rate. Each share entitles the holder to participate in any distribution of income and capital. The Group regards shareholders' equity as the capital that it manages. Shareholders' equity amounts to TUSD 147,526 as of 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: TUSD 157,122).
The following distribution of legal reserves was paid out to the investors in 2019, no distribution took place in 2020:
Date of payment
USD/share
CHF/share
20.05.2019
2.97
3.00
Treasury shares
The Company can buy and sell treasury shares in accordance with the Company's articles of association and Swiss company law and in compliance with the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
During the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 the Company has purchased 139,054 treasury shares to the amount of TUSD 1,720 and no treasury shares were sold (31 December 2019: nil). As at 30 June 2020 the Company held in total 139,054 treasury shares (31 December 2019: nil). These treasury shares are treated as a deduction from the consolidated shareholders' equity using cost values of TUSD 1,720 (31 December 2019: TUSD nil). The gains and losses on sales of treasury shares are credited/debited to the retained earnings account.
Share buyback 2nd line (bought for cancellation)
Since 2011, the Company has announced openings of second trading lines on a yearly basis for the Company's shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Company is always the exclusive buyer on these trading lines and repurchases shares for the purpose of subsequently reducing its share capital.
During the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 the Company has purchased no treasury shares on its second trading line. As at 30 June 2020 the Company held in total 764,336 treasury shares on its second trading line (31 December 2019: 764,336). These treasury shares are treated as a deduction from the consolidated shareholders' equity using cost values of TUSD 14,339 (31 December 2019: TUSD 14,339).
Altogether the Company holds 903,390 treasury shares as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: 764,336).
In the annual general meeting in May 2020 the cancellation of all registered shares was approved.
22 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Treasury shares
Movement of treasury shares held by the Company
From
To
Cancelled
Number
Average
Cost
of shares
price USD
TUSD
Number of treasury shares held by the Company as of 1 January 2020
-
-
-
Additions 2020
01.01.2020
30.06.2020
-
139,054
12.37
1,720
Number of treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020
139,054
1,720
Treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) held by the Company Buyback programs
From
To Cancelled
Number
Average
Cost
of shares
price USD
TUSD
Program initiated on 26 June 2017, announced on 21 June 2017
Additions 2017
26.06.2017
31.12.2017
07.08.2018
640,987
17.54
11,244
Additions 2017 via tradable put options1)
01.06.2017
19.06.2017
07.08.2018
1,084,131
18.75
20,322
Additions 2018
01.01.2018
08.05.2018
07.08.2018
259,266
17.74
4,599
Additions 2018 at a fixed price
26.02.2018
09.03.2018
07.08.2018
6,165,955
18.28
112,708
Additions 2018
09.05.2018
31.12.2018
22.08..2019
1,034,652
16.75
17,329
Additions 2018 via tradable put options1)
28.08.2018
21.09.2018
22.08..2019
853,084
22.12
18,867
Additions 2018 at a fixed price
13.11.2018
27.11.2018
22.08..2019
4,343,621
17.54
76,196
Additions 2019
03.01.2019
10.05.2019
22.08..2019
528,616
16.58
8,766
Additions 2019
13.05.2019
21.05.2019
-
31,529
15.71
495
Additions 2019 via tradable put options1)
24.05.2019
07.06.2019
-
547,654
20.35
11,145
Total
15,489,495
18.18
281,671
Program initiated on 14 June 2019, announced on 12 June 2019
Additions 2019
14.06.2019
31.12.2019
-
185,153
14.58
2,699
Total
185,153
14.58
2,699
Movement of treasury shares 2nd line and tradable put options (bought for cancellation)
Number of
Cost
shares
TUSD
Shares held as of 1 January 2019
6,231,357
112,392
Additions 2019 via 2nd line
745,298
11,960
Additions 2019 via tradable put options
547,654
11,145
Cancellation on 22 August 2019
(6,759,973)
(121,158)
Shares held as of 31 December 2019
764,336
14,339
Summary of treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020
Number
Average
Cost
of shares
price USD
TUSD
Treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020
139,054
12.37
1,720
Treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) as of 30 June 20201)
764,336
16.88
14,339
Total of treasury shares held as of 30 June 2020
903,390
16,059
Cost includes the transaction expense of Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich, for the tradeable put option which causes a dilution of the average price.
Consolidated financial statements
23
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
8. Significant transactions with related parties
Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial or operating decisions. In the opinion of the board of directors, the parties referred to in the schedule accompanying this note are related parties under IAS 24 "Related Party Disclosures". All related party transactions have been carried out within the normal course of business.
24 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Related party transactions
Entity
Related party
Transaction type
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
30.6.2019
Relationship/Agreement(s)
TUSD
TUSD
TUSD
Direct/Indirect
Castle Private Equity
LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/
Management fees
756
1,697
907
(International) PLC
Investment Management Agreement/indirect
Management fees payable
370
395
400
Performance fees
-
448
1,048
Performance fees payable
-
448
1,048
LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./
Administration fees
30
68
36
Management Agreement/direct
Administration fees payable
14
15
17
LGT Bank (Ireland) Ltd./
Loan Agreement/direct
Interest income on time deposits
-
-
-
LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./
Investment Management Agreement/indirect
Investment management fees
-
-
-
LGT Capital Partners Ltd./
LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/
Advisory Agreement/indirect
Advisory fees
-
-
-
Directors/indirect
Directors' fees
2
-
-
Castle Private Equity
LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./
Administration fees
-
4
3
(Overseas) Limited
Administration Services Agreement/direct
Administration fees payable
1
1
1
LGT Bank Ltd./
Loan Agreement/direct
Cash at banks
242
9
12
LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/
Investment Management Agreement/direct
Management fees
-
-
-
LGT Capital Partners Ltd./LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/
Consulting Agreement/indirect
Consulting fees
-
-
-
LGT Bank (Cayman) Ltd./LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/
Advisory Agreement/indirect
Advisory fees
-
-
-
Directors/indirect
Directors' fees
-
5
5
Castle Private Equity AG
LGT Bank Ltd./
LGT Group/indirect
Cash at banks
339
100
158
LGT Group Holding Ltd./
Administration fees
30
60
30
Administrative Services Agreement/direct
Administration fees payable
-
-
15
LGT Capital Partners Ltd./
Domicile Agreement/direct
Domicile fees
5
10
5
LGT Capital Partners Ltd./
General managers expenses
53
98
50
Management Agreement/direct
General managers expenses
payable
-
-
50
Directors/direct
Directors' fees
110
203
101
Consolidated financial statements
25
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
9. Segment reporting
The sole operating segment of the Group reflects the internal management structure and is evaluated on an overall basis. Revenue is derived by investing in a portfolio of private equity investments with a view to achieving significant value growth and to help shareholders maximise long-term returns. The following results correspond to the sole operating segment of investing in private equity. Items which can not be directly contributed to the operating segment are listed as "other".
The (loss)/income is geographically allocated as follows:
North
Europe
Asia
Other
Total
America
TUSD
TUSD
TUSD
TUSD
TUSD
As of 30 June 2020
Income
Net loss on investments at
fair value through profit or loss
(3,111)
(3,320)
1,150
(382)
(5,663)
Net loss on marketable securities investments
at fair value through profit
or loss
(2)
-
-
-
(2)
Total loss
(3,113)
(3,320)
1,150
(382)
(5,665)
As of 30 June 2019
Income
Net gain on investments at
fair value through profit or loss
254
1,219
768
1,614
3,855
Net gain on marketable securities investments
at fair value through profit
or loss
35
-
-
-
35
Total income
289
1,219
768
1,614
3,890
The non-current assets are geographically allocated as follows:
30.6.2020
In
31.12.2019
In
TUSD
%
TUSD
%
Non-current assets
North America
24,563
19.8%
30,619
22.4%
Europe
37,056
29.9%
43,313
31.4%
Asia
48,462
39.1%
49,121
35.6%
Other
13,983
11.2%
14,780
10.6%
Total non-current assets
124,064
100.0%
137,833
100.0%
26 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
10. Fair value estimation
IFRS 13 requires the Group to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the fair value measurements. The hierarchy has the following levels:
Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included with level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).
The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. For this purpose, the significance of an input is assessed against the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgment, considering factors specific to the asset or liability.
The determination of what constitutes 'observable' requires significant judgment by the Group. The Group considers observable data to be market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary, and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.
The following table analyses within the fair value hierarchy the Group's financial assets (by class) measured at fair value at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019.
As of 30 June 2020
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
TUSD
TUSD
TUSD
TUSD
Assets
Assets at fair value
through profit
or loss:
Investments
-
-
124,064
124,064
Total
-
-
124,064
124,064
As of 31 December 2019
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
TUSD
TUSD
TUSD
TUSD
Assets
Assets at fair value
through profit
or loss:
Investments
-
-
137,833
137,833
Total
-
-
137,833
137,833
Investments whose values are based on quoted market prices in active markets, and therefore classified within level 1, include active listed equities. The Group does not adjust the quoted price for these invest- ments.
Consolidated financial statements
27
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Financial instruments that trade in markets that are not considered to be active but are valued based on quoted market prices, dealer quotations, or alternative pricing sources, supported by observable inputs are classified within level 2.
Investments classified within level 3 have significant unobservable inputs, as they trade infrequently. Level 3 instruments include private equity investments for which observable prices are not available.
Private equity investments for which market quotations are not readily available are valued at their fair values as described in the process below. The sole responsibility for determining the fair values lies with the board of directors. In estimating the fair value of fund investments, the investment manager in its valuation recommendation to the board of directors considers all appropriate and applicable factors (including a sensitivity to non-quantifiable market factors) relevant to their value, including but not limited to the following:
reference to the fund investment's reporting information including consideration of any time lags between the date of the latest available reporting and the balance sheet date of the Group in those situations where no December valuation of the underlying fund is available. This includes a detailed analysis of exits (trade sales, initial public offerings, etc.) which the fund investments have gone through in the period between the latest available reporting and the balance sheet date of the Group, as well as other relevant valuation information. This information is a result of con- tinuous contact with the investment managers and, specifically, by monitoring calls made to the investment managers, distribution notices received from the investment managers in the period between the latest available report and the balance sheet date of the Group, as well as the moni- toring of other financial information sources and the assessment thereof;
reference to recent transaction prices;
result of operational and environmental assessments: periodic valuation reviews are made of the valuations of the underlying investments as reported by the investment managers to determine if the values are reasonable, accurate and reliable. These reviews include a fair value estimation using widely recognised valuation methods such as multiples analysis and discounted cash flow analysis;
review of management information provided by the managers/administrators of the fund invest- ments on a regular basis; and
mark-to-marketvaluations for quoted investments held by the managers/administrators of the fund investments which make up a significant portion of the Group's net asset value.
If the board of directors comes to the conclusion upon recommendation of the investment manager after applying the above-mentioned valuation methods, that the most recent valuation reported by the manager/administrator of a fund investment is materially misstated, it will make the necessary adjustments using the results of its own review and analysis.
28 Consolidated financial statements
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
The following table shows the allocation of the level 3 investments according to financing stage, in percentage of the total fair value of these investments.
Diversification by financing stage (FV)
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
in %
in %
Balanced stage
2%
2%
Buyout stage
Large buyout stage
4%
5%
Middle market buyout stage
49%
48%
Small buyout stage
7%
7%
Special situations stage
Distressed debt stage
4%
5%
Venture stage
Early stage venture
17%
16%
Growth capital stage
3%
3%
Late stage venture
5%
5%
Co-Investment
Large buyout stage
0%
0%
Small buyout stage
9%
9%
Total
100%
100%
11. Subsequent events
Since the balance sheet date of 30 June 2020 Castle Private Equity AG purchased 12,994 treasury shares at a cost amount of TUSD 144. As at 24 August 2020 the Company held in total 916,384 treasury shares on its second trading line at a cost amount of TUSD 16,203.
At the 12 May 2020 general meeting of shareholders the cancellation of 849,410 shares was approved and has been registered by the commercial register. With regards to the listing of the company's shares at the SIX Swiss Exchange, the cancellation becomes effective in August 2020 (date of exchange adjust- ment). From then on, the issued share capital of the company amounts to 10,413,112 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each.
Since the balance sheet date of 30 June 2020, there have been no material events that could impair the integrity of the information presented in the consolidated interim financial statements.
Share information
29
Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06
Share information
Exchange rate CHF/USD: 0.9476
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
June
Since
2020
inception
Share information
Number of issued shares
at year end (000)1)
43,200
43,2002)
43,2003)
41,7004)
37,5305)
35,6306)
33,4647)
29,2288)
26,3249)
18,02210)
11,26311)
11,26312)
USD net asset value1)
12.18
14.70
15.76
17.40
17.13
15.39
16.19
17.03
18.52
17.96
14.97
14.24
CHF closing price1)
5.40
8.11
10.10
13.00
11.95
14.35
16.40
15.35
17.90
16.20
13.75
10.90
Share performance13)
USD net asset value
3.5%
20.7%
7.2%
10.4%
10.6%14)
6.3%15)
5.2%
5.2%
8.7%
5.3%16)
0.9%17)
(4.8%)
107.4%14), 15), 16), 17)
USD closing price
64.1%
65.7%
24.1%
30.6%
11.5%
6.6%
12.7%
-
-
-
-
-
-
CHF closing price
57.4%
50.2%
24.5%
28.7%
7.3%
20.1%
14.3%
(6.4%)
16.6%
(9.5%)
(15.1%)
(20.7%)
4.8%
Adjusted for the ten for one share split.
Of which 191,853 owned by the Group.
Of which 1,726,060 owned by the Group.
Of which 3,771,129 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 3,195,244 for cancellation). On 12 July 2012, 1,500,000 shares purchased in the 2011 share buyback program were cancelled.
Of which 1,782,385 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 1,206,500 for cancellation). On 22 August 2013, 4,170,000 shares purchased on the 2012/2013 share buyback program were cancelled.
Of which 2,057,885 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 1,482,000 for cancellation). On 12 August 2014, 1,900,000 shares purchased on the 2013/2014 share buyback program were cancelled.
Of which 3,659,175 owned by the Group (3,659,175 for cancellation). On 6 August 2015, 2,166,000 shares purchased on the 2013/2014 share buyback program were cancelled.
Of which 2,320,072 owned by the Group. On 5 August 2016, 4,235,539 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled.
Of which 1,876,234 owned by the Group. On 26 September 2017, 2,904,511 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled.
Of which 6,231,357 owned by the Group. On 7 August 2018, 8,301,455 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled.
Of which 764,336 owned by the Group. On 22 August 2019, 6,759,973 shares purchased via share buyback were cancelled.
Of which 903,390 owned by the Group.
Trading on Castle's USD trading line (ticker: CPED SW) was terminated on 31 October 2016.
Adjusted for capital repayments of CHF 0.75 cents/USD 0.77 cents on 23 May 2013 and CHF 1.25 cents/USD 1.40 cents on 6 December 2013.
Adjusted for capital repayments of CHF 1.25 cents/USD 1.40 cents on 22 May 2014, and CHF 1.40 cents/USD 1.43 cents on 5 December 2014.
Adjusted for distributions of general legal reserves from capital contributions of CHF 1.00/USD 1.01 on 22 May 2018.
Adjusted for distributions of general legal reserves from capital contributions of CHF 3.00/USD 2.97 on 20 May 2019.
Listing
SIX Swiss Exchange 4885474 (Swiss security number)
Castle Private Equity AG published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 16:57:09 UTC