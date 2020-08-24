Log in
CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG    CPEN   CH0048854746

CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG

(CPEN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/24 11:30:58 am
10.1 CHF   --.--%
12:58pCASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Semi-annual report 2020
PU
08/10CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Cancellation of own shares
PU
07/14CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly report – June 2020
PU
Castle Private Equity : Semi-annual report 2020

08/24/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

Semi-annual Report

June 2020

Publication date

This report was released for publication on 24 August 2020.

The subsequent event note in the financial statements has been updated to 21 August 2020. Amounts in this report are stated in USD thousands (TUSD) unless otherwise stated.

This document is for information only and is not an offer to sell or an invitation to invest. In particular, it does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful or where the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so

or the recipient may not lawfully receive any such offer or solicitation. It is the responsibility of any person in possession of this document to inform themselves of, and to observe, all applicable laws and regulations of relevant jurisdictions.

All statements contained herein that are not historical facts including, but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated activity

are forward looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned, not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which statements, as such, speak only as of the date made.

Castle Private Equity in 2020

3

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Castle Private Equity in 2020

(All amounts in USD, unless when indicated otherwise)

Net asset value

Net asset value per share Share price in CHF 1) Private equity assets Capital calls Distributions Investment degree Uncalled commitments Uncalled as per cent of NAV Cash position

Treasury shares

(bought for cancellation) Shares in circulation

Six months to 30 June 2020

148 million 14.24 10.90

124 million

0.3 million

14.8 million 84 per cent 46 million 31 per cent 24 million

903,390

10,359,132

Six months to 30 June 2019

158 million 14.86 14.40

  1. million
  1. million
  1. million 94 per cent
  1. million 29 per cent
  1. million

7,367,056

10,655,439

  1. Representing the closing trade price on the last day of the quarter.

4 Castle Private Equity in 2020

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Still too early to fully evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on

the overall portfolio

Net asset value per share down 4.8 per cent

for the first half of 2020

Dear shareholders

The global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to weigh on economies around the world. While it is still too early to fully evaluate the impact on the economy, markets and our portfolio, we continue actively engaging with our managers and CEO's of portfolio companies in monitoring and assessing developments across the portfolio. While we likely will not see the full impact on the global economy for a while, it is nonetheless becoming apparent that certain sectors - such as energy, travel, leisure - are particularly impacted, and contagion to other economic sectors has already been reflected in capital markets valuations. Irrespective of sector, companies are focusing on cash management and scenario planning, with even healthy assets selectively drawing on revolving credit facilities to increase liquidity. Private equity sponsors often benefit from both dry powder and reserves to ensure they can secure the health of their assets and sustain a potentially longer term downturn, including preparing, where necessary, to inject equity or negotiate credit agreements.

While no two crises are alike, there are certain patterns one can recognize from previous market correc- tions. During the burst of the Dotcom bubble in the early 2000s and the global financial crisis ("GFC") in 2008, equity markets were affected first, followed by liquid and illiquid credit, and only after several quarters were the full effects visible in illiquid assets like private equity. Corrections in the private markets were not only delayed, but were also more muted.

The crisis will be with us for months to come. In that time, we will continue to engage with our private equity managers to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting existing private equity portfolios and companies.

During the course of the first six months of the year, the company's net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 4.8 per cent to USD 14.24. Castle's share price conceded by 20.7 per cent, closing the first half of 2020 at CHF 10.90 per share, representing a discount to NAV of 19.2 per cent.

During the period under review, Castle Private Equity received distribution proceeds of USD 14.8 mil- lion. Cash was typically generated from a number of transactions, including initial public offerings

Share price and net asset value since inception in USD per share

Net asset value

Share price

Inception

98

99

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Castle Private Equity in 2020

5

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

(IPO's) and trade sales. The slight increase of the Euro against the US Dollar led to a small gain of

USD 0.3 million during the first half of 2020.

With capital calls of only USD 0.3 million during the first six months, Castle Private Equity's net liquidity

position amounts to USD 24 million, after taking account of investment activity within the portfolio,

capital distributions and share buybacks.

Eighth anniversary

Given Castle's advanced maturity profile of the portfolio, coupled with its strong balance sheet and

of Castle's harvesting

cash position, we expected further significant progress with the harvesting strategy.

strategy

Yours sincerely,

LGT Private Equity Advisers AG

Major exits in the first half

of 2020

Partnership

Company

Sector, location

Exit channel

Summit Partners Europe Private

Sipartech

fiber network operator, France

secondary sale to Blackstone

Equity Fund, L.P.

Genstar Capital Partners V, L.P.

IAS

automotive warranties, US

sale to iA Financial Group

Polish Enterprise Fund VI, L.P.

XTB

financial, Poland

public markets

Bain Capital Asia Fund II, L.P.

Lionbridge

leasing, China

partial sale to China Construction Bank Trust

Hahn & Company I, L.P.

H-Line Shipping

maritime transportation,

proceeds from a partial refinancing

South Korea

Private equity assets by financing stage in USD millions

Uncalled commitments by financing stage in USD millions

Small co-investment 

Balanced

3

Small buyout

11

8

Distressed debt 

5

Late stage venture 

6

Growth capital 

3

Early stage venture

21

Middle market buyout

62

Large buyout

5

Distressed debt  1

Growth capital  1

Early stage venture  4

Balanced

11

Large buyout

4

Small buyout

Middle market buyout

9

16

6 Statement of comprehensive income

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)

Note

1 January -

1 January -

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

Income

Income from non-current assets:

Net (loss)/gain on investments at fair value through profit or loss

4

(5,663)

3,855

Total (losses)/gains from non-current assets

(5,663)

3,855

Income from current assets:

Net (loss)/gain on marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss

4

(2)

35

(Loss)/Gain on foreign exchange net

(4)

1,209

Interest income

34

217

Total gains from current assets

28

1,461

Total (loss)/income

(5,635)

5,316

Expenses

Management and performance fees

8

(756)

(1,955)

Expenses from investments

(129)

(304)

Other operating expenses

(592)

(749)

Total operating expenses

(1,477)

(3,008)

Operating (loss)/profit

(7,112)

2,308

Finance costs

-

(24)

(Loss)/Profit for the period before taxes

(7,112)

2,284

Tax expense

6

(764)

(188)

(Loss)/Profit for the period after taxes

(7,876)

2,096

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(7,876)

2,096

(Loss)/Profit attributable to:

Shareholders

(7,876)

2,096

Non-controlling interests

-

-

(7,876)

2,096

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Shareholders

(7,876)

2,096

Non-controlling interests

-

-

(7,876)

2,096

Earnings per share (USD) attributable to equity holders

Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period

10,426,790

18,442,213

Basic and diluted (loss)/profit per share

USD (0.76)

USD 0.11

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Balance sheet

7

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet

As of 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)

Note30 June 2020 31 December 2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

23,775

13,023

Accrued income and other receivables

319

7,372

Total current assets

24,094

20,395

Non-current assets:

Investments at fair value through profit or loss

4

124,064

137,833

Total non-current assets

124,064

137,833

Total assets

148,158

158,228

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Accrued expenses and other payables

632

1,106

Total current liabilities

632

1,106

Equity

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

292

292

Additional paid-in capital

85,217

85,217

Less treasury shares at cost

7

(1,720)

-

Less treasury shares 2nd line at cost (bought for cancellation)

7

(14,339)

(14,339)

Retained earnings

78,075

85,951

Total shareholders' equity before non-controlling interests

147,525

157,121

Non-controlling interests

1

1

Total equity

147,526

157,122

Total liabilities and equity

148,158

158,228

Net asset value per share (USD)

Number of shares issued as at period end

11,262,522

11,262,522

Number of treasury shares as at period end

7

(139,054)

-

Number of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) as at period end

7

(764,336)

(764,336)

Number of shares outstanding net of treasury shares as at period end

10,359,132

10,498,186

Net asset value per share

14.24

14.97

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

8 Statement of cash flows

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows

For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)

1 January -

30 June 2020

1 January -

30 June 2019

Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities:

Purchase of investments

(187)

(727)

Proceeds from callable return of invested capital in investments

96

267

Proceeds from return of invested capital in investments

3,298

8,016

Proceeds from realised gains on investments

4,884

8,579

Proceeds from sales of investments

7,230

-

Proceeds from sales of securities

13

852

Interest received

35

217

Investment expenses paid

(128)

(304)

Withholding taxes paid for investments

(817)

(191)

Withholding taxes refunded from investments

53

3

Other operating expenses paid

(1,957)

(1,733)

Net cash flows from operating activities

12,520

14,979

Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities:

Finance costs

(16)

(23)

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,764)

-

Purchase of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation)

-

(21,365)

Distribution of legal reserves to the investors

-

(33,458)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(1,780)

(54,846)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,740

(39,867)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

13,023

43,315

Exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents

12

25

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

23,775

3,473

Cash and cash equivalents consist of the following as at 30 June:

Cash at banks

23,775

3,473

Time deposits < 90 days

-

-

Total

23,775

3,473

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Statement of changes in equity

9

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)

Share

Additional

Less treasury

Retained

Non-

Total

capital

paid-in capital

shares

earnings

controlling

equity

interests

1 January 2019

467

128,079

(112,392)

195,582

1

211,737

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

2,096

-

2,096

Purchase of treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation)

-

-

(20,830)

-

-

(20,830)

Distribution of legal reserves to the investors

-

(33,458)

-

-

-

(33,458)

Impact of CHF/USD historical rates on

the distribution of legal reserves to the investors

-

(1,161)

-

-

-

(1,161)

Transfer of general legal reserves into accumulated surplus

-

(9,403)

-

9,403

-

-

30 June 2019

467

84,057

(133,222)

207,081

1

158,384

1 January 2020

292

85,217

(14,339)

85,951

1

157,122

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(7,876)

-

(7,876)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

(1,720)

-

-

(1,720)

30 June 2020

292

85,217

(16,059)

78,075

1

147,526

The accompanying notes on pages 10 to 28 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

10 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the period ended 30 June 2020

(All amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)

1. Organisation and business activity

Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon ("the Company"), is a stock corporation established for an indefinite period by deed dated 19 February 1997. The Company's registered office is Schützenstrasse 6, CH-8808 Pfäffikon. The Company's business is principally conducted through two fully consolidated subsidiaries ("the Subsidiaries"); Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd. ("the Overseas Subsidiary") and Castle Private Equity (International) plc ("the Ireland Subsidiary"). Since 4 September 1998 the shares of the Company have been listed in Swiss Francs on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

2. Basis of preparation

The accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon and its Subsidiaries (together the "Group") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and comply with Swiss Law and the accounting guidelines laid down in the SIX Swiss Exchange's Directive on Financial Report (DFR) for investment companies.

The consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss. The principles of accounting applied in the interim consolidated financial statements as per 30 June 2020 correspond to those of the annual report 2019, unless otherwise stated. The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) formulated by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Consolidated financial statements

11

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

  1. Standards and amendments to published standards that are mandatory for the financial year beginning on or after 1 January 2020
    - Amendments to IFRS 3, "Business Combinations", definition of a business (1 January 2020);
    - Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8, "Presentation of Financial Statements" and "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors", definition of material (1 January 2020);
    - Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9, "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" and "Financial Instruments", pre-replacement issues in the context of the IBOR reform (1 January 2020); and
    - Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards (1 January 2020).

The implementation of these new standards did not have an impact on the consolidated interim financial statements of the Group and did not lead to any changes to the total shareholders' equity of the Group.

  1. Standards and amendments to published standards effective after 1 January 2020 that have not been early adopted
    A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are effective for annual periods beginning after 1 January 2020, and have not been applied in preparing these consolidated interim financial statements. None of these could have a significant effect on the consolidated interim financial statements.
  2. Segment reporting

IFRS 8 requires entities to define operating segments and segment performance in the financial statements based on information used by the chief operating decision-maker. The investment manager is considered to be the chief operating decision-maker. An operating segment is a group of assets and operations engaged in providing products or services that are subject to risks and returns that are different from those of other operating segments.

The sole operating segment of the Group is investing in private equity. The investment manager works as a team for the entire portfolio, asset allocation is based on a single, integrated investment strategy and the Group's performance is evaluated on an overall basis. Thus the results published in this report correspond to the sole operating segment of investing in private equity.

12 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

3. Basis of consolidation

The consolidated interim financial statements per 30 June 2020 are based on the financial statements of the individual Group companies prepared using the same accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The consolidated interim financial statements include all assets and liabilities of Castle Private

Equity AG and its direct and indirect subsidiaries:

  • Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd., Cayman Islands; and
  • Castle Private Equity (International) plc, Ireland

4. Investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss

As of 30 June 2020 the Group had subscribed interests in 77 (31 December 2019: 78) private equity investments vehicles (mainly limited partnerships), domiciled in the United States of America, the Cayman Islands, Europe and other jurisdictions. The total committed capital amounted to TUSD 998,613 (31 December 2019: TUSD 1,007,517) of which TUSD 952,889 (31 December 2019: TUSD 961,719) was paid in. The details of the investments are shown in the investment schedule on pages 15 to 18 and the investment movement schedule on pages 13 and 14.

Consolidated financial statements

13

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Movements in investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss1)

For the period ended 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)

2020

Value per

Additions

Disposals

Unrealised

Unrealised

Value per

Total real-

Net gains/

Uncalled

1 January

(capital

(returns of

gains

losses

30.6.2020

ised gains/

(losses) per

commit-

2020

calls)2)

capital)

(losses) per

30.6.2020

ment

30.6.20203)

amount

Marketable securities

-

15

(15)

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

-

Balanced stage

2,254

-

-

-

(22)

2,232

-

(22)

10,858

Buyout stage

large buyout stage

7,480

17

(80)

21

(2,132)

5,306

265

(1,846)

3,982

middle market buyout stage

65,602

74

(3,774)

4,896

(5,123)

61,675

724

497

15,929

small buyout stage

9,857

-

-

-

(1,604)

8,253

971

(633)

8,494

Total buyout stage

82,939

91

(3,854)

4,917

(8,859)

75,234

1,960

(1,982)

28,405

Special situations stage

distressed debt stage

6,989

-

(367)

23

(1,687)

4,958

664

(1,000)

1,038

Total special situations stage

6,989

-

(367)

23

(1,687)

4,958

664

(1,000)

1,038

Venture stage

early stage venture

21,462

-

(223)

352

(319)

21,272

115

148

4,349

growth capital stage

4,109

-

(226)

-

(425)

3,458

338

(87)

764

late stage venture

7,525

-

(349)

283

(1,478)

5,981

101

(1,094)

310

Total venture stage

33,096

-

(798)

635

(2,222)

30,711

554

(1,033)

5,423

Co-Investment

small buyout stage

12,555

-

-

-

(1,626)

10,929

-

(1,626)

-

Total Co-Investment

12,555

-

-

-

(1,626)

10,929

-

(1,626)

-

Total investments

137,833

91

(5,019)

5,575

(14,416)

124,064

3,178

(5,663)

45,724

Total investments and marketable securities

at fair value through profit or loss

137,833

106

(5,034)

5,575

(14,416)

124,064

3,176

(5,665)

45,724

  1. Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding.
  2. Includes callable returns of capital and adjustments due to sales of investments.
  3. Includes callable distributed realised gains.

14 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

2019

Value per

Additions

Disposals

Unrealised

Unrealised

Value per

Total real-

Net gains/

Uncalled

1 January

(capital

(returns of

gains

losses

30.6.2019

ised gains/

(losses) per

commit-

2019

calls)2)

capital)

(losses) per

30.6.2019

ment

30.6.20193)

amount

Marketable securities

-

817

(817)

-

-

-

(35)

(35)

-

Balanced stage

2,833

-

-

-

(21)

2,812

-

(21)

10,858

Buyout stage

large buyout stage

13,213

-

(2,459)

1,825

(1,968)

10,611

624

481

4,036

middle market buyout stage

71,835

487

(3,096)

1,511

(2,461)

68,276

1,730

780

15,973

small buyout stage

11,923

-

(6,182)

6,134

(1,707)

10,168

(3,569)

858

8,599

Total buyout stage

96,971

487

(11,737)

9,470

(6,136)

89,055

(1,215)

2,118

28,608

Special situations stage

distressed debt stage

8,173

-

-

17

(1,027)

7,163

406

(604)

1,037

Total special situations stage

8,173

-

-

17

(1,027)

7,163

406

(604)

1,037

Venture stage

early stage venture

24,604

82

(2,087)

1,675

(942)

23,332

547

1,280

4,459

growth capital stage

6,424

-

(622)

-

(1,514)

4,288

2,253

739

688

late stage venture

9,843

-

(649)

1,384

(753)

9,825

504

1,135

478

Total venture stage

40,871

82

(3,358)

3,059

(3,209)

37,445

3,304

3,154

5,625

Co-Investment

small buyout stage

13,717

-

-

-

(722)

12,995

-

(722)

-

Total Co-Investment

13,717

-

-

-

(722)

12,995

-

(722)

-

Total investments

162,565

569

(15,095)

12,546

(11,115)

149,470

2,495

3,925

46,128

Total investments and marketable securities

at fair value through profit or loss

162,565

1,386

(15,912)

12,546

(11,115)

149,470

2,460

3,890

46,128

  1. Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding.
  2. Includes callable returns of capital and adjustments due to sales of investments.
  3. Includes callable distributed realised gains.

In general, movements in investments and securities at fair value through profit or loss, except for unrealised gains and losses, directly result in cash flows for the Group. In certain cases, such transactions may not be settled in cash. The consolidated statement of cash flows on page 8 shows the cash transactions in the portfolio and the cash flow reconciliation on page 19 shows the portfolio's non cash transactions and provides a reconciliation to the movement schedules.

Consolidated financial statements

15

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Investments and marketable securities at fair value through profit or loss1)

As of 30 June 2020 (all amounts in USD thousands unless otherwise stated)

Deal

Vintage

Geography

Commitment

Cost

Cost

Fair value

Commitment

Cost

Fair value

FMV

currency

year

31.12.2019

1.1.2019

31.12.2019

31.12.2019

30.6.2020

30.6.2020

30.6.2020

in %

Balanced stage

Chancellor Offshore Partnership Fund, L.P.

USD

1997

North America

235,000

-

-

2,130

235,000

-

2,116

1.71%

Chancellor Partnership Fund, L.P.

USD

1997

North America

14,518

-

-

-

14,518

-

-

0.00%

Crown Global Secondaries plc

USD

2004

North America

30,000

337

337

124

30,000

337

116

0.09%

Total balanced stage

279,518

337

337

2,254

279,518

337

2,232

1.80%

Buyout stage

Large buyout

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund VI, L.P.

USD

1998

North America

10,000

2,581

2,581

2

10,000

2,581

2

0.00%

BC European Capital VII2)

EUR

2000

Europe

11,225

2,132

2,132

59

11,229

2,132

63

0.05%

Permira Europe II, L.P. II2)

EUR

2000

Europe

11,225

2,280

2,262

64

11,229

2,262

58

0.05%

TPG Parallel III, L.P.

USD

2000

North America

5,000

1,178

1,178

17

5,000

1,178

13

0.01%

T3 Parallel II, L.P.

USD

2001

North America

5,000

1,030

1,030

61

5,000

1,030

59

0.05%

Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII, L.P.

USD

2001

North America

15,000

-

-

55

15,000

-

56

0.05%

Permira Europe III, L.P. II2)

EUR

2003

Europe

11,225

2,765

2,749

36

11,229

2,749

39

0.03%

Silver Lake Partners II, L.P.

USD

2004

North America

10,000

1,260

1,260

66

10,000

1,260

9

0.01%

Greenhill Capital Partners II, L.P.

USD

2005

North America

10,000

3,631

1,477

224

10,000

1,477

224

0.18%

KKR European Fund II, L.P.2)

EUR

2005

Europe

11,225

2,712

2,659

48

11,229

2,659

50

0.04%

First Reserve XI, L.P.

USD

2006

North America

15,000

9,436

9,038

664

15,000

9,004

(86)

-0.07%

Permira IV, L.P. 22)

EUR

2006

Europe

11,786

2,095

2,095

5

11,790

2,095

15

0.01%

Bain Capital Fund X, L.P.

USD

2008

North America

12,000

3,621

2,958

2,010

12,000

2,953

1,447

1.17%

Bain Capital X Coinvestment Fund, L.P.

USD

2008

North America

420

214

151

-

420

151

-

0.00%

TPG Partners VI, L.P.

USD

2008

North America

18,000

7,367

6,172

4,169

18,000

6,147

3,357

2.71%

Total large buyout

157,106

42,302

37,742

7,480

157,126

37,678

5,306

4.28%

16 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Deal

Vintage

Geography

Commitment

Cost

Cost

Fair value

Commitment

Cost

Fair value

FMV

currency

year

31.12.2019

1.1.2019

31.12.2019

31.12.2019

30.6.2020

30.6.2020

30.6.2020

in %

Middle market buyout

The Triton Fund (No. 9) L.P.2)

EUR

1999

Europe

9,756

720

720

149

9,760

720

148

0.12%

Warburg Pincus International Partners, L.P.

USD

2000

Europe

10,000

-

-

116

10,000

-

119

0.10%

Bain Capital Fund VII-E, L.P.

USD

2002

Europe

8,000

1,177

1,177

16

8,000

1,177

16

0.01%

J.W. Childs Equity Partners III, L.P.

USD

2002

North America

12,000

952

952

-

12,000

952

7

0.01%

Bain Capital Fund VIII-E, L.P.2)

EUR

2004

Europe

11,225

3,488

3,174

28

11,229

3,174

37

0.03%

Odyssey Investment Partners III, L.P.

USD

2004

North America

10,000

281

281

9

10,000

281

6

0.00%

Newbridge Asia IV, L.P.

USD

2005

Asia

10,000

3,104

3,104

168

10,000

3,104

139

0.11%

SB Asia Investment Fund II, L.P.

USD

2005

Asia

7,000

842

802

2,425

7,000

681

2,275

1.83%

Chequers XV, FCPR2)

EUR

2006

Europe

8,980

1,940

1,541

1

-

-

-

0.00%

Court Square Capital Partners II, L.P.

USD

2006

North America

15,000

5,106

5,082

1,405

15,000

5,082

1,063

0.86%

Polish Enterprise Fund VI, L.P.2)

EUR

2006

Europe

11,225

3,574

3,512

967

11,229

3,222

903

0.73%

The Triton Fund II, L.P.2)

EUR

2006

Europe

13,470

4,082

4,042

1,508

13,474

4,042

789

0.64%

Wellspring Capital Partners IV, L.P.

USD

2006

North America

-

428

-

-

-

-

-

0.00%

Advent Latin American Private Equity

Fund IV, L.P.

USD

2007

Other

10,000

2,348

2,179

1,678

10,000

2,179

1,531

1.23%

CDH China Fund III, L.P.

USD

2007

Asia

9,000

-

-

478

9,000

-

497

0.40%

CDH Supplementary Fund III, L.P.

USD

2007

Asia

3,000

-

-

15

3,000

-

14

0.01%

Crown Asia-Pacific Private Equity plc

USD

2007

Asia

40,000

8,735

7,015

13,413

40,000

7,015

14,042

11.32%

EOS Capital Partners IV, L.P.

USD

2007

North America

15,000

5,650

5,658

7,084

15,000

5,658

6,674

5.38%

Genstar Capital Partners V, L.P.

USD

2007

North America

10,000

1,874

1,760

2,484

10,000

1,597

880

0.71%

SAIF Partners III, L.P.

USD

2007

Asia

10,000

4,997

4,487

16,639

10,000

4,324

18,936

15.26%

Bain Capital Europe Fund III, L.P.2)

EUR

2008

Europe

11,225

1,886

1,886

1,037

11,229

1,886

1,040

0.84%

Hahn & Company I, L.P.

USD

2011

Asia

10,000

3,634

2,857

8,546

10,000

1,810

6,797

5.48%

Bain Capital Asia Fund II, L.P.

USD

2012

Asia

10,000

4,630

3,960

7,436

10,000

3,586

5,762

4.64%

Total middle market buyout

254,881

59,448

54,189

65,602

245,921

50,490

61,675

49.71%

Small buyout

MBO Capital FCPR2)

EUR

2002

Europe

5,613

-

-

2

5,614

-

-

0.00%

Nmas1 Private Equity Fund No.2 L.P.2)

EUR

2002

Europe

5,613

918

918

255

5,614

918

251

0.20%

J.P. Morgan Italian Fund III

(Secondary - Atlantic)2),3)

EUR

2006

Europe

-

6,085

-

-

-

-

-

0.00%

Wynnchurch Capital Partners II, L.P.

USD

2006

North America

7,500

2,258

2,161

252

7,500

2,161

235

0.19%

Crown European Buyout

Opportunities II plc2)

EUR

2007

Europe

33,675

-

-

7,678

33,686

-

6,495

5.24%

PortPEP Limited (Secondary - Port)2),3)

EUR

2011

Europe

12,122

-

-

1,670

12,127

-

1,272

1.03%

Total small buyout

64,523

9,261

3,079

9,857

64,541

3,079

8,253

6.65%

Total buyout stage

476,510

111,011

95,010

82,939

467,588

91,247

75,234

60.64%

Consolidated financial statements

17

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Deal

Vintage

Geography

Commitment

Cost

Cost

Fair value

Commitment

Cost

Fair value

FMV

currency

year

31.12.2019

1.1.2019

31.12.2019

31.12.2019

30.6.2020

30.6.2020

30.6.2020

in %

Special situations stage

Distressed debt

Sun Capital Securities Offshore Fund, Ltd.

USD

2004

North America

10,000

4,124

4,124

328

10,000

4,058

74

0.06%

OCM Principal Opportunities Fund IV, L.P.

USD

2006

North America

10,000

-

-

136

10,000

-

106

0.09%

Sun Capital Securities Offshore Fund, Ltd.

(Second Tranche)

USD

2006

North America

10,000

1,665

1,665

518

10,000

1,576

120

0.10%

Fortress Investment Fund V (Fund D), L.P.

USD

2007

North America

7,500

878

878

3,543

7,500

759

3,271

2.64%

OCM Opportunities Fund VII, L.P.

USD

2007

North America

10,000

-

-

428

10,000

-

72

0.06%

Castlelake I, L.P.

USD

2007

North America

15,000

-

-

1,599

15,000

-

1,195

0.96%

Oaktree European Credit Opportunities

Fund, L.P.2)

EUR

2008

Europe

11,225

4,688

4,688

75

11,229

4,598

7

0.01%

OCM European Principal Opportunities

Fund II, L.P.2)

EUR

2008

Europe

8,419

-

-

99

8,421

-

80

0.06%

OCM Opportunities Fund VIIb, L.P.

USD

2008

North America

13,500

-

-

263

13,500

-

33

0.03%

Total distressed debt

95,644

11,355

11,355

6,989

95,650

10,991

4,958

4.00%

Total special situations stage

95,644

11,355

11,355

6,989

95,650

10,991

4,958

4.00%

Venture stage

Early stage venture

Strategic European Technologies N.V.2)

EUR

1997

Europe

7,691

-

-

85

7,694

-

85

0.07%

Invesco Venture Partnership Fund II, L.P.

USD

1999

North America

15,000

810

1,309

48

15,000

1,309

51

0.04%

Balderton Capital I, L.P.

USD

2000

Europe

5,333

1,876

1,876

33

5,333

1,876

24

0.02%

Chancellor V, L.P.

USD

2000

North America

20,000

2,430

2,430

732

20,000

2,430

716

0.58%

Galileo III FCPR2)

EUR

2000

Europe

7,092

-

-

385

7,094

-

385

0.31%

Global Life Science Venture Fund II, L.P.2)

EUR

2002

Europe

5,613

3,174

3,174

16

5,614

3,174

16

0.01%

Balderton Capital II, L.P.

USD

2005

Europe

4,000

3,134

3,134

618

4,000

3,134

604

0.49%

Battery Ventures VII, L.P.

USD

2005

North America

3,000

512

512

87

3,000

512

64

0.05%

BCPI I, L.P. (Secondary - Vermont)3)

USD

2005

Other

-

637

-

-

-

-

-

0.00%

Benchmark Israel II, L.P.

USD

2005

Other

4,602

1,025

875

1,207

4,602

875

1,240

1.00%

H.I.G. Venture Partners II, L.P.

USD

2005

North America

5,000

3,491

3,492

1,622

5,000

3,491

1,580

1.27%

Battery Ventures VIII, L.P.

USD

2007

North America

4,000

2,254

2,180

1,611

4,000

2,180

1,452

1.17%

Battery Ventures VIII Side Fund, L.P.

USD

2008

North America

978

397

397

273

978

397

240

0.19%

Carmel Ventures III, L.P.

USD

2008

Other

6,000

2,700

781

9,663

6,000

558

9,417

7.59%

Mangrove III S.C.A. SICAR2)

EUR

2008

Europe

5,613

5,558

5,558

5,082

5,613

5,558

5,398

4.35%

Total early stage venture

93,922

27,998

25,718

21,462

93,928

25,494

21,272

17.15%

18 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Deal

Vintage

Geography

Commitment

Cost

Cost

Fair value

Commitment

Cost

Fair value

FMV

currency

year

31.12.2019

1.1.2019

31.12.2019

31.12.2019

30.6.2020

30.6.2020

30.6.2020

in %

Growth capital

Summit Partners Europe Private Equity

Fund, L.P.2)

EUR

2009

Europe

7,857

5,146

3,926

4,109

7,860

3,699

3,458

2.79%

Total growth capital

7,857

5,146

3,926

4,109

7,860

3,699

3,458

2.79%

Late stage venture

TCV III (Q), L.P.

USD

1999

North America

-

484

-

-

-

-

-

0.00%

TCV IV, L.P.

USD

1999

North America

-

2,579

-

-

-

-

-

0.00%

Columbia Capital Equity Partners III

(Cayman), L.P.

USD

2000

North America

5,000

1,310

1,310

96

5,000

1,310

95

0.08%

New Enterprise Associates 10, L.P.

USD

2000

North America

10,000

7,114

6,882

1,729

10,000

6,882

1,280

1.03%

Columbia Capital Equity Partners IV

(Non-US), L.P.

USD

2005

North America

10,000

-

-

1,441

10,000

-

1,220

0.98%

Index Ventures III (Jersey), L.P.2)

EUR

2005

Europe

7,858

1,915

1,394

3,442

7,859

1,394

2,635

2.12%

New Enterprise Associates 12, L.P.

USD

2006

North America

5,000

3,710

3,401

505

5,000

3,324

455

0.37%

Index Ventures IV (Jersey), L.P.2)

EUR

2007

Europe

5,613

2,707

2,257

312

5,614

1,983

296

0.24%

Total late stage venture

43,471

19,819

15,244

7,525

43,473

14,893

5,981

4.82%

Total venture stage

145,250

52,963

44,888

33,096

145,261

44,086

30,711

24.75%

Co-Investment and other

Large buyout

Co-Investment 2

USD

2011

Asia

4,000

-

-

-

4,000

-

-

0.00%

Total large buyout

4,000

-

-

-

4,000

-

-

0.00%

Small buyout

Co-Investment 42)

EUR

2011

Europe

2,105

2,527

2,526

612

2,105

2,526

606

0.49%

Co-Investment 52)

EUR

2011

Europe

4,490

5,440

5,440

11,943

4,491

5,440

10,323

8.32%

Total small buyout

6,595

7,967

7,966

12,555

6,596

7,966

10,929

8.81%

Total Co-Investment and other

10,595

7,967

7,966

12,555

10,596

7,966

10,929

8.81%

Total investments at fair value through profit

or loss

1,007,517

183,633

159,556

137,833

998,613

154,627

124,064

100.00%

Total

1,007,517

183,633

159,556

137,833

998,6135)

154,627

124,064

100.00%

  1. Numbers may not fully add up due to rounding.
  2. Total commitment translated from EUR value at 1.122851 as of 30 June 2020 and 1.122500 as of 31 December 2019.
  3. For the secondary investments no realised profit is recognised for capital distributions received until the cumulative returns on invested capital exceed the cost of a particular investment.
  4. Total paid in amounted is maintained as the commitment.
  5. Total paid in amounted to TUSD 952,889 (31 December 2019: TUSD 961,719).

Consolidated financial statements

19

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

5. Cash flow reconciliation

The following is a reconciliation between the cash flow statement on page 8 and the investments movement schedules on pages 13 and 14.

Investments

Marketable securities

1 January 2020 - 30 June 2020

Additions

Disposals

Realised gains

Additions

Disposals (return

(capital calls)

(return of

and losses

(capital calls)

of capital) and

capital)

realised losses

Movement schedule (page 13)

91

(5,019)

(3,178)

15

(15)

Cash flows from investment activities

-

3,298

4,884

Purchase of investments

(187)

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from callable return of

invested capital in investments

96

-

-

-

-

Purchase of marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

Sales of marketable securities

-

-

-

-

15

Non-cash transactions

Deemed distributions and

account reclassification1)

-

1,322

(1,322)

-

-

In kind distributions2)

-

-

15

(15)

-

Revaluation of foreign currency positions3)

-

399

(399)

-

-

Accounts receivable

-

-

-

-

-

Total cash and non-cash transactions

(91)

5,019

3,178

(15)

15

Reconciliation

-

-

-

-

-

Investments

Marketable securities

1 January 2019 - 30 June 2019

Additions

Disposals

Realised gains

Additions

Disposals (return

(capital calls)

(return of

and losses

(capital calls)

of capital) and

capital)

realised losses

Movement schedule (page 14)

(569)

(15,095)

(2,495)

817

(817)

Cash flows from investment activities

-

8,016

8,579

-

-

Purchase of investments

(727)

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from callable return of

invested capital in investments

-

-

-

-

-

Purchase of marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

Sales of marketable securities

-

-

-

-

817

Non-cash transactions

Deemed distributions and

account reclassification1)

1,296

6,050

(5,872)

-

-

In kind distributions2)

-

-

817

(817)

-

Revaluation of foreign currency positions3)

-

1,029

(1,029)

-

-

Accounts receivable

-

-

-

-

-

Total cash and non-cash transactions

569

15,095

2,495

(817)

817

Reconciliation

-

-

-

-

-

  1. Deemed distributions and account reclassification - when a general partner determines to retain and use distributable cash for a future contribution, the amount of such cash will be treated as a non-cash contribution and distribution. Account reclassification is required when such a deemed distribution is reported by the general partner.
  2. In kind distributions - a distribution of marketable securities instead of a cash distribution.
  3. Revaluation of foreign currency positions - as at every month-end the Group revalues the cumulative return of capital amount for foreign currency investments based on the average paid-in capital exchange rate. The resulting adjustment is booked as realised forex gain/(loss) on investments.

20 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

6. Taxes

General: taxes are provided based on reported income. Capital taxes paid are recorded in other operating expenses.

The Group currently incurs withholding taxes imposed by certain countries on investment income and capital gains. Such income or gains are recorded gross of withholding taxes in the statement of comprehensive income. Taxes are shown as a separate item in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

Castle Private Equity AG, Pfäffikon: for Schwyz cantonal and communal tax purposes, the Company is taxed as a holding company and is as such only liable for capital taxes. All relevant income of the Company, including the dividend income and capital gains from its investments, is exempt from taxation at the cantonal and communal level. The result of the participation exemption relief is that dividend income and capital gains are almost fully excluded from taxation.

Castle Private Equity (Overseas) Ltd., Grand Cayman: the activity of the Overseas Subsidiary is not subject to any income, withholding or capital gains taxes in the Cayman Islands. Generally, the Overseas Subsidiary intends to conduct its affairs so as not to be liable to taxation in any other jurisdiction

Castle Private Equity (International) plc, Dublin: the Ireland Subsidiary is not liable to Irish tax on its income or gain.

Reconciliation of income tax calculated with the applicable tax rate:

Income tax reconciliation

30.6.2020

30.6.2019

TUSD

TUSD

(Loss)/Profit for the period before taxes

(7,112)

2,284

Applicable tax rate

7.8%

7.8%

Income tax

(555)

178

Effect from: non-taxable income

555

(178)

Total

-

-

The applicable tax rate is the same as the effective tax rate.

Taxes

30.6.2020

30.6.2019

TUSD

TUSD

Withholding tax expenses for investments

764

188

Total

764

188

Consolidated financial statements

21

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

7. Shareholders' equity

The share capital of the Company at 30 June 2020 amounts to TUSD 292 (31 December 2019: TUSD 292)

consisting of 11,262,522 (31 December 2019: 11,262,522) issued and fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each. In the general meeting on 14 May 2019 the board of directors resolved to transfer USD 9,4 million (CHF 9,17 million) of general reserves from capital contributions to accumulated surplus, in order to align the general legal reserves with the standard practice of the Swiss tax authorities.

The translation into US Dollar has been done at the corresponding historical foreign exchange rate. Each share entitles the holder to participate in any distribution of income and capital. The Group regards shareholders' equity as the capital that it manages. Shareholders' equity amounts to TUSD 147,526 as of 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: TUSD 157,122).

The following distribution of legal reserves was paid out to the investors in 2019, no distribution took place in 2020:

Date of payment

USD/share

CHF/share

20.05.2019

2.97

3.00

Treasury shares

The Company can buy and sell treasury shares in accordance with the Company's articles of association and Swiss company law and in compliance with the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.

During the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 the Company has purchased 139,054 treasury shares to the amount of TUSD 1,720 and no treasury shares were sold (31 December 2019: nil). As at 30 June 2020 the Company held in total 139,054 treasury shares (31 December 2019: nil). These treasury shares are treated as a deduction from the consolidated shareholders' equity using cost values of TUSD 1,720 (31 December 2019: TUSD nil). The gains and losses on sales of treasury shares are credited/debited to the retained earnings account.

Share buyback 2nd line (bought for cancellation)

Since 2011, the Company has announced openings of second trading lines on a yearly basis for the Company's shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Company is always the exclusive buyer on these trading lines and repurchases shares for the purpose of subsequently reducing its share capital.

During the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 the Company has purchased no treasury shares on its second trading line. As at 30 June 2020 the Company held in total 764,336 treasury shares on its second trading line (31 December 2019: 764,336). These treasury shares are treated as a deduction from the consolidated shareholders' equity using cost values of TUSD 14,339 (31 December 2019: TUSD 14,339).

Altogether the Company holds 903,390 treasury shares as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: 764,336).

In the annual general meeting in May 2020 the cancellation of all registered shares was approved.

22 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Treasury shares

Movement of treasury shares held by the Company

From

To

Cancelled

Number

Average

Cost

of shares

price USD

TUSD

Number of treasury shares held by the Company as of 1 January 2020

-

-

-

Additions 2020

01.01.2020

30.06.2020

-

139,054

12.37

1,720

Number of treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020

139,054

1,720

Treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) held by the Company Buyback programs

From

To Cancelled

Number

Average

Cost

of shares

price USD

TUSD

Program initiated on 26 June 2017, announced on 21 June 2017

Additions 2017

26.06.2017

31.12.2017

07.08.2018

640,987

17.54

11,244

Additions 2017 via tradable put options1)

01.06.2017

19.06.2017

07.08.2018

1,084,131

18.75

20,322

Additions 2018

01.01.2018

08.05.2018

07.08.2018

259,266

17.74

4,599

Additions 2018 at a fixed price

26.02.2018

09.03.2018

07.08.2018

6,165,955

18.28

112,708

Additions 2018

09.05.2018

31.12.2018

22.08..2019

1,034,652

16.75

17,329

Additions 2018 via tradable put options1)

28.08.2018

21.09.2018

22.08..2019

853,084

22.12

18,867

Additions 2018 at a fixed price

13.11.2018

27.11.2018

22.08..2019

4,343,621

17.54

76,196

Additions 2019

03.01.2019

10.05.2019

22.08..2019

528,616

16.58

8,766

Additions 2019

13.05.2019

21.05.2019

-

31,529

15.71

495

Additions 2019 via tradable put options1)

24.05.2019

07.06.2019

-

547,654

20.35

11,145

Total

15,489,495

18.18

281,671

Program initiated on 14 June 2019, announced on 12 June 2019

Additions 2019

14.06.2019

31.12.2019

-

185,153

14.58

2,699

Total

185,153

14.58

2,699

Movement of treasury shares 2nd line and tradable put options (bought for cancellation)

Number of

Cost

shares

TUSD

Shares held as of 1 January 2019

6,231,357

112,392

Additions 2019 via 2nd line

745,298

11,960

Additions 2019 via tradable put options

547,654

11,145

Cancellation on 22 August 2019

(6,759,973)

(121,158)

Shares held as of 31 December 2019

764,336

14,339

Summary of treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020

Number

Average

Cost

of shares

price USD

TUSD

Treasury shares held by the Company as of 30 June 2020

139,054

12.37

1,720

Treasury shares 2nd line (bought for cancellation) as of 30 June 20201)

764,336

16.88

14,339

Total of treasury shares held as of 30 June 2020

903,390

16,059

  1. Cost includes the transaction expense of Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich, for the tradeable put option which causes a dilution of the average price.

Consolidated financial statements

23

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

8. Significant transactions with related parties

Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial or operating decisions. In the opinion of the board of directors, the parties referred to in the schedule accompanying this note are related parties under IAS 24 "Related Party Disclosures". All related party transactions have been carried out within the normal course of business.

24 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Related party transactions

Entity

Related party

Transaction type

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

30.6.2019

Relationship/Agreement(s)

TUSD

TUSD

TUSD

Direct/Indirect

Castle Private Equity

LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/

Management fees

756

1,697

907

(International) PLC

Investment Management Agreement/indirect

Management fees payable

370

395

400

Performance fees

-

448

1,048

Performance fees payable

-

448

1,048

LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./

Administration fees

30

68

36

Management Agreement/direct

Administration fees payable

14

15

17

LGT Bank (Ireland) Ltd./

Loan Agreement/direct

Interest income on time deposits

-

-

-

LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./

Investment Management Agreement/indirect

Investment management fees

-

-

-

LGT Capital Partners Ltd./

LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/

Advisory Agreement/indirect

Advisory fees

-

-

-

Directors/indirect

Directors' fees

2

-

-

Castle Private Equity

LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd./

Administration fees

-

4

3

(Overseas) Limited

Administration Services Agreement/direct

Administration fees payable

1

1

1

LGT Bank Ltd./

Loan Agreement/direct

Cash at banks

242

9

12

LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/

Investment Management Agreement/direct

Management fees

-

-

-

LGT Capital Partners Ltd./LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/

Consulting Agreement/indirect

Consulting fees

-

-

-

LGT Bank (Cayman) Ltd./LGT Private Equity Advisers AG/

Advisory Agreement/indirect

Advisory fees

-

-

-

Directors/indirect

Directors' fees

-

5

5

Castle Private Equity AG

LGT Bank Ltd./

LGT Group/indirect

Cash at banks

339

100

158

LGT Group Holding Ltd./

Administration fees

30

60

30

Administrative Services Agreement/direct

Administration fees payable

-

-

15

LGT Capital Partners Ltd./

Domicile Agreement/direct

Domicile fees

5

10

5

LGT Capital Partners Ltd./

General managers expenses

53

98

50

Management Agreement/direct

General managers expenses

payable

-

-

50

Directors/direct

Directors' fees

110

203

101

Consolidated financial statements

25

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

9. Segment reporting

The sole operating segment of the Group reflects the internal management structure and is evaluated on an overall basis. Revenue is derived by investing in a portfolio of private equity investments with a view to achieving significant value growth and to help shareholders maximise long-term returns. The following results correspond to the sole operating segment of investing in private equity. Items which can not be directly contributed to the operating segment are listed as "other".

The (loss)/income is geographically allocated as follows:

North

Europe

Asia

Other

Total

America

TUSD

TUSD

TUSD

TUSD

TUSD

As of 30 June 2020

Income

Net loss on investments at

fair value through profit or loss

(3,111)

(3,320)

1,150

(382)

(5,663)

Net loss on marketable securities investments

at fair value through profit

or loss

(2)

-

-

-

(2)

Total loss

(3,113)

(3,320)

1,150

(382)

(5,665)

As of 30 June 2019

Income

Net gain on investments at

fair value through profit or loss

254

1,219

768

1,614

3,855

Net gain on marketable securities investments

at fair value through profit

or loss

35

-

-

-

35

Total income

289

1,219

768

1,614

3,890

The non-current assets are geographically allocated as follows:

30.6.2020

In

31.12.2019

In

TUSD

%

TUSD

%

Non-current assets

North America

24,563

19.8%

30,619

22.4%

Europe

37,056

29.9%

43,313

31.4%

Asia

48,462

39.1%

49,121

35.6%

Other

13,983

11.2%

14,780

10.6%

Total non-current assets

124,064

100.0%

137,833

100.0%

26 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

10. Fair value estimation

IFRS 13 requires the Group to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the fair value measurements. The hierarchy has the following levels:

  • Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
  • Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included with level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
  • Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. For this purpose, the significance of an input is assessed against the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgment, considering factors specific to the asset or liability.

The determination of what constitutes 'observable' requires significant judgment by the Group. The Group considers observable data to be market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary, and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.

The following table analyses within the fair value hierarchy the Group's financial assets (by class) measured at fair value at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019.

As of 30 June 2020

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

TUSD

TUSD

TUSD

TUSD

Assets

Assets at fair value

through profit

or loss:

Investments

-

-

124,064

124,064

Total

-

-

124,064

124,064

As of 31 December 2019

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

TUSD

TUSD

TUSD

TUSD

Assets

Assets at fair value

through profit

or loss:

Investments

-

-

137,833

137,833

Total

-

-

137,833

137,833

Investments whose values are based on quoted market prices in active markets, and therefore classified within level 1, include active listed equities. The Group does not adjust the quoted price for these invest- ments.

Consolidated financial statements

27

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Financial instruments that trade in markets that are not considered to be active but are valued based on quoted market prices, dealer quotations, or alternative pricing sources, supported by observable inputs are classified within level 2.

Investments classified within level 3 have significant unobservable inputs, as they trade infrequently. Level 3 instruments include private equity investments for which observable prices are not available.

Private equity investments for which market quotations are not readily available are valued at their fair values as described in the process below. The sole responsibility for determining the fair values lies with the board of directors. In estimating the fair value of fund investments, the investment manager in its valuation recommendation to the board of directors considers all appropriate and applicable factors (including a sensitivity to non-quantifiable market factors) relevant to their value, including but not limited to the following:

  • reference to the fund investment's reporting information including consideration of any time lags between the date of the latest available reporting and the balance sheet date of the Group in those situations where no December valuation of the underlying fund is available. This includes a detailed analysis of exits (trade sales, initial public offerings, etc.) which the fund investments have gone through in the period between the latest available reporting and the balance sheet date of the Group, as well as other relevant valuation information. This information is a result of con- tinuous contact with the investment managers and, specifically, by monitoring calls made to the investment managers, distribution notices received from the investment managers in the period between the latest available report and the balance sheet date of the Group, as well as the moni- toring of other financial information sources and the assessment thereof;
  • reference to recent transaction prices;
  • result of operational and environmental assessments: periodic valuation reviews are made of the valuations of the underlying investments as reported by the investment managers to determine if the values are reasonable, accurate and reliable. These reviews include a fair value estimation using widely recognised valuation methods such as multiples analysis and discounted cash flow analysis;
  • review of management information provided by the managers/administrators of the fund invest- ments on a regular basis; and
  • mark-to-marketvaluations for quoted investments held by the managers/administrators of the fund investments which make up a significant portion of the Group's net asset value.

If the board of directors comes to the conclusion upon recommendation of the investment manager after applying the above-mentioned valuation methods, that the most recent valuation reported by the manager/administrator of a fund investment is materially misstated, it will make the necessary adjustments using the results of its own review and analysis.

28 Consolidated financial statements

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

The following table shows the allocation of the level 3 investments according to financing stage, in percentage of the total fair value of these investments.

Diversification by financing stage (FV)

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

in %

in %

Balanced stage

2%

2%

Buyout stage

Large buyout stage

4%

5%

Middle market buyout stage

49%

48%

Small buyout stage

7%

7%

Special situations stage

Distressed debt stage

4%

5%

Venture stage

Early stage venture

17%

16%

Growth capital stage

3%

3%

Late stage venture

5%

5%

Co-Investment

Large buyout stage

0%

0%

Small buyout stage

9%

9%

Total

100%

100%

11. Subsequent events

Since the balance sheet date of 30 June 2020 Castle Private Equity AG purchased 12,994 treasury shares at a cost amount of TUSD 144. As at 24 August 2020 the Company held in total 916,384 treasury shares on its second trading line at a cost amount of TUSD 16,203.

At the 12 May 2020 general meeting of shareholders the cancellation of 849,410 shares was approved and has been registered by the commercial register. With regards to the listing of the company's shares at the SIX Swiss Exchange, the cancellation becomes effective in August 2020 (date of exchange adjust- ment). From then on, the issued share capital of the company amounts to 10,413,112 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each.

Since the balance sheet date of 30 June 2020, there have been no material events that could impair the integrity of the information presented in the consolidated interim financial statements.

Share information

29

Castle Private Equity AG 2020-06

Share information

Exchange rate CHF/USD: 0.9476

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

June

Since

2020

inception

Share information

Number of issued shares

at year end (000)1)

43,200

43,2002)

43,2003)

41,7004)

37,5305)

35,6306)

33,4647)

29,2288)

26,3249)

18,02210)

11,26311)

11,26312)

USD net asset value1)

12.18

14.70

15.76

17.40

17.13

15.39

16.19

17.03

18.52

17.96

14.97

14.24

CHF closing price1)

5.40

8.11

10.10

13.00

11.95

14.35

16.40

15.35

17.90

16.20

13.75

10.90

Share performance13)

USD net asset value

3.5%

20.7%

7.2%

10.4%

10.6%14)

6.3%15)

5.2%

5.2%

8.7%

5.3%16)

0.9%17)

(4.8%)

107.4%14), 15), 16), 17)

USD closing price

64.1%

65.7%

24.1%

30.6%

11.5%

6.6%

12.7%

-

-

-

-

-

-

CHF closing price

57.4%

50.2%

24.5%

28.7%

7.3%

20.1%

14.3%

(6.4%)

16.6%

(9.5%)

(15.1%)

(20.7%)

4.8%

  1. Adjusted for the ten for one share split.
  2. Of which 191,853 owned by the Group.
  3. Of which 1,726,060 owned by the Group.
  4. Of which 3,771,129 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 3,195,244 for cancellation). On 12 July 2012, 1,500,000 shares purchased in the 2011 share buyback program were cancelled.
  5. Of which 1,782,385 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 1,206,500 for cancellation). On 22 August 2013, 4,170,000 shares purchased on the 2012/2013 share buyback program were cancelled.
  6. Of which 2,057,885 owned by the Group (575,885 in treasury and 1,482,000 for cancellation). On 12 August 2014, 1,900,000 shares purchased on the 2013/2014 share buyback program were cancelled.
  7. Of which 3,659,175 owned by the Group (3,659,175 for cancellation). On 6 August 2015, 2,166,000 shares purchased on the 2013/2014 share buyback program were cancelled.
  8. Of which 2,320,072 owned by the Group. On 5 August 2016, 4,235,539 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled.
  9. Of which 1,876,234 owned by the Group. On 26 September 2017, 2,904,511 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled.
  10. Of which 6,231,357 owned by the Group. On 7 August 2018, 8,301,455 shares purchased via share buyback programs were cancelled.
  11. Of which 764,336 owned by the Group. On 22 August 2019, 6,759,973 shares purchased via share buyback were cancelled.
  12. Of which 903,390 owned by the Group.
  13. Trading on Castle's USD trading line (ticker: CPED SW) was terminated on 31 October 2016.
  14. Adjusted for capital repayments of CHF 0.75 cents/USD 0.77 cents on 23 May 2013 and CHF 1.25 cents/USD 1.40 cents on 6 December 2013.
  15. Adjusted for capital repayments of CHF 1.25 cents/USD 1.40 cents on 22 May 2014, and CHF 1.40 cents/USD 1.43 cents on 5 December 2014.
  16. Adjusted for distributions of general legal reserves from capital contributions of CHF 1.00/USD 1.01 on 22 May 2018.
  17. Adjusted for distributions of general legal reserves from capital contributions of CHF 3.00/USD 2.97 on 20 May 2019.

Listing

SIX Swiss Exchange 4885474 (Swiss security number)

Price information

Reuters: CPE.S

Bloomberg: CPEN SW

Publication of net asset value

www.castlepe.com

Registered office

Castle Private Equity AG, Schützenstrasse 6, CH-8808 Pfäffikon, Switzerland

Telephone +41 55 415 94 94, Fax +41 55 415 94 97

Investment manager

LGT Private Equity Advisers AG, Herrengasse 12, FL-9490 Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein

Telephone +423 2352929, Fax +423 2352955, lgt.pea@lgt.com

Benedikt Meyer, general manager,

Telephone +423 235 2324, benedikt.meyer@lgt.com

Dr Roberto Paganoni, chairman of the board of directors,

Telephone +423 235 2332

www.castlepe.com

Registered office Castle Private Equity AG Schützenstrasse 6, CH-8808 Pfäffikon Switzerland

Telephone +41 55 415 9494 Fax +41 55 415 9497

Investment manager

LGT Private Equity Advisers AG Herrengasse 12, FL-9490 Vaduz Principality of Liechtenstein Telephone +423 235 2929

Fax +423 235 2955 E-mail lgt.pea@lgt.com

www.castlepe.com

Disclaimer

Castle Private Equity AG published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 16:57:09 UTC
