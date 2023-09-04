Semi-annual Report
June 2023
Castle Private Equity in 2023
Castle Private Equity in 2023
(All amounts in USD, unless when indicated otherwise)
Six months to 30 June 2023
Six months to 30 June 2022
Net asset value
Net asset value per share Payments to shareholders Share price in CHF 1)
Private equity assets Capital calls Distributions Investment degree Uncalled commitments Uncalled as per cent of NAV Cash position
Treasury shares
Shares in circulation
84 million
8.34
23 million 5.30
82.5 million
-
4.6 million 98 per cent 41 million 49 per cent 3 million
-
10,104,741
108 million
10.73
25 million 8.25
- million
- million
6 million
86 per cent
- million 40 per cent
- million 308,371 10,104,741
- Representing the closing trade price on the last day of the quarter.
Dear shareholders
Adapting to new realities
Net asset value per share increased by 0.7 per cent during the first half of 2023
Eleventh anniversary of Castle's harvesting strategy - reaching over USD 800 million in total shareholder distributions
In the first half of 2023, we saw a different market sentiment emerge as private-market playersadapted
to the realities of the new environment that took hold in the past year. Managers are establishing new financing relationships and updating value creation assumptions to account for the reality that debt is more than 50 per cent more expensive than it was a year ago. Sellers and buyers are gradually adjust-
ing expectations on asset prices (though this process is far from complete). And general partners are
adjusting fundraising expectations and approaches to account for the fact that limited partners plan to commit less capital to private markets this year.
Public markets have rebounded strongly in 2023 with the S&P 500 jumping 16 per cent in the first half and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shooting ahead by 32 per cent. The IPO window has opened a crack, allowing several private equity-backed companies to file offerings. Inflation is moderating in most major economies (except for the UK), and banks are cleaning up their balance sheets. Major lenders have managed to unload more than half of the "hung" leveraged buyout debt they committed to before the economy went sideways.
During the first six months of the year, the company's net asset value (NAV) per share increased by
0.7 per cent to USD 8.34. The positive investment performance was mainly driven by valuation increases throughout Castle's portfolio, reflecting the impact of public market rebound leading to higher market comparables. Additionally, the increase in the value of the Euro versus the US Dollar added to the
positive performance during the first half of 2023.
In May 2023, Castle Private Equity distributed a further CHF 2.00 per share from general legal reserves from capital contributions, which was approved at the company's annual general meeting on 16 May 2023. Since Castle introduced its harvesting strategy eleven years ago, a total of over USD 804 million has been returned to shareholders either via capital repayments and various share buy-back programs.
Share price and net asset value since inception in USD per share
Net asset value
Share price
Inception
98
99
00
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22 6.23
Castle Private Equity in 2023
Lower level of investment distributions reflects increased port folio maturity
During the period under review, Castle Private Equity received distribution proceeds of over USD 4.6 million . Cash was typically generated from several trade sale transactions. With no capital calls during the first six months, Castle Private Equity's net liquidity position amounts to USD 1.8 million, after taking account of investment activity within the portfolio and the capital distribution during May 2023.
While the remaining portfolio is of high quality, the investment manager continues to benchmark expected returns with current pricing and, should pricing on the secondary market prove attractive, may consider accelerating the realisation of the portfolio.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your trust and patience. We remain fully committed to persistently execute the harvesting strategy and look forward to updating you on further progress over the coming months.
Yours sincerely,
LGT Private Equity Advisers AG
Major exits in the first
half of 2023
Partnership
Company
Sector, location
Exit channel
Viola Ventures III, L.P.
Unity Software Inc
Software, USA
Sale of shares
TPG Partners VI, L.P.
Immucor
Heath care, USA
Trade sale
EOS Capital Partners IV, L.P.
ShelterPoint Group
Insurance, USA
Dividends received and partial exit
Bain Capital Asia Fund II, L.P.
Retail Zoo
Hospitality, Australia
Trade sale
Private equity assets by financing stage
Uncalled commitments by financing stage
in USD millions
in USD millions
Balanced
Distressed debt 1
1
Small buyout
Growth capital 1
Small co-investment
4
15
Early stage venture
Balanced
4
11
Large buyout
Distressed debt
2
4
Late stage venture
Middle market buyout
8
35
Growth capital
1
Middle market buyout
Small buyout
Early stage venture
14
8
13Large buyout 2
