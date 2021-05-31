Castle Private Equity : April 2021

On 21 May 2019 Castle Private Equity Ltd. announced a share buyback programme by issuing put options tradable on SIX Swiss Exchange. Every 20 put options entitled shareholders to tender one registered share at the exercise price of CHF 20.00. In total, 547,654 registered shares were tendered. Furthermore, following the termination of the buyback via issuance of tradable put options, the Board of Directors of Castle Private Equity Ltd. decided to launch a new share buyback programme on a second trading line at SIX Swiss Exchange. It started on 14 June 2019 and a maximum of 578,598 registered shares (maximum 3.21% of the share capital and voting rights registered in the commercial register) will be purchased for cancellation purposes. On 10 August 2020, Castle cancelled 849,410 shares as approved at the general meeting of shareholders on 12 May 2020.

Castle Private Equity AG ("the Company") is a joint stock corporation established for an indefinite period in the Canton of Schwyz, Switzerland, by deed dated 19 July 1997. The Company's shares have been listed in Swiss Francs on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 7 September 1998 and in US Dollars since 21 January 2002. Trading in CastlePE's USD shares was discontinued on 31 October 2016.

Swiss Security Number: 4885474 Board of directors Address Gilbert Chalk (Chairman) Castle Private Equity AG Konrad Baechinger (Deputy Chairman) Schuetzenstrasse 6, CH-8808 Pfaeffikon SZ, Switzerland Thomas Amstutz Heinz Nipp For further information, please contact Benedikt Meyer, GM, tel. +41 (0) 55 415 9710

