Castle Private Equity : Invitation to the ordinary general meeting on 11 May 2021

Please be informed that Castle Private Equity AG will hold its ordinary general meeting (AGM) on 11 May 2021 at 14:00h CET.

Shareholders, registered with voting rights in the shareholders' register up to and including 29 April 2021, 12:00h CET, are receiving the invitation to the General Meeting together with a login form for the shareholder platform Sherpany as well as a reply-/order form for postal replies. The order of the voting material can happen either by postal reply or by using Sherpany (www.sherpany.com).

A copy of the AGM invitation and the agenda can be downloaded from the Company's website. (www.castlepe.com)

Developments around the coronavirus and the measures put in place by the Swiss authorities have a profound impact on the proceedings of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Following the Federal Council's current Ordinance on Measures to fight Covid-19, the board of directors invites all shareholders to give voting instructions to the independent proxy holder. Shareholders may also have the possibility to use electronic authorisations and instructions via https://investor.sherpany.com/start/#login. It will not be possible to participate at the Annual General Meeting in person.

16 April 21, 5:45 PM

