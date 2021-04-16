Log in
    CPEN   CH0048854746

CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG

(CPEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/16 11:31:06 am
10.1 CHF   -0.98%
11:52aCASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY  : Invitation to the ordinary general meeting on 11 May 2021
PU
03/29CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY  : NAV Grows in February
MT
03/26CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY  : February 2021
PU
Castle Private Equity : Invitation to the ordinary general meeting on 11 May 2021

04/16/2021 | 11:52am EDT
Invitation to the ordinary general meeting on 11 May 2021

Please be informed that Castle Private Equity AG will hold its ordinary general meeting (AGM) on 11 May 2021 at 14:00h CET.

Shareholders, registered with voting rights in the shareholders' register up to and including 29 April 2021, 12:00h CET, are receiving the invitation to the General Meeting together with a login form for the shareholder platform Sherpany as well as a reply-/order form for postal replies. The order of the voting material can happen either by postal reply or by using Sherpany (www.sherpany.com).

A copy of the AGM invitation and the agenda can be downloaded from the Company's website. (www.castlepe.com)

Developments around the coronavirus and the measures put in place by the Swiss authorities have a profound impact on the proceedings of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Following the Federal Council's current Ordinance on Measures to fight Covid-19, the board of directors invites all shareholders to give voting instructions to the independent proxy holder. Shareholders may also have the possibility to use electronic authorisations and instructions via https://investor.sherpany.com/start/#login. It will not be possible to participate at the Annual General Meeting in person.


16 April 21, 5:45 PM


Disclaimer

Castle Private Equity AG published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 15:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,66 M - -
Net income 2020 4,44 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2019 24,2x
EV / Sales 2020 9,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Markvoort Co-General Manager
Benedikt Meyer Co-General Manager
Gilbert John Chalk Chairman
Konrad Bächinger Deputy Chairman
Heinz Nipp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG2.00%113
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG25.14%37 191
EQT AB (PUBL)42.97%33 895
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA62.30%969
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG15.21%646
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST4.57%566
