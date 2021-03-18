Log in
Castle Private Equity AG

CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG

(CPEN)
  Report
News 


Castle Private Equity : Termination of the share buyback programme

03/18/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
Termination of the share buyback programme

Today the Board of Directors of Castle Private Equity Ltd. has decided to terminate prematurely on 18 March 2021 the share buyback programme at SIX Swiss Exchange, which started on 14 June 2019. Overall, a total of 578,598 registered shares or 5.56% of the current share capital and voting rights were bought back.

For further information we refer to www.castlepe.com.


18 March 21, 6:23 PM


← back

Disclaimer

Castle Private Equity AG published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 17:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,66 M - -
Net income 2020 4,44 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 115 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2019 24,2x
EV / Sales 2020 9,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG
Duration : Period :
Castle Private Equity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Markvoort Co-General Manager
Benedikt Meyer Co-General Manager
Gilbert John Chalk Chairman
Konrad Bächinger Deputy Chairman
Heinz Nipp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG4.00%113
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG8.46%31 528
EQT AB (PUBL)21.29%27 828
MBB SE30.41%966
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA56.90%906
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG8.01%650
