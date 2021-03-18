Castle Private Equity : Termination of the share buyback programme

Today the Board of Directors of Castle Private Equity Ltd. has decided to terminate prematurely on 18 March 2021 the share buyback programme at SIX Swiss Exchange, which started on 14 June 2019. Overall, a total of 578,598 registered shares or 5.56% of the current share capital and voting rights were bought back.

For further information we refer to www.castlepe.com.

18 March 21, 6:23 PM

