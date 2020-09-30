Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Castlight Health, Inc.    CSLT

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

(CSLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meet Castlight: Q&A with Heather Hagg, VP of Analytics & Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

In our new blog series, Meet Castlight, we're featuring some of the best hearts and minds that drive our business.

In this Q&A, we learn more about our Vice President of Analytics and Operations, Heather Hagg.

What is your role? How does it support Castlight's mission?

To advance Castlight's mission of simplifying healthcare navigation, it's important to establish the value that a streamlined healthcare journey can provide to our members and our partner organizations.

For members, this value often lies in being able to make the best, most informed healthcare decisions for themselves and their families. For partner organizations, this means using their organization's health benefits dollars in the most effective and efficient way.

In my role at Castlight, I work with incredibly talented Operations and Analytics teams to ensure that our platform continues to be best in class at driving value to our members and partner organizations.

What led to your decision to join the Castlight team?

I was drawn to the way that the Castlight mission permeates throughout the organization. Everyone that I met during the interview process could not only articulate the mission, but it was also clear that the mission drove their day to day work.

What's your mantra in a few words?

Go See. Ask Why. Show Respect.

What this means:it's important to go to the place where the work is happening and see for yourself. Seek first to understand before taking action. And always act in a way that demonstrates respect for the people around you.

This is the approach to leadership that I first learned when I was an entry-level process engineer at Intel. I've continued to develop my skills in applying this across my career (it's a never-ending journey).

What's the biggest challenge and opportunity for leadership with a remote workforce?

I've managed remote teams for most of my career. At the VA (Veterans Affairs), the majority of our 400+ staff and contractors worked remotely. Many of these staff members were veterans and military spouses. There were countless challenges, but also amazing success stories as we navigated building the structures to effectively manage such a large virtual staff.

One lesson learned: maintaining trust between managers and employees is often a challenge with a remote workforce. How can managers be certain that people are doing the right things if they can't physically oversee them?

This is especially true in organizations where internal systems and processes are designed for teams working in an office together. The opportunity lies in building and maintaining trust through acknowledging that it's the internal systems and processes that need to be reviewed and changed, rather than assuming the remote staff is not effective.

A good example of this is working hours. When staff work from the same office, they work similar schedules. Remote workforces are often spread throughout different time zones. If remote staff are missing critical meetings, it's easy to jump to conclusions about their commitment to the organization.

To maintain trust, we need to make sure that the expectations for working hours and meeting attendance (as well as timekeeping and scheduling systems) are updated and aligned to account for staff availability.

What are you passionate about outside of work?

I love to teach and since leaving Purdue, I've really missed engaging with students. This fall, I'm (remotely) teaching graduate Operations Management for Healthcare Organizations at the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU. Very exciting!!

Disclaimer

Castlight Health Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
05:59pMEET CASTLIGHT : Q&A with Heather Hagg, VP of Analytics & Operations
PU
09/16CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Investor Presentation - September 2020
PU
09/04CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Reports Inducement Grant Under NYSE Listing Rules
PR
09/03CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards
PR
08/31CASTLIGHT HEALTH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/26CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Brian Marcotte Joins Castlight Health as New Advisor
PR
08/06CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Four Takeaways from our Conversation with Andy Slavitt on Emp..
PU
08/04CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31CASTLIGHT HEALTH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/29CASTLIGHT HEALTH : PNC Discusses Safely Returning to the Workplace
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 -51,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 42,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Castlight Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,31 $
Last Close Price 1,08 $
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maeve O'Meara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan E. Roberts Chairman
Will Bondurant Chief Financial Officer
David B. Singer Independent Director
David A. Ebersman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.-15.04%163
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.99.77%42 381
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED109.78%31 389
OMNICELL, INC.-11.28%3 100
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.27.26%2 639
SECTRA AB (PUBL)53.45%2 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group