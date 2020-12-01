Meet Castlight: Q&A with Scott Tweedy, SVP of Customer Support & Operations

In our blog series, Meet Castlight, we're featuring some of the best hearts and minds that drive our business. In this Q&A, we learn more about our Senior Vice President of Customer Support and Operations, Scott Tweedy.

What is your role? How does it support Castlight's mission?

My role at Castlight is to work with the customer facing teams in Customer Support who interact with our customers. Our aspiration is to deliver a truly differentiated experience that brings to life the mission of Castlight-to make it as easy as humanly possible for individuals to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. We partner across the organization to optimize technology to create high-touch and high-tech experiences that enable a personalized experience for every customer.

What led to your decision to join the Castlight team?

The people and the mission. I believe that the opportunity to create and deliver a truly differentiated service experience plays a significant role in our efforts to transform healthcare at Castlight. I was drawn to Castlight to build a service experience that will enable our customers to live happier healthier lives.

What's your mantra in a few words?

Action. Accountability. Adaptability. Advocacy.

I have a bias for action and believe the best place to start is closest to the customer and the employee experience.

ASK: Both your customers and employees will always tell you what they need and why. LISTEN: As a leader I always learn the most when I listen. Recently I just completed listening sessions with every employee across all functions in Support. It is truly humbling and energizing to work with such talented and committed team members. GO: Build a cross-functional and diverse team to execute on our plan. Our strategy and tactics will be more comprehensive with various backgrounds and experiences represented. Most importantly, our plan will better reflect our customer and what they need. By including people in the process, the vision becomes shared and owned as a team. KEEP TALKING: Regular forums for sharing both qualitative and quantitative feedback are key to on-going success.

I am accountable-the buck stops here. It is my responsibility to ensure our mission and goals are clear. More importantly, each and every employee needs to understand how what they do every single day impacts our success. Established checks and balances are important in order to assess performance and make adjustments based on data quickly. If something changes in the customer environment or a business priority, we adapt.

As a customer champion, I strongly believe in the principle of advocacy. In today's world, it isn't enough to be a mentor. We have to support people in a more meaningful way. For me that means when there is an opportunity to proactively support someone, I take it. People know I will always give them honest feedback, even when it's hard. They know I have their back; they will have an opportunity to grow and develop; and, they will be rewarded and appreciated for their contributions. This has been a critical element of our success in Customer Support.

What is your go-to quarantine activity?

I am addicted to crossfit but due to the pandemic I am not comfortable going to a gym or studio so I have been biking and running in order to stay in shape, maintain social distance and keep my sanity. Also we have been teaching our 15 year old daughter to drive and it has been a fun family activity!

What's the biggest challenge and opportunity for leadership with a remote workforce?

At the beginning of the year, we were very excited to open our Customer Center of Excellence in Salt Lake City, and we're thrilled to have welcomed such a talented workforce to our Support and Clinical Operations teams there. In general our transition to working remotely has been very successful. Many of our team members enjoy working from home. We have had some technical challenges but our biggest opportunity is to keep each other connected to the mission. Our leaders are using all kinds of virtual activities to stay connected and check in on each other in very personal ways every day.

What are you most excited about as the next innovation in digital health?

While the pandemic has created many challenges, I also think we have huge opportunities in front of us as a society, an industry, and as Castlighters. Specifically I think we can accelerate and reimagine healthcare relationships in ways that improve and enable the entire ecosystem to better serve everyone-especially those who have been traditionally underserved by 'business as usual' in healthcare. At Castlight we have assembled the right team to make change happen!

What are you passionate about outside of work?

I am a lifelong skier and hoping for a successful ski season in spite of the pandemic!