CASTROL INDIA : INTRODUCES 100% RECYCLED BOTTLE FOR ITS PREMIUM ENGINE OIL BRAND | CASTROL INDIA

CASTROL INDIA INTRODUCES 100% RECYCLED BOTTLE FOR ITS PREMIUM ENGINE OIL BRAND

Mumbai, 17 October 2022: Castrol, a leading lubricant player in India, is introducing new, more sustainable packaging for its premium engine oil brand, Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE. The brand is now being packed in a 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) bottle1, made from reprocessed plastic waste instead of virgin plastic. The use of PCR plastic decreases plastic waste, reduces carbon emissions2 , and supports a more circular economy.



Castrol's new packaging is a part of its global PATH360 aim to reduce its plastic footprint by half by 20303. Castrol's PATH360 focuses on three areas of saving waste, reducing carbon, and improving people's lives, with an overall aim of helping Castrol become net zero by 2050 or sooner4.



The new packs are being used for the Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE product range and will start to appear on the shelf soon. Consumers will not incur any incremental cost arising from the transition to the new, more sustainable packaging.



Speaking about the initiative, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, "Plastic waste management is an important aspect of Castrol's sustainability roadmap for India. In 2021, we introduced new light-weight bottle designs for our medium packs (3 to 5 litres) that reduced our plastic use on average by 20% per bottle5. These new Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE bottles are our next step on Castrol India's journey to reduce the use of virgin plastic, we believe that they are the first 100% PCR plastic lubricant bottles in India."



Adding further, Sandeep Sangwan shared, "As part of our Extended Producer Responsibility6, we are also working with key stakeholders with the aim of collecting, reusing, and recycling all the plastic we place on the market. As the technology and supply chains for recycled packaging evolve, we plan to continue exploring innovations in more sustainable packaging for more Castrol products."

1 The new packaging includes a 100% PCR plastic bottle and a non-PCR plastic cap.

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol India Limited is one of India's leading lubricant companies with brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON, which are the brands of choice for millions of consumers and customers across the country. The Company also operates in select segments like High Performance Lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery, and wind energy. Castrol has a large manufacturing and distribution network in India with three blending plants and a distribution network of 350 distributors who reach consumers and customers through over 100,000 retail outlets. For more information, please visit www.castrol.co.in.