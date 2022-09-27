Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
110.70 INR   -2.38%
CASTROL INDIA : LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ‘EV READINESS' TRAINING FOR MECHANICS | CASTROL INDIA

09/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
CASTROL INDIA LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND 'EV READINESS' TRAINING FOR MECHANICS

New Delhi, 26 September 2022: Mechanics play an integral role in the automotive aftermarket. However, one of the key knowledge gaps for mechanics is the lack of sufficient training around the latest automotive technologies. Castrol, India's leading lubricant company, has relentlessly supported the mechanic community with relevant business & social initiatives. To continue supporting mechanic upskilling, and to contribute towards the transition to greener and more sustainable mobility, Castrol India has introduced a unique EV-readiness training program for mechanics.

The EV-readiness training program was held from 13 to 16 September in New Delhi, covering over 100 top-tier car and bike mechanics. The training was supported and endorsed by the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) of India. Participating mechanics had the chance to preview the Castrol ON range of advanced e-fluids for improved electric vehicle performance, which was launched globally in 2021 and will soon be launched in India.

The training included an eight-hour module where car and bike mechanics got to learn the basics of EVs and acquired diagnostic skills for EV service & maintenance. After completion of the training, the mechanics were evaluated through a quiz to test their knowledge and understanding on EVs. They were also awarded with a certificate of completion at ASDC's Skill India Conclave held on 23 September in Delhi. Based on a strong and successful response from mechanics, Castrol India plans to roll out its EV-readiness training to other cities in the country.

Speaking about the initiative, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, "We have always supported the mechanic community through various initiatives on the business and social front, be it the Castrol Super Mechanic contest or our CSR program: Castrol Eklavya. Our training programs for independent auto mechanics are specially designed to enable knowledge transfer around the latest automotive technologies and help them stay updated on changing trends. Through our training & certification courses, mechanics feel empowered to deliver best-in-class service experiences to their customers. It also helps them grow and expand their business and secure their livelihoods. With electric vehicles coming into the market, we see ourselves as an acceleration partner for helping mechanics and workshops get EV-ready."

Adding further, Arindam Lahiri,CEO, ASDC said, "We are happy that leading industry players like Castrol are associating with ASDC for their skill training initiatives in India. All existing job roles at ASDC have been upgraded to reflect the changes happening in the automotive industry. We have also roped in industry experts to launch new courses and curriculum related to electric vehicles."

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is one of the world's leading lubricant brands and has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Castrol India Limited is one of India's leading lubricant companies with iconic brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, and power brands like Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON being the brand of choice for millions of consumers and customers across the country. The Company is also setting the trend in select segments like High Performance Lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery, and wind energy. Castrol has a large manufacturing and distribution network in India with three blending plants and a distribution network of 350 distributors who reach consumers and customers through over 100,000 retail outlets. For more information, please visit www.castrol.co.in.

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 445 M 582 M 582 M
Net income 2022 8 696 M 107 M 107 M
Net cash 2022 12 998 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 6,14%
Capitalization 109 B 1 342 M 1 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 632
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 110,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED-9.89%1 342
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.24%349 998
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.12%275 920
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.01%185 141
BP PLC30.09%86 285
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.48%68 252