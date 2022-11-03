Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
122.05 INR   +1.67%
Castrol India : ACTIV'S NEW TVC CAMPAIGN | INDIA

11/03/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Castrol Activ's new TVC campaign highlights benefit of superior 3X protection for bike engines
  • Castrol Activ's new campaign #CompromiseMehngaPadega affably reminds bikers to never compromise on the superior protection for their bike engines
  • The first ad-film under the campaign 'Idhar-Udhar' depicts two different scenarios that bike riders might face depending on the engine oil they choose for their bike

Mumbai, 2 November 2022: Castrol Activ, India's leading engine oil brand for two-wheelers has launched a new marketing campaign #CompromiseMehngaPadega with an ad-film demonstrating how Castrol Activ offers superior protection to bike engines and shields them from breakdown.


With rising expenses leading to tighter wallets, consumers often end up making unusual compromises to keep costs under check. Castrol Activ's new campaign affably reminds bikers to never compromise on the superior protection for their bike engine, because saving a few hundred bucks today could lead to bike troubles and expenses worth thousands in the future.


Kickstarting the campaign conceptualized by Ogilvy; the campaign's first ad-film titled 'Idhar-Udhar' features a bike owner opting to choose a cheaper engine oil because of rising expenses. The mechanic patiently paints a future for his customer friend by arriving at an unusual crossroad, where two roads lead the rider to very different possibilities. One road full of engine trouble and heavy expenses caused by ordinary engine oils. And the other road, promising a smooth ride and no engine breakdown with Castrol Activ's superior 3X protection.

Speaking about the campaign, Jaya Jamrani, Vice President - Marketing, Castrol India Limited, said, "At Castrol India, we are committed to delivering industry-leading products to our consumers that offer unmatched protection and performance for their vehicles. Our new Castrol Activ campaign #CompromiseMehngaPadega reinforces this commitment and effectively showcases the superior engine protection that two-wheeler users can avail by choosing Castrol Activ for their bikes."

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, "Many a time, in an effort to save a little, we often end up spending much more. That's our approach to demonstrate the value of Castrol Activ's 3X superior protection. Our 'Idhar-Udhar' campaign will nudge bikers to re-evaluate their spending choices in a light-hearted manner."

The campaign will go live across a mix of television and digital platforms, with presence on high-impact properties to maximize consumer reach. This will be complemented with retail displays and activations to reach out to Castrol's wide retail network across India, including dealers and independent automotive workshops.

>> Watch the new Castrol Activ TVC here

About Castrol India Limited
Castrol India Limited is one of India's leading lubricant companies with brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON, which are the brands of choice for millions of consumers and customers across the country. The Company also operates in select segments like High Performance Lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery, and wind energy. Castrol has a large manufacturing and distribution network in India with three blending plants and a distribution network of 350 distributors who reach consumers and customers through over 100,000 retail outlets. For more information, please visit www.castrol.co.in.

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 05:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
