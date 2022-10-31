Castrol India : Amendment to AOA/MOA

31 October 2022 To, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500870 Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND Dear Sir/Madam, Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 31 October 2022 Further to our letters dated 1 October 2022 intimating the Stock Exchanges about the Board meeting and change of Nominee Directors, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 31 October 2022, inter-alia approved the following: unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 30 September 2022; appointment of Ms. Nicola Buck as Nominee Director with effect from the date of obtaining of her Director Identification Number (DIN), pursuant to the nomination letter received from Castrol Limited (UK) (Promoter of the Company). [The details required to be disclosed under the captioned Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in relation to her appointment are enclosed]; alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company (for change of Objects clause) subject to approval of the Shareholders, as below: Present Clause No: 1 of III A of the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and is hereby deleted and the following new sub- clauses 1.1 to 1.5 be inserted in its place; 1.1 To manufacture, buy, sell, improve process, acquire, develop, distribute, deal, purchase, sell, import, export, formulate, license, process, assemble, apply, blend, refine, transport, market, supply, or otherwise deal in the business of lubricating products, coolants, hydrocarbons, fluids, liquid and industrial gases & alcohol including automotive and industrial lubricants, greases, solvents, petroleum products, shock absorber oils, brake fluids, diesel emission fluids, automobile aftermarket care products such as engine shampoos, surface cleaners, surface

shiners, and by-products, other auxiliary & related research and development activities for the purpose. To carry on the business in India including collaboration or entering into any joint venture in respect of products and services across the Electric Vehicles (EV) value- chain. To carry on in India or elsewhere the business of buying, selling, marketing, supplying, importing, exporting, trading, storing, distributing, transporting or otherwise dealing in all other related products and / or services in relation to the above objects, and provision of e-mobility / advanced mobility services and to act as selling agents, commission agents, sales organizers, distributors, stockists, del- credre agents, C&F agents, wholesalers and retailers for the aforesaid products and to provide other related and / or ancillary services, facilities, assets or infrastructure, including but not limited to value added services of garages / workshops, fleet management services, service stations, and to provide digital services of all types in the field of logistics, delivery, payments, transportation, maintenance, loyalty & incentives programs for the purpose of carrying out the above objects of the Company. To carry out activities that support the environmental, sustainability and social initiatives or programs of the Company and customers of the Company across their value chain. To carry out activities within India or elsewhere to help enterprises address their environmental and sustainability needs by providing them with solutions of all kinds including but not limited to providing products, tools, resources, technology, solutions, infrastructure, equipments, services of all kinds like training and awareness, analysis, research and development, risk assessment, resources planning, resource optimization, process redesigning, automation, developing capabilities, generating/offering carbon offsets, and for that purpose to collaborate with service providers and enablers. Deletion of Clause III C 46 to C 55 - Other Objects. 4. alteration of Articles of Association of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders, in order to align the Articles with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to retirement by rotation of Directors and also to make them consistent with the amendments to the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws in force and to carry out other pertinent miscellaneous changes.