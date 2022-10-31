Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
124.40 INR   -0.36%
09:29aCastrol India reports flat profit for inflation-hit September quarter
RE
09:13aCastrol India : Amendment to AOA/MOA
PU
10/21Castrol India : Quarterly Compliance Report Q3 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castrol India : Amendment to AOA/MOA

10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 October 2022

To,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500870

Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 31 October 2022

Further to our letters dated 1 October 2022 intimating the Stock Exchanges about the Board meeting and change of Nominee Directors, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 31 October 2022, inter-alia approved the following:

  1. unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 30 September 2022;
  2. appointment of Ms. Nicola Buck as Nominee Director with effect from the date of obtaining of her Director Identification Number (DIN), pursuant to the nomination letter received from Castrol Limited (UK) (Promoter of the Company). [The details required to be disclosed under the captioned Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in relation to her appointment are enclosed];
  3. alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company (for change of Objects clause) subject to approval of the Shareholders, as below:
    1. Present Clause No: 1 of III A of the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and is hereby deleted and the following new sub- clauses 1.1 to 1.5 be inserted in its place;

1.1 To manufacture, buy, sell, improve process, acquire, develop, distribute, deal, purchase, sell, import, export, formulate, license, process, assemble, apply, blend, refine, transport, market, supply, or otherwise deal in the business of lubricating products, coolants, hydrocarbons, fluids, liquid and industrial gases & alcohol including automotive and industrial lubricants, greases, solvents, petroleum products, shock absorber oils, brake fluids, diesel emission fluids, automobile aftermarket care products such as engine shampoos, surface cleaners, surface

shiners, and by-products, other auxiliary & related research and development activities for the purpose.

  1. To carry on the business in India including collaboration or entering into any joint
  2. venture in respect of products and services across the Electric Vehicles (EV) value- chain.
  3. To carry on in India or elsewhere the business of buying, selling, marketing, supplying, importing, exporting, trading, storing, distributing, transporting or otherwise dealing in all other related products and / or services in relation to the above objects, and provision of e-mobility / advanced mobility services and to act as selling agents, commission agents, sales organizers, distributors, stockists, del- credre agents, C&F agents, wholesalers and retailers for the aforesaid products and to provide other related and / or ancillary services, facilities, assets or infrastructure, including but not limited to value added services of garages / workshops, fleet management services, service stations, and to provide digital services of all types in the field of logistics, delivery, payments, transportation, maintenance, loyalty & incentives programs for the purpose of carrying out the above objects of the Company.
  4. To carry out activities that support the environmental, sustainability and social initiatives or programs of the Company and customers of the Company across their value chain.
  5. To carry out activities within India or elsewhere to help enterprises address

their environmental and sustainability needs by providing them with solutions of all kinds including but not limited to providing products, tools, resources, technology, solutions, infrastructure, equipments, services of all kinds like training and awareness, analysis, research and development, risk assessment, resources planning, resource optimization, process redesigning, automation, developing capabilities, generating/offering carbon offsets, and for that purpose to collaborate with service providers and enablers.

  1. Deletion of Clause III C 46 to C 55 - Other Objects.

4. alteration of Articles of Association of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders, in order to align the Articles with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to retirement by rotation of Directors and also to make them consistent with the amendments to the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws in force and to carry out other pertinent miscellaneous changes.

Accordingly, we enclose the following:

  1. A copy of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2022;
  2. Limited Review Report on the said unaudited financial results from Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company;
  3. Press release on the said financial results; and
  4. Details in relation to appointment of Ms. Nicola Buck.

Extract of the aforesaid results will be published in the newspapers in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The aforesaid financial results will also be available on the Company's website on https://www.castrol.com/en_in/india/home/investors/financial-results.html.

The Board Meeting commenced at 4:10 P.M. IST and concluded at 5:45 P.M. IST.

You are requested to take the above information on your record.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For Castrol India Limited

Hemangi Ghag

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: a/a

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
09:29aCastrol India reports flat profit for inflation-hit September quarter
RE
09:13aCastrol India : Amendment to AOA/MOA
PU
10/21Castrol India : Quarterly Compliance Report Q3 2022
PU
10/18Castrol India : Introduces 100% recycled bottle for its premium engine oil brand | castrol..
PU
10/11Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call Details – 1 November 2022 pdf / 743.2 KB
PU
10/03Castrol India : Change of Nominee Directors pdf / 826.4 KB
PU
10/01Castrol India Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
09/27Castrol India : LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ‘EV READINESS' TRAINING FOR MECHANICS | C..
PU
09/05Castrol India : Loss of Share Certificate – 5 September 2022 pdf / 399.2 KB
PU
08/31Castrol India : study highlights key insights on EV readiness for markets, carmakers, and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47 445 M 576 M 576 M
Net income 2022 8 692 M 106 M 106 M
Net cash 2022 12 998 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 5,47%
Capitalization 123 B 1 494 M 1 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 632
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 124,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED1.26%1 494
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION80.91%455 863
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.67%194 894
BP PLC43.10%100 226
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-9.09%66 965
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION77.48%56 629