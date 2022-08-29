Castrol India : Contact details of KMP authorized under Policy for Determination of Materiality of Disclosure of Information

Disclosure under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In terms of Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the following Key Managerial Personnel are authorised to determine materiality of events or information under the Company's Policy:
|
Name and designation of the authorized
|
Key Contact Number
|
Managerial Personnel
|
|
|
Mr. Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|
+91 22 66984100
|
|
|
|
Mr. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director -
|
|
|
in absence of CFO
|
|
|
|
|
