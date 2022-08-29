Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
114.50 INR   +0.35%
09:31aCASTROL INDIA : Contact details of KMP authorized under Policy for Determination of Materiality of Disclosure of Information
PU
08/08CASTROL INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/05CASTROL INDIA : Analyst/Investor Call Transcript – 2 August 2022 pdf / 431.4 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castrol India : Contact details of KMP authorized under Policy for Determination of Materiality of Disclosure of Information

08/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the following Key Managerial Personnel are authorised to determine materiality of events or information under the Company's Policy:

Name and designation of the authorized

Key Contact Number

Managerial Personnel

Mr. Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

+91 22 66984100

Mr. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director -

in absence of CFO

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 13:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
09:31aCASTROL INDIA : Contact details of KMP authorized under Policy for Determination of Materi..
PU
08/08CASTROL INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/05CASTROL INDIA : Analyst/Investor Call Transcript – 2 August 2022 pdf / 431.4 KB
PU
08/05CASTROL INDIA : Annual Return for Financial Year ended 31 December 2021 pdf / 1.3 MB
PU
08/03CASTROL INDIA : Loss of Share Certificate – 3 August 2022 pdf / 412 KB
PU
08/02CASTROL INDIA : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/02TRANSCRIPT : Castrol India Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/01CASTROL INDIA : Second Quarter ended 30 June 2022 pdf / 2.9 MB
PU
08/01CASTROL INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting- 1 August 2022 pdf / 3 MB
PU
08/01CASTROL INDIA : reports second quarter results for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47 277 M 592 M 592 M
Net income 2022 8 662 M 108 M 108 M
Net cash 2022 12 998 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 112 B 1 405 M 1 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 632
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 114,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED-6.80%1 417
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION59.94%407 887
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.25%319 864
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.55%208 150
BP PLC38.52%101 104
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.23%71 520