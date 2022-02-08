Castrol India : Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2021 pdf / 2.3 MB

Statement of financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 December 2021
(Rupees in Crore)
Particulars
Year
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
31.12.21
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.20
30.09.21
(Refer Note 6)
(Refer Note 6)
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue From Operations
4,192.1
2,996.9
1,090.6
935.2
1,073.2
Profit Before Tax
1,029.3
785.3
256.9
249.8
249.9
Net Profit after tax
758.1
582.9
188.6
187.7
185.9
Equity Share Capital
494.6
494.6
494.6
494.6
494.6
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
757.3
586.6
188.9
191.4
185.9
[Comprising Profit for the period (after tax) and Other Comprehensive
Income (after tax)]
Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Face value of share of Rs. 5/- each)
7.66
5.89
1.91 *
1.9 *
1.88 *
(Rs.) (Basic and Diluted) (Not Annualised) *
Notes :
Notes :
The financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") notified under section 133 of the Companies Act ("the Act") read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.
The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7 February 2022.
The Company's business segment consists of a single segment of "Lubricants" in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) - 108 Operating Segment. Accordingly, no separate segment information has been provided.
The Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 7 February 2022 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share (2020: Final Dividend Rs. 3.00 per
share) for Financial Year ended 31 December 2021. This is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share (2020: Rs. 2.50 per share). The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of Final Dividend from 4 June 2022 to 8 June 2022 (both days inclusive). The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Company at the 44th Annual General Meeting, shall be paid on or before 7 July 2022.
The figures of the last quarter are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures up to the third quarter of the respective financial year.
Estimation of uncertainties relating to the global health pandemic from COVID-19: The Company has considered the possible effects that may result from the pandemic relating to COVID-19 in the preparation of the financial results including the recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets. In developing the assumptions relating to the possible future uncertainties in the global economic conditions because of the pandemic, the Company has, at the date of approval of the financial results, used internal and external sources of information and expects that the carrying amount of these assets will be recovered. The impact of COVID-19 on the financial results may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these financial results.
The Parliament of India has approved the Code on Social Security, 2020 (the Code) which may impact the contributions by the Company towards provident fund, gratuity and ESIC. The Code has been published in the Gazette of India however, the effective date has not yet been notified. The Company will assess the impact of the Code when it comes into effect and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective, if any.
Employee benefit expenses include one time cost Rs. 19.5 crore for the year ended 31 December 2020 towards Organisation Transformation and Restructuring Programme implemented during the previous year.
