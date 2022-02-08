Log in
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
Castrol India : Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2021 pdf / 2.3 MB

02/08/2022 | 05:12am EST
Castrol India Limited

Registered Office: Technopolis Knowledge Park, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

(CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359)

Website: www.castrol.co.in, Tel: (022) 66984100, Fax: (022) 66984101, Email - investorrelations.india@castrol.com

Statement of financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 December 2021

(Rupees in Crore)

Particulars

Year

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

31.12.21

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.20

30.09.21

(Refer Note 6)

(Refer Note 6)

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue From Operations

4,192.1

2,996.9

1,090.6

935.2

1,073.2

Profit Before Tax

1,029.3

785.3

256.9

249.8

249.9

Net Profit after tax

758.1

582.9

188.6

187.7

185.9

Equity Share Capital

494.6

494.6

494.6

494.6

494.6

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

757.3

586.6

188.9

191.4

185.9

[Comprising Profit for the period (after tax) and Other Comprehensive

Income (after tax)]

Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Face value of share of Rs. 5/- each)

7.66

5.89

1.91 *

1.9 *

1.88 *

(Rs.) (Basic and Diluted) (Not Annualised) *

Notes :

  The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the stock exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of quarterly financial results is available on the stock exchange websites. (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) and the Company's website (https://www.castrol.com/en_in/india/investors/financial-results.html).
  2. The financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") notified under section 133 of the Companies Act ("the Act") read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.
  3. The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7 February 2022.
  4. The Company's business segment consists of a single segment of "Lubricants" in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) - 108 Operating Segment.
  • The Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 7 February 2022 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share (2020: Final Dividend Rs. 3.00 per share) for
    Financial Year ended 31 December 2021. This is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share (2020: Rs. 2.50 per share). The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of Final Dividend from 4 June 2022 to 8 June 2022 (both days inclusive). The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Company at the 44th Annual General Meeting, shall be paid on or before 7 July 2022.
  • The figures of the last quarter are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures up to the third quarter of the respective financial year.
  • Estimation of uncertainties relating to the global health pandemic from COVID-19: The Company has considered the possible effects that may result from the pandemic relating to COVID-19 in the preparation of the financial results including the recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets. In developing the assumptions relating to the possible future uncertainties in the global economic conditions because of the pandemic, the Company has, at the date of approval of the financial results, used internal and external sources of information and expects that the carrying amount of these assets will be recovered. The impact of COVID-19 on the financial results may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these financial results.
  1. The Parliament of India has approved the Code on Social Security, 2020 (the Code) which may impact the contributions by the Company towards provident fund, gratuity and ESIC. The Code has been published in the Gazette of India however, the effective date has not yet been notified. The Company will assess the impact of the Code when it comes into effect and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective, if any.
  2. Employee benefit expenses include one time cost Rs. 19.5 crore for the year ended 31 December 2020 towards Organisation Transformation and Restructuring Programme implemented during the previous year.

FOR CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Dated : 7 February 2022

Sandeep Sangwan

Place : Mumbai

Managing Director

DIN : 08617717

Castrol India Limited

Registered Office: Technopolis Knowledge Park, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

(CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359)

Website: www.castrol.co.in, Tel: (022) 66984100, Fax: (022) 66984101, Email - investorrelations.india@castrol.com

Statement of financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 December 2021

(Rupees in Crore)

Year

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Particulars

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

31.12.21

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.20

30.09.21

(Refer Note 5)

(Refer Note 5)

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Income

Revenue From Operations

4192.1

2996.9

1090.6

935.2

1073.2

Other Income

48.4

62.0

12.4

15.3

8.4

Total Income

4240.5

3058.9

1103.0

950.5

1081.6

Expenses

Cost of raw and packing Materials Consumed

1879.1

1173.9

463.4

365.7

508.9

Purchases of traded goods

191.9

116.5

45.7

38.1

45.4

Changes in inventories of finished goods / traded goods

(12.1)

(24.1)

38.5

(24.0)

(13.4)

Employee Benefits Expense (Refer Note 7)

232.0

219.8

63.2

69.7

59.4

Finance Cost

2.4

4.2

0.5

0.8

0.6

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses

82.7

86.6

20.9

22.3

20.4

Other Expenses

835.2

696.7

213.9

228.1

210.4

Total Expenses

3211.2

2273.6

846.1

700.7

831.7

Profit Before Tax

1029.3

785.3

256.9

249.8

249.9

Tax Expenses

Current tax (net of reversal of earlier years)

280.0

207.4

68.6

61.8

67.2

Deferred tax

(8.8)

(5.0)

(0.3)

0.3

(3.2)

Total Tax Expenses

271.2

202.4

68.3

62.1

64.0

Profit after tax

758.1

582.9

188.6

187.7

185.9

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Re-measurement gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans

(1.1)

4.9

0.4

4.9

-

Income tax relating to Items that will not be reclassified to profit or

0.3

(1.2)

(0.1)

(1.2)

-

loss

Total other comprehensive income / (expense) for the period

(0.8)

3.7

0.3

3.7

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

757.3

586.6

188.9

191.4

185.9

Equity Share Capital

494.6

494.6

494.6

494.6

494.6

Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Face value of share of Rs. 5/- each)

(RS.) (Basic and Diluted) (Not Annualised) *

7.66

5.89

1.91 *

1.9 *

1.88 *

See accompanying notes to the Financial Results

FOR CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Dated : 7 February 2022

Sandeep Sangwan

Place : Mumbai

Managing Director

DIN : 08617717

Castrol India Limited

Registered Office: Technopolis Knowledge Park, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

(CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359)

Website: www.castrol.co.in, Tel: (022) 66984100, Fax: (022) 66984101, Email - investorrelations.india@castrol.com

Statement of financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 December 2021

(Rupees in Crore)

As At

As At

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

31.12.21

31.12.20

Audited

Audited

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

171.5

172.6

Right-of-use asset

24.3

34.9

Capital work in progress

50.0

43.5

Other Intangible assets

5.4

1.8

Financial assets

Loans receivable

6.6

6.1

Other financial Assets

-

-

Income tax assets (net)

60.0

60.3

Deferred tax assets (net)

71.4

62.2

Other non-current assets

70.9

68.4

Total non-current assets

460.1

449.8

Current assets

Inventories

491.7

366.9

Financial assets

Trade receivables

311.7

180.5

Cash and cash equivalents

184.2

194.7

Bank balance other than above

1,116.0

1,079.5

Loans receivable

1.9

1.5

Other financial assets

30.7

30.8

Other current assets

107.7

89.8

Total current assets

2,243.9

1,943.7

Total assets

2,704.0

2,393.5

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Equity share capital

494.6

494.6

Other equity

1,151.0

919.7

Total equity

1,645.6

1,414.3

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

Other financial liabilities

-

6.2

Other liabilities

5.7

7.6

Provisions

18.5

18.8

Total non-current liabilities

24.2

32.6

Current liabilities

Financial liabilities

Trade payables

Total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises

23.9

4.6

Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises

596.7

541.0

Other financial liabilities

302.6

305.4

Other liabilities

62.0

44.2

Provisions

33.1

35.5

Current tax liabilities (net)

15.9

15.9

Total current liabilities

1,034.2

946.6

Total equity and liabilities

2,704.0

2,393.5

FOR CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Dated : 7 February 2022

Sandeep Sangwan

Place : Mumbai

Managing Director

DIN : 08617717

Castrol India Limited

Registered Office: Technopolis Knowledge Park, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

(CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359)

Website: www.castrol.co.in, Tel: (022) 66984100, Fax: (022) 66984101, Email - investorrelations.india@castrol.com

Statement of financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 December 2021

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit before tax

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Loss on disposal / write off of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (net) Impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Allowance for doubtful debts written back (net)

Expense recognised in respect of share based payments Loss/ (gain) on fair valuation of forward contract Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss

Finance costs Interest income

Net gain on termination of lease contracts Excess accruals written back

Operating profit before working capital changes

Movements in working capital:

Decrease / (Increase) in inventories

Decrease / (Increase) in trade and other receivables

Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables and provisions

Cash generated from / (used in) operations

Income tax refund / (payment) (net) (including interest)

Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities(A)

Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (including capital work-in-progress and intangible assets)

Placement of bank deposits

Encashment of bank deposits

Interest received

Net cash flow from / (used in) investing activities

(B)

Cash flow from financing activities

Dividend paid

Interest paid on other than lease liabilities

Payment of lease liabilities (including interest)

Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities

(C)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A+B+C)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

Components of cash and cash equivalents

Cash on hand

Balances with banks in current accounts

Deposits with banks

Total cash and cash equivalents

'0.0' represents amount less than Rs. 0.01 crore.

(Rupees in Crore)

For the Year

For the Year

Ended

Ended

31.12.21 31.12.20

Audited Audited

1029.3 785.3

82.7 86.6

0.9 0.2

  • 0.2

(1.3) (1.4)

18.0 4.7

2.2 (0.8)

0.8 (1.4)

2.4 4.2

(36.3) (47.0)

0.0 (0.1)

(6.0) (2.1)

1092.7 828.4

(124.8) (62.1)

(150.5) 279.3

92.7 86.8

910.1 1132.4

(279.8) (239.6)

630.3 892.8

(83.2) (41.7)

(1597.0) (1344.4)

1559.0 1143.3

38.1 41.8

(83.1) (201.0)

(542.5) (544.0)

(1.2) (1.2)

(13.9) (19.1)

(557.6) (564.3)

(10.5) 127.5

194.7 67.2

184.2 194.7

  • 0.0

11.7 19.0

172.5 175.7

184.2 194.7

Non cash transactions:

Share value plan:

Equity settled share based payments is expensed over the vesting period with a corresponding adjustment to Other Equity as the cost of such share value plan is borne by the Ultimate Holding Company

FOR CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Dated : 7 February 2022

Sandeep Sangwan

Place : Mumbai

Managing Director

DIN : 08617717

Castrol India Limited

Registered Office: Technopolis Knowledge Park, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

(CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359)

Website: www.castrol.co.in, Tel: (022) 66984100, Fax: (022) 66984101, Email - investorrelations.india@castrol.com Statement of financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 December 2021

Notes :

  1. The financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") notified under section 133 of the Companies Act ("the Act") read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.
  2. The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7 February 2022.
  3. The Company's business segment consists of a single segment of "Lubricants" in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) - 108 Operating Segment. Accordingly, no separate segment information has been provided.
  4. The Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 7 February 2022 recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share (2020: Final Dividend Rs. 3.00 per
    share) for Financial Year ended 31 December 2021. This is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share (2020: Rs. 2.50 per share). The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of Final Dividend from 4 June 2022 to 8 June 2022 (both days inclusive). The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Company at the 44th Annual General Meeting, shall be paid on or before 7 July 2022.
  5. The figures of the last quarter are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures up to the third quarter of the respective financial year.
  • Estimation of uncertainties relating to the global health pandemic from COVID-19: The Company has considered the possible effects that may result from the pandemic relating to COVID-19 in the preparation of the financial results including the recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets. In developing the assumptions relating to the possible future uncertainties in the global economic conditions because of the pandemic, the Company has, at the date of approval of the financial results, used internal and external sources of information and expects that the carrying amount of these assets will be recovered. The impact of COVID-19 on the financial results may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these financial results.
  • The Parliament of India has approved the Code on Social Security, 2020 (the Code) which may impact the contributions by the Company towards provident fund, gratuity and ESIC. The Code has been published in the Gazette of India however, the effective date has not yet been notified. The Company will assess the impact of the Code when it comes into effect and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective, if any.
  • Employee benefit expenses include one time cost Rs. 19.5 crore for the year ended 31 December 2020 towards Organisation Transformation and Restructuring Programme implemented during the previous year.

FOR CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Dated : 7 February 2022

Sandeep Sangwan

Place : Mumbai

Managing Director

DIN : 08617717

