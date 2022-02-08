Castrol India : Intimation for Book Closure pdf / 624 KB
7 February 2022
To,
The BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001.
Bandra East, Mumbai 400051
Scrip Code: 500870
Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND
Dear Sir,
Sub: Intimation of Book Closure dates for Final Dividend
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate the book closure dates for the purpose of final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today subject to approval by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company
Scrip Code
Type of
Book closure
Record
Security
From-To
Date
BSE: 500870
Equity
4 June 2022 to
Not
NSE:
Shares
8 June 2022
applicable
CASTROLDIND
Purpose
For the purpose of determining the shareholders who would be entitled for final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, recommended by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today subject to approval by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
You are requested to take the above information on your record.
Yours faithfully,
For Castrol India Limited
Hemangi Ghag
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CC ‐
Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agent
