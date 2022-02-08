Castrol India : Intimation for Book Closure pdf / 624 KB

7 February 2022 To, The BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001. Bandra East, Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code: 500870 Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure dates for Final Dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate the book closure dates for the purpose of final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today subject to approval by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company