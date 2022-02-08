Castrol India : Loss of Share Certificate- 7 February 2022 pdf / 396.2 KB

Log in
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
Castrol India : Loss of Share Certificate- 7 February 2022

02/08/2022
7 February 2022

To,

The BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001.

Bandra East, Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 500870

Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate and issue of duplicate share certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) and other application regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company, Link Intime India Private Limited has received a request for issue of duplicate share certificate from the below - mentioned shareholder:

Stop

Intimation

Folio No

Name

Certifica

Distinctive

No.

Reason

Transfer

received

te No.

No.

of

Date

Share

s

4

5 February

M0006212

M

18114

500692201 -

640

Lost By

February

2022

ADINARAYANA

500692840

Shareholder

2022

SETTY

6064

8466457 -

640

Lost By

8467096

Shareholder

Please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Castrol India Limited

Hemangi Ghag

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
