Castrol India : Loss of Share Certificate- 7 February 2022 pdf / 396.2 KB

|
7 February 2022
|
|
To,
|
|
The BSE Limited,
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001.
|
Bandra East, Mumbai 400051
|
Scrip Code: 500870
|
Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate and issue of duplicate share certificate
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) and other application regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company, Link Intime India Private Limited has received a request for issue of duplicate share certificate from the below - mentioned shareholder:
|
Stop
|
Intimation
|
Folio No
|
Name
|
Certifica
|
Distinctive
|
No.
|
Reason
|
Transfer
|
received
|
|
|
te No.
|
No.
|
of
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
s
|
|
4
|
5 February
|
M0006212
|
M
|
18114
|
500692201 -
|
640
|
Lost By
|
February
|
2022
|
|
ADINARAYANA
|
|
500692840
|
|
Shareholder
|
2022
|
|
|
SETTY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6064
|
8466457 -
|
640
|
Lost By
|
|
|
|
|
|
8467096
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Castrol India Limited
Hemangi Ghag
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
