Castrol India : Making Tomorrow Bigger - Annual Report 2021 pdf / 2.2 MB

Dear Shareholders,

The continued onslaught of COVID-19 made 2021 a uniquely challenging year. India was hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic in March 2021, which also affected your Company's 2Q performance. Overall, the year was marked by rising inputs costs and supply chain bottlenecks, which put pressure on our margins.

Despite these challenges, the Castrol India team demonstrated remarkable resilience and delivered its highest-ever revenue till date of Rs. 4,192 Crores in 2021, marking a growth of 40% over 2020. Further, we delivered strong volumes in 2021 bringing back our market share to 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

What did your Company do differently in 2021? We leveraged multiple growth opportunities through the expansion of independent workshops, launch of premium branded products, and introduction of new formats such as the Castrol Auto Service centers and Castrol Express Oil Change outlets. We not only invested in our brands, but we also strengthened our service & maintenance offerings to customers and scaled up adjacencies in the automotive aftermarket.

In 2021, we implemented the single biggest change to our B2C sales model in over twenty years by introducing a new route- to-market approach. This was aimed at bringing in higher sales force efficiency, enhancing productivity and digitalizing our business processes to make our operations more agile.

As industry leaders in the lubricants space, Castrol India is continuously evolving to be future-ready. In 2021, your Company was one of the first players in India to launch new products with BS-VI ready technology for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. To cater to the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) segment, we are exploring options with two-wheeler EV manufacturers for developing EV fluids. At the same time, we continue to supply EV fluids to two leading passenger car OEMs in India. We are also supporting India's growing EV eco-system by collaborating with existing and new partners.

2021 saw your Company get external recognition for safety, quality, regulatory compliance, consistent delivery, and performance. Castrol India was conferred with the 'Ramp Up Agility' award by a leading OEM for enabling supply continuity for its ICE & Electric Car manufacturing operations. Further, the Castrol plant at Paharpur was awarded by the Indian Chamber of Commerce with its prestigious National Occupational Health & Safety Awards for 2021.