  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
113.60 INR   +0.09%
10:55aCASTROL INDIA : Second Quarter ended 30 June 2022 pdf / 2.9 MB
PU
10:55aCASTROL INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting- 1 August 2022 pdf / 3 MB
PU
10:05aCASTROL INDIA : reports second quarter results for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castrol India : Outcome of Board Meeting- 1 August 2022 pdf / 3 MB

08/01/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Castrol India Limited

Registered Office: Technopolis Knowledge Park, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

(CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359)

Website: www.castrol.co.in, Tel: (022) 66984100, Fax: (022) 66984101, Email - investorrelations.india@castrol.com

Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2022

(Rupees in Crore)

Particulars

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Half Year

Half Year

Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

30.06.22

31.03.22

30.06.21

30.06.22

30.06.21

31.12.21

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue From Operations

1,241.71

1,235.70

889.56

2,477.41

2,028.29

4,192.06

Net Profit after tax

206.26

228.40

140.04

434.66

383.55

758.09

Equity Share Capital

494.56

494.56

494.56

494.56

494.56

494.56

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

206.53

228.40

138.94

434.93

382.41

757.30

[Comprising Profit for the period (after tax) and Other Comprehensive

Income (after tax)]

Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Face value of share of Rs. 5/- each)

2.09 *

2.31 *

1.42 *

4.39 *

3.88 *

7.66

(Rs.) (Basic and Diluted) (Not Annualised) *

Notes :

  1. The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the stock exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of quarterly financial results is available on the stock exchange websites. (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) and the Company's website (https://www.castrol.com/en_in/india/investors/financial-results.html).
  2. The financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") notified under section 133 of the Companies Act ("the Act") read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.
  3. The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 1 August 2022..
  4. The above results have been subjected to "Limited Review" by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
  • The Company's business segment consists of a single segment of "Lubricants" in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) - 108 Operating Segment. Accordingly, no separate segment information has been provided.
  • The Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 1 August 2022 declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share (2021 :Interim dividend Rs. 2.50 per share). The record date for the purpose of said Interim Dividend is 10th Aug 22 which would be paid on or before 31st Aug 2022.
  • The Parliament of India has approved the Code on Social Security, 2020 (the Code) which may impact the contributions by the Company towards provident fund, gratuity and ESIC. The Code has been published in the Gazette of India however, the effective date has not yet been notified. The Company will assess the impact of the Code when it comes into effect and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective, if any.

FOR CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Dated : 1 August 2022

Sandeep Sangwan

Place : Mumbai

Managing Director

DIN : 08617717

Confidential

Castrol India Limited

Registered Office: Technopolis Knowledge Park, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

(CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359)

Website: www.castrol.co.in, Tel: (022) 66984100, Fax: (022) 66984101, Email - investorrelations.india@castrol.com Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2022

(Rupees in Crore)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Half Year

Half Year

Year

Particulars

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

30.06.22

31.03.22

30.06.21

30.06.22

30.06.21

31.12.21

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Income

Revenue From Operations

1,241.71

1,235.70

889.56

2,477.41

2,028.29

4,192.06

Other Income

13.67

15.03

13.31

28.70

27.57

48.43

Total Income

1,255.38

1,250.73

902.87

2,506.11

2,055.86

4,240.49

Expenses

Cost of raw and packing Materials Consumed

566.93

570.41

434.50

1,137.34

906.82

1,879.08

Purchases of traded goods

69.24

64.24

48.18

133.48

100.79

191.85

Changes in inventories of finished goods /

(7.40)

(18.92)

(37.80)

(26.32)

(37.19)

(12.11)

traded goods

Employee Benefits Expense

66.21

70.23

59.29

136.44

109.38

231.99

Finance Cost

0.49

0.72

0.71

1.21

1.34

2.41

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses

19.57

20.22

19.92

39.79

41.43

82.70

Other Expenses

260.61

232.54

187.84

493.15

410.79

835.29

Total Expenses

975.65

939.44

712.64

1,915.09

1,533.36

3,211.21

Profit Before Tax

279.73

311.29

190.23

591.02

522.50

1,029.28

Tax Expenses

Current tax (net of reversal of earlier years)

75.81

83.59

51.90

159.40

144.24

280.03

Deferred tax

(2.34)

(0.70)

(1.71)

(3.04)

(5.29)

(8.84)

Total Tax Expenses

73.47

82.89

50.19

156.36

138.95

271.19

Profit after tax

206.26

228.40

140.04

434.66

383.55

758.09

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Re-measurement gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans

0.36

-

(1.50)

0.36

(1.52)

(1.05)

Income tax relating to Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(0.09)

-

0.40

(0.09)

0.38

0.26

Total other comprehensive income / (expense) for the period

0.27

-

(1.10)

0.27

(1.14)

(0.79)

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

206.53

228.40

138.94

434.93

382.41

757.30

Equity Share Capital

494.56

494.56

494.56

494.56

494.56

494.56

Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Face value of share of Rs. 5/- each)

(RS.) (Basic and Diluted) (Not Annualised) *

2.09 *

2.31 *

1.42 *

4.39 *

3.88 *

7.66

See accompanying notes to the Financial Results

FOR CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Dated : 1 August 2022

Sandeep Sangwan

Place : Mumbai

Managing Director

DIN : 08617717

Confidential

Castrol India Limited

Registered Office: Technopolis Knowledge Park, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

(CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359)

Website: www.castrol.co.in, Tel: (022) 66984100, Fax: (022) 66984101, Email - investorrelations.india@castrol.com

Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2022

(Rupees in Crore)

As At

As At

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

30.06.22

31.12.21

Unaudited

Audited

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

169.22

171.51

Right-of-use asset

20.20

24.26

Capital work in progress

52.33

50.04

Other Intangible assets

4.62

5.41

Financial assets

Loans receivable

0.82

0.91

Other financial Assets

1.88

5.71

Income tax assets (net)

33.87

60.00

Deferred tax assets (net)

74.30

71.35

Other non-current assets

64.02

70.90

Total non-current assets

421.26

460.09

Current assets

Inventories

572.11

491.65

Financial assets

Trade receivables

403.27

311.65

Cash and cash equivalents

835.31

184.23

Bank balance other than above

668.39

1,115.98

Loans receivable

0.42

0.53

Other financial assets

13.47

32.14

Other current assets

107.50

107.75

Total current assets

2,600.47

2,243.93

Total assets

3,021.73

2,704.02

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Equity share capital

494.56

494.56

Other equity

1,299.80

1,150.95

Total equity

1,794.36

1,645.51

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

Other liabilities

5.68

5.68

Provisions

18.50

18.50

Total non-current liabilities

24.18

24.18

Current liabilities

Financial liabilities

Trade payables

Total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises

34.95

23.93

Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises

679.60

596.72

Lease Liabilities

2.43

6.72

Other financial liabilities

311.29

295.91

Other liabilities

100.01

62.15

Provisions

31.75

33.05

Current tax liabilities (net)

43.16

15.85

Total current liabilities

1,203.19

1,034.33

Total equity and liabilities

3,021.73

2,704.02

FOR CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Dated : 1 August 2022

Sandeep Sangwan

Place : Mumbai

Managing Director

DIN : 08617717

Confidential

Financials
Sales 2022 47 947 M 604 M 604 M
Net income 2022 9 277 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2022 13 423 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 112 B 1 416 M 1 416 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 632
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 113,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED-7.53%1 416
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION58.41%404 004
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.57%321 797
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.97%200 927
BP PLC21.35%92 233
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.93%70 257