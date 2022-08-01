Castrol India : Outcome of Board Meeting- 1 August 2022 pdf / 3 MB

Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2022
(Rupees in Crore)
Particulars
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Half Year
Half Year
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
30.06.22
31.03.22
30.06.21
30.06.22
30.06.21
31.12.21
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue From Operations
1,241.71
1,235.70
889.56
2,477.41
2,028.29
4,192.06
Net Profit after tax
206.26
228.40
140.04
434.66
383.55
758.09
Equity Share Capital
494.56
494.56
494.56
494.56
494.56
494.56
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
206.53
228.40
138.94
434.93
382.41
757.30
[Comprising Profit for the period (after tax) and Other Comprehensive
Income (after tax)]
Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Face value of share of Rs. 5/- each)
2.09 *
2.31 *
1.42 *
4.39 *
3.88 *
7.66
(Rs.) (Basic and Diluted) (Not Annualised) *
Notes :
The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the stock exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of quarterly financial results is available on the stock exchange websites. (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) and the Company's website (https://www.castrol.com/en_in/india/investors/financial-results.html).
The financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") notified under section 133 of the Companies Act ("the Act") read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.
The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 1 August 2022..
The above results have been subjected to "Limited Review" by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The Company's business segment consists of a single segment of "Lubricants" in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) - 108 Operating Segment. Accordingly, no separate segment information has been provided.
The Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 1 August 2022 declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share (2021 :Interim dividend Rs. 2.50 per share). The record date for the purpose of said Interim Dividend is 10th Aug 22 which would be paid on or before 31st Aug 2022.
The Parliament of India has approved the Code on Social Security, 2020 (the Code) which may impact the contributions by the Company towards provident fund, gratuity and ESIC. The Code has been published in the Gazette of India however, the effective date has not yet been notified. The Company will assess the impact of the Code when it comes into effect and will record any related impact in the period the Code becomes effective, if any.
