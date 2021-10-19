Castrol India : Q3 FY 2021 pdf / 486.5 KB

|
General information about company
Scrip code
500870
NSE Symbol
CASTROLIND
MSEI Symbol
NA
ISIN
INE172A01027
Name of the company
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Whether company is SME
No
Class of Security
Equity Shares
Type of report
Quarterly
Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)
30-09-2021
Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date
Shareholding pattern filed under
Regulation 31 (1) (b)
Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?
No
Declaration
Sr.
Particular
Yes/No
Promoter and
Public
Non Promoter-
No.
Promoter Group
shareholder
Non Public
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
No
No
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities
No
No
No
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
No
No
No
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which
No
No
No
No
depository receipts are issued?
5
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
No
No
No
No
6
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
No
|
7
Whether company has equity shares with differential voting
No
No
No
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
No. Of
Shareholding
Number of Voting Rights held in each class
Category
No. of
Partly
No. Of
Total nos.
as a % of total
of securities (IX)
Nos. Of
fully paid
paid-
shares
shares held
no. of shares
Category
of
up
underlying
(calculated as
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
shareholder
shareholders
up equity
equity
Depository
(VII) =
per SCRR,
Total as a
(III)
shares held
shares
Receipts
(IV)+(V)+
1957) (VIII)
% of
(IV)
held
(VI)
(VI)
As a % of
Class eg:
Class
Total
(A+B+C)
(V)
eg:y
Promoter
(A)
504452416
|
Promoter
|
(B)
Public
255178
484669968
484669968
49
484669968
|
Non
|
|
Shares
(C1)
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
Employee
|
Total
255179
989122384
989122384
100
989122384
|
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Number of
Number of
Shares
No. Of Shares
Shareholding , as a %
pledged or
No. of
Locked in
assuming full
shares (XII)
otherwise
Shares
Shares
Outstanding
conversion of
encumbered
Number of
Category
of
Underlying
Underlying
convertible
convertible securities (
equity shares
Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a
|
|
(II)
securities
Warrants
No. Of
diluted share capital)
|
|
(Xi)
Warrants (Xi)
(XI)= (VII)+(X) As a %
No.
total
held
|
Promoter
(A)
51
504452416
Promoter
(B)
Public
49
476153043
Non
|
|
Shares
(C1)
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
Employee
|
100
980605459
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Shareholding
as a % of
class of securities (IX)
Of
No. Of
total no. of
No. of fully
Partly
Total nos.
Category &
Nos. Of
paid up
paid-
shares
shares held
shares
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders
Depository
as per
(III)
shares held
equity
Receipts
(IV)+(V)+
SCRR,
|
shares
(VI)
(VI)
1957) (VIII)
Class eg: X
Class
Total
Total
|
eg:y
Voting
|
|
|
A
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
(1)
Indian
|
|
(e)
Any Other
1
504452416
504452416
51
504452416
|
|
Sub-Total
|
|
|
|
|
51
(A)(2)
Total
Shareholding
of Promoter
and
|
|
|
|
|
51
Promoter
|
B
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
(1)
Institutions
(a)
Mutual
14
19220660
|
1.94
19220660
|
|
|
Alternate
7
335944
(c)
Investment
335944
0.03
|
|
Funds
Foreign
170
120616291
(e)
Portfolio
120616291
12.19
|
|
Investors
Financial
10
3033512
|
(f)
Institutions/
3033512
0.31
|
|
Banks
(g)
Insurance
11
140237711
140237711
14.18
140237711
|
|
|
(i)
Any Other
11
19276
19276
0
19276
|
|
Sub-Total
|
|
|
|
|
28.66
(B)(1)
