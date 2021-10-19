Castrol India : Q3 FY 2021 pdf / 486.5 KB

Declaration

Sr. Particular Yes/No Promoter and Public Non Promoter-

No. Promoter Group shareholder Non Public

1 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares? No No No No

2 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities No No No No

?

3 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ? No No No No

4 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which No No No No

depository receipts are issued?

5 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in? No No No No

6 Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise No No

encumbered?

7 Whether company has equity shares with differential voting No No No No

rights?