Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 10/19
142.05 INR   -1.90%
10/19CASTROL INDIA : Q3 FY 2021 pdf / 486.5 KB
PU
10/19CASTROL INDIA : Quarterly Complaince Report Q3 2021
PU
10/14CASTROL INDIA : Loss of Share Certificate- 12 October 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castrol India : Q3 FY 2021 pdf / 486.5 KB

10/19/2021 | 11:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code

500870

NSE Symbol

CASTROLIND

MSEI Symbol

NA

ISIN

INE172A01027

Name of the company

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Whether company is SME

No

Class of Security

Equity Shares

Type of report

Quarterly

Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)

30-09-2021

Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date

Shareholding pattern filed under

Regulation 31 (1) (b)

Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?

No

Declaration

Sr.

Particular

Yes/No

Promoter and

Public

Non Promoter-

No.

Promoter Group

shareholder

Non Public

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

No

No

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities

No

No

No

No

?

3

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

No

No

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which

No

No

No

No

depository receipts are issued?

5

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

No

No

No

6

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

No

encumbered?

7

Whether company has equity shares with differential voting

No

No

No

No

rights?

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

No

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

No. Of

Shareholding

Number of Voting Rights held in each class

Category

No. of

Partly

No. Of

Total nos.

as a % of total

of securities (IX)

Nos. Of

fully paid

paid-

shares

shares held

no. of shares

Category

of

up

underlying

(calculated as

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

(I)

shareholder

shareholders

up equity

equity

Depository

(VII) =

per SCRR,

Total as a

(II)

(III)

shares held

shares

Receipts

(IV)+(V)+

1957) (VIII)

% of

(IV)

held

(VI)

(VI)

As a % of

Class eg:

Class

Total

(A+B+C)

(V)

(A+B+C2)

X

eg:y

Promoter

(A)

&

1

504452416

504452416

51

504452416

504452416

51

Promoter

Group

(B)

Public

255178

484669968

484669968

49

484669968

484669968

49

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

255179

989122384

989122384

100

989122384

989122384

100

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Number of

Number of

Shares

No. Of Shares

Shareholding , as a %

pledged or

No. Of

No. of

Locked in

Underlying

assuming full

shares (XII)

otherwise

Category

Shares

Shares

Outstanding

conversion of

encumbered

Number of

Category

of

Underlying

Underlying

convertible

convertible securities (

(XIII)

equity shares

Outstanding

held in

(I)

shareholder

Outstanding

securities and

as a percentage of

As a

As a

convertible

dematerialized

(II)

securities

Warrants

No. Of

diluted share capital)

% of

% of

form (XIV)

(Xi)

Warrants (Xi)

(XI)= (VII)+(X) As a %

No.

No.

(X)

total

total

(a)

of (A+B+C2)

(a)

Shares

(a)

Shares

held

held

(b)

(b)

Promoter

(A)

&

51

504452416

Promoter

Group

(B)

Public

49

476153043

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

100

980605459

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

No.

Shareholding

Number of Voting Rights held in each

as a % of

class of securities (IX)

Of

No. Of

total no. of

No. of fully

Partly

Total nos.

Category &

Nos. Of

paid up

paid-

shares

shares held

shares

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total

Sr.

Name of the

shareholders

equity

up

underlying

(VII) =

(calculated

as a %

Shareholders

Depository

as per

(I)

(III)

shares held

equity

Receipts

(IV)+(V)+

SCRR,

of

(IV)

shares

(VI)

(VI)

1957) (VIII)

Class eg: X

Class

Total

Total

held

As a % of

eg:y

Voting

(V)

(A+B+C2)

rights

A

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(2)

Foreign

(e)

Any Other

1

504452416

504452416

51

504452416

504452416

51

(specify)

Sub-Total

1

504452416

504452416

51

504452416

504452416

51

(A)(2)

Total

Shareholding

of Promoter

and

1

504452416

504452416

51

504452416

504452416

51

Promoter

Group (A)=

(A)(1)+(A)

(2)

B

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions

(a)

Mutual

14

19220660

19220660

1.94

19220660

19220660

1.94

Funds

Alternate

7

335944

335944

(c)

Investment

335944

0.03

335944

0.03

Funds

Foreign

170

120616291

120616291

(e)

Portfolio

120616291

12.19

120616291

12.19

Investors

Financial

10

3033512

3033512

(f)

Institutions/

3033512

0.31

3033512

0.31

Banks

(g)

Insurance

11

140237711

140237711

14.18

140237711

140237711

14.18

Companies

(i)

Any Other

11

19276

19276

0

19276

19276

0

(specify)

Sub-Total

223

283463394

283463394

28.66

283463394

283463394

28.66

(B)(1)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 03:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
10/19CASTROL INDIA : Q3 FY 2021 pdf / 486.5 KB
PU
10/19CASTROL INDIA : Quarterly Complaince Report Q3 2021
PU
10/14CASTROL INDIA : Loss of Share Certificate- 12 October 2021
PU
10/12CASTROL INDIA : Loss of Share Certificate- 11 October 2021 pdf / 593.2 KB
PU
10/01CASTROL INDIA : Intimation of Board Meeting- 29 October 2021 pdf / 684.5 KB
PU
09/30CASTROL INDIA : Loss of Share Certificate- 28 September 2021 pdf / 692.8 KB
PU
09/16CASTROL INDIA : Trading Window Closure pdf / 682.7 KB
PU
09/03Saswati Panigrahi Joins Castrol India as Head of Communications
CI
08/31Castrol India Limited Appoints Mayank Pandey as Wholetime Director
CI
08/22Castrol India Appoints Mayank Pandey as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40 285 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2021 7 745 M 103 M 103 M
Net cash 2021 11 336 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 140 B 1 871 M 1 871 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 142,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED15.30%1 900
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.05%264 852
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.38%228 294
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.27%211 879
BP PLC42.05%98 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.85%80 148