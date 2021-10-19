Log in
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 10/19
142.05 INR   -1.90%
10/19 CASTROL INDIA : Q3 FY 2021
PU
10/19 CASTROL INDIA : Quarterly Complaince Report Q3 2021
PU
10/14 CASTROL INDIA : Loss of Share Certificate- 12 October 2021
PU
Castrol India : Quarterly Complaince Report Q3 2021

10/19/2021 | 11:11pm EDT
General information about company

Scrip code

500870

NSE Symbol

CASTROLIND

MSEI Symbol

NA

ISIN

INE172A01027

Name of the entity

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-01-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-12-2021

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

30-09-2021

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 500 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

Director

PAN

DIN

of directors

of directors

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

25-

Ramabadran

Executive -

15-07-

1

Mr

AADPG7657C

00027858

Chairperson

12-

Yes

17-10-2000

01-10-2019

84

1

1

2

1

Gopalakrishnan

Independent

1945

2020

Director

Non-

01-

Uday Chander

Executive -

Not

2

Mr

AFEPK7061E

00079129

12-

NA

03-01-2012

01-10-2019

84

4

4

5

3

Khanna

Independent

Applicable

1949

Director

Non-

05-

Sangeeta

Executive -

Not

3

Ms

ACFPT1415R

00062478

05-

NA

23-07-2018

38

4

4

8

2

Talwar

Independent

Applicable

1956

Director

Executive

Not

16-

4

Mr

Deepesh Baxi

ACSPB2748N

02509800

02-

NA

01-01-2021

1

0

1

0

Director

Applicable

1975

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

Director

PAN

DIN

of directors

of

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Sashi

Non-

31-

Executive -

Not

5

Mr

Alankarath

AAQPM1309L

02519725

07-

NA

21-04-2009

1

0

0

0

Mukundan

Nominee

Applicable

1957

Director

Ramchander

Non-

09-

Executive -

Not

6

Mr

Subramaniam

AAHPR8960M

00046647

08-

NA

29-04-2019

1

0

1

0

Avanavadi

Nominee

Applicable

1962

Director

Non-

24-

Rakesh

Executive -

Not

7

Mr

AEZPM2436D

00117692

07-

NA

01-10-2019

24

2

2

2

0

Makhija

Independent

Applicable

1951

Director

Sandeep

Executive

Not

02-

8

Mr

AAMPS3167N

08617717

11-

NA

01-01-2020

1

0

1

0

Sangwan

Director

Applicable

1966

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Name

Category

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

of the

PAN

DIN

1 of

of

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

Director

directors

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

9

Mr

Udayan

AIRPS4166L

02083527

Executive

Not

01-

NA

02-04-2020

1

0

1

0

Sen

-

Applicable

12-

Nominee

1968

Director

Mayank

Executive

Not

21-

10

Mr

ADCPP3492Q

09274832

01-

NA

09-08-2021

1

0

0

0

Pandey

Director

Applicable

1973

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00079129

Uday Chander Khanna

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

01-10-2014

Independent Director

2

00027858

Ramabadran

Non-Executive -

Member

01-10-2014

Gopalakrishnan

Independent Director

3

00046647

Ramchander Subramaniam

Non-Executive - Nominee

Member

17-10-2019

Avanavadi

Director

4

00062478

Sangeeta Talwar

Non-Executive -

Member

17-10-2019

Independent Director

5

00117692

Rakesh Makhija

Non-Executive -

Member

17-10-2019

Independent Director

6

02083527

Udayan Sen

Non-Executive - Nominee

Member

02-04-2020

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 03:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40 285 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2021 7 745 M 103 M 103 M
Net cash 2021 11 336 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 140 B 1 871 M 1 871 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 142,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED15.30%1 900
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.05%264 852
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.38%228 294
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.27%211 879
BP PLC42.05%98 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.85%80 148