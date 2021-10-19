Castrol India : Quarterly Complaince Report Q3 2021

|
|
General information about company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrip code
|
500870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSE Symbol
|
CASTROLIND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MSEI Symbol
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN
|
INE172A01027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the entity
|
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of start of financial year
|
01-01-2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of end of financial year
|
31-12-2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Quarter
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Report
|
30-09-2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk management committee
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
|
Top 500 listed entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
Category 1
|
Category 2
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of directors
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
25-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramabadran
|
|
|
Executive -
|
|
|
|
15-07-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Mr
|
AADPG7657C
|
00027858
|
Chairperson
|
|
12-
|
Yes
|
17-10-2000
|
01-10-2019
|
|
84
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Gopalakrishnan
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
1945
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
01-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uday Chander
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Mr
|
AFEPK7061E
|
00079129
|
|
12-
|
NA
|
|
03-01-2012
|
01-10-2019
|
|
84
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Khanna
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
05-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sangeeta
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Ms
|
ACFPT1415R
|
00062478
|
|
05-
|
NA
|
|
23-07-2018
|
|
|
38
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Talwar
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
16-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Mr
|
Deepesh Baxi
|
ACSPB2748N
|
02509800
|
|
02-
|
NA
|
|
01-01-2021
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category 2
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
Category 1
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sashi
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
31-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Mr
|
Alankarath
|
AAQPM1309L
|
02519725
|
|
07-
|
NA
|
|
21-04-2009
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Mukundan
|
|
|
Nominee
|
Applicable
|
|
1957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramchander
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
09-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Mr
|
Subramaniam
|
AAHPR8960M
|
00046647
|
|
08-
|
NA
|
|
29-04-2019
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Avanavadi
|
|
|
Nominee
|
Applicable
|
|
1962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
24-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rakesh
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Mr
|
AEZPM2436D
|
00117692
|
|
07-
|
NA
|
|
01-10-2019
|
|
|
24
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Makhija
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sandeep
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
02-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Mr
|
AAMPS3167N
|
08617717
|
|
11-
|
NA
|
|
01-01-2020
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
Sangwan
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1966
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Category
|
Category 2
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
|
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
of the
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
1 of
|
of
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
Director
|
|
|
directors
|
directors
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Mr
|
Udayan
|
AIRPS4166L
|
02083527
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
01-
|
NA
|
|
02-04-2020
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
Sen
|
-
|
Applicable
|
|
12-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominee
|
|
1968
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mayank
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
21-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Mr
|
ADCPP3492Q
|
09274832
|
|
01-
|
NA
|
|
09-08-2021
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Pandey
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee Details
|
|
|
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN
|
Name of Committee
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of
|
Date of
|
Date of
|
Remarks
|
Number
|
members
|
directors
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
|
|
|
1
|
00079129
|
Uday Chander Khanna
|
Non-Executive -
|
Chairperson
|
01-10-2014
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
00027858
|
Ramabadran
|
Non-Executive -
|
Member
|
01-10-2014
|
|
|
|
|
Gopalakrishnan
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
00046647
|
Ramchander Subramaniam
|
Non-Executive - Nominee
|
Member
|
17-10-2019
|
|
|
|
|
Avanavadi
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
00062478
|
Sangeeta Talwar
|
Non-Executive -
|
Member
|
17-10-2019
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
00117692
|
Rakesh Makhija
|
Non-Executive -
|
Member
|
17-10-2019
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
02083527
|
Udayan Sen
|
Non-Executive - Nominee
|
Member
|
02-04-2020
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 03:10:05 UTC.