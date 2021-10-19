Castrol India : Quarterly Complaince Report Q3 2021

General information about company Scrip code 500870 NSE Symbol CASTROLIND MSEI Symbol NA ISIN INE172A01027 Name of the entity CASTROL INDIA LIMITED Date of start of financial year 01-01-2021 Date of end of financial year 31-12-2021 Reporting Quarter Quarterly Date of Report 30-09-2021 Risk management committee Applicable Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year Top 500 listed entities

Annexure I Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson Yes Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO No No of post No of Number of of No of Independent Chairperson memberships Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ in Audit/ in listed in listed Stakeholder special Stakeholder Tenure entities entities Committee Title resolution Date of Committee(s) Notes for Notes for Category Date Initial Date of including including held in listed (Mr Name of the Category 1 Category 2 passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this not not Sr / Director PAN DIN of directors of directors 3 of of [Refer Reg. special of appointment cessation director this listed this listed listed entity entities providing providing Ms) directors Birth 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation entity (Refer Regulations] 26(1) of Listing 17A(1) of Regulation Listing Regulations) Listing 26(1) of Regulations) Regulations Listing Regulations) Non- 25- Ramabadran Executive - 15-07- 1 Mr AADPG7657C 00027858 Chairperson 12- Yes 17-10-2000 01-10-2019 84 1 1 2 1 Gopalakrishnan Independent 1945 2020 Director Non- 01- Uday Chander Executive - Not 2 Mr AFEPK7061E 00079129 12- NA 03-01-2012 01-10-2019 84 4 4 5 3 Khanna Independent Applicable 1949 Director Non- 05- Sangeeta Executive - Not 3 Ms ACFPT1415R 00062478 05- NA 23-07-2018 38 4 4 8 2 Talwar Independent Applicable 1956 Director Executive Not 16- 4 Mr Deepesh Baxi ACSPB2748N 02509800 02- NA 01-01-2021 1 0 1 0 Director Applicable 1975

I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson No of post No of Number of of No of Independent Chairperson memberships Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ in Audit/ in listed in listed Stakeholder special Stakeholder Tenure entities entities Committee Title resolution Date of Committee(s) Notes for Notes for Category 2 Category Date Initial Date of including including held in listed (Mr Name of the Category 1 passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this not not Sr / Director PAN DIN of directors of 3 of of [Refer Reg. special of appointment cessation director this listed this listed listed entity entities providing providing Ms) directors directors Birth 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation entity (Refer Regulations] 26(1) of Listing 17A(1) of Regulation Listing Regulations) Listing 26(1) of Regulations) Regulations Listing Regulations) Sashi Non- 31- Executive - Not 5 Mr Alankarath AAQPM1309L 02519725 07- NA 21-04-2009 1 0 0 0 Mukundan Nominee Applicable 1957 Director Ramchander Non- 09- Executive - Not 6 Mr Subramaniam AAHPR8960M 00046647 08- NA 29-04-2019 1 0 1 0 Avanavadi Nominee Applicable 1962 Director Non- 24- Rakesh Executive - Not 7 Mr AEZPM2436D 00117692 07- NA 01-10-2019 24 2 2 2 0 Makhija Independent Applicable 1951 Director Sandeep Executive Not 02- 8 Mr AAMPS3167N 08617717 11- NA 01-01-2020 1 0 1 0 Sangwan Director Applicable 1966

I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson No of post No of Number of of No of Independent Chairperson memberships Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ in Audit/ in listed in listed Stakeholder special Stakeholder Tenure entities entities Committee Title resolution Date of Committee(s) Notes for Notes for Name Category Category 2 Category Date Initial Date of including including held in listed (Mr passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this not not Sr / of the PAN DIN 1 of of 3 of of [Refer Reg. special of appointment cessation director this listed this listed listed entity entities providing providing Ms) Director directors directors directors Birth 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation entity (Refer Regulations] 26(1) of Listing 17A(1) of Regulation Listing Regulations) Listing 26(1) of Regulations) Regulations Listing Regulations) Non- 9 Mr Udayan AIRPS4166L 02083527 Executive Not 01- NA 02-04-2020 1 0 1 0 Sen - Applicable 12- Nominee 1968 Director Mayank Executive Not 21- 10 Mr ADCPP3492Q 09274832 01- NA 09-08-2021 1 0 0 0 Pandey Director Applicable 1973

Audit Committee Details Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks Number members directors Appointment Cessation 1 00079129 Uday Chander Khanna Non-Executive - Chairperson 01-10-2014 Independent Director 2 00027858 Ramabadran Non-Executive - Member 01-10-2014 Gopalakrishnan Independent Director 3 00046647 Ramchander Subramaniam Non-Executive - Nominee Member 17-10-2019 Avanavadi Director 4 00062478 Sangeeta Talwar Non-Executive - Member 17-10-2019 Independent Director 5 00117692 Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive - Member 17-10-2019 Independent Director 6 02083527 Udayan Sen Non-Executive - Nominee Member 02-04-2020 Director

