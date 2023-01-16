Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
123.75 INR   -0.56%
03:10aCastrol India : Quarterly Compliance Report Q4 2022
PU
01/11Castrol India Completes Acquisition of 7% Stake in Ki Mobility
MT
01/11Castrol India : Update on Acquisition of stake in ki Mobility Solutions Private Limited_11 January 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castrol India : Quarterly Compliance Report Q4 2022

01/16/2023 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code

500870

NSE Symbol

CASTROLIND

MSEI Symbol

NA

ISIN

INE172A01027

Name of the entity

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-01-2022

Date of end of financial year

31-12-2022

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Date of Report

31-12-2022

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 500 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

f board of directors explanatory

ntity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

person is related to MD or CEO

No

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the

Companies Act, 2013

No of

No of

Independ

Whether

Directorship

Directors

in listed

in liste

special

Tenure

entities

entitie

resolution

Date of

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

includin

Category 1

Category 2

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this liste

of directors

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

17(1A) of

resolution

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulati

Regulations]

Listing

17A(1)

Regulations)

Listing

Regulati

Non-

25-

Executive -

15-07-

Chairperson

12-

No

Active

Yes

17-10-2000

01-10-2019

99

1

1

Independent

2020

1945

Director

Non-

01-

Executive -

Not

12-

No

Active

NA

03-01-2012

01-10-2019

99

4

4

Independent

Applicable

1949

Director

Non-

05-

Executive -

Not

05-

No

Active

NA

23-07-2018

23-07-2018

53

4

4

Independent

Applicable

1956

Director

Executive

Not

16-

02-

No

Active

NA

01-01-2021

1

0

Director

Applicable

1975

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

No of

Independent

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

special

Tenure

entities

entities

resolution

Date of

Category 2

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

tegory 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

of

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

17(1A) of

resolution

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations

n-

31-

cutive -

Not

07-

No

Active

NA

21-04-2009

1

0

minee

Applicable

1957

ector

n-

24-

cutive -

Not

07-

No

Active

NA

01-10-2019

01-10-2019

39

2

2

ependent

Applicable

1951

ector

cutive

Not

02-

11-

No

Active

NA

01-01-2020

1

0

ector

Applicable

1966

n-

01-

cutive -

Not

12-

No

Active

NA

02-04-2020

1

0

minee

Applicable

1968

ector

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

Num

No of

Independent

mem

Directorship

Directorship

Whether

in

in listed

in listed

special

Stak

Tenure

entities

entities

resolution

Date of

Com

ory

Category 2

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

inclu

f

of

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

liste

ors

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

17(1A) of

resolution

(R

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Reg

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26

Listing

17A(1) of

Li

Regulations)

Listing

Regu

Regulations

tive

Not

21-

01-

No

Active

NA

09-08-2021

1

0

0

or

Applicable

1973

tive

Not

08-

10-

No

NA

01-04-2022

1

0

0

or

Applicable

1974

tive

Not

22-

No

Active

NA

09-11-2022

1

0

1

Applicable

07-

nee

1978

or

Text Block

Textual Information(1)

Ms. Nicola Buck being a Foreign National does not hold PAN.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 08:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
03:10aCastrol India : Quarterly Compliance Report Q4 2022
PU
01/11Castrol India Completes Acquisition of 7% Stake in Ki Mobility
MT
01/11Castrol India : Update on Acquisition of stake in ki Mobility Solutions Private Limited_11..
PU
01/10Castrol India Limited completed the acquisition of 7.09% stake in Ki Mobility Solutions..
CI
2022Castrol India : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited announced that it has received INR 6.9 billion..
CI
2022TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 6.9 b..
CI
2022Castrol India : And ki mobility solutions collaborate to strengthen indian automotive afte..
PU
2022Castrol India to Acquire 7% Stake in Ki Mobility for $60 Million
MT
2022Castrol India Limited entered into an agreement to acquire 7.09% stake in Ki Mobility S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 48 743 M 600 M 600 M
Net income 2022 8 242 M 101 M 101 M
Net cash 2022 12 998 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,93%
Capitalization 122 B 1 505 M 1 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 632
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 123,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED0.49%1 505
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.58%465 985
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.13%192 854
BP PLC1.99%107 127
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.84%75 741
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.76%57 144