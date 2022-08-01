Castrol India : Second Quarter ended 30 June 2022 pdf / 2.9 MB

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit before tax

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Loss on disposal / write off of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (net) Capital work in progress written off

Allowance for doubtful debts written back (net)

Expense recognised in respect of share based payments Loss/ (gain) on fair valuation of forward contract Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss

Unrealised gain on Overnight Funds Finance costs

Interest income

Excess accruals written back

Operating profit before working capital changes

Movements in working capital:

Decrease / (Increase) in inventories

Decrease / (Increase) in trade and other receivables

Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables and provisions

Cash generated from / (used in) operations Income tax refund / (payment) (net) (including interest) Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities (A) Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (including capital work-in-progress and intangible assets)