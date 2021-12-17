Castrol India : Trading Window Closure

15 December 2021 To, The BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001. Bandra East, Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code: 500870 Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window pursuant to Code of Conduct read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that in terms of Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Determination of Legitimate Purpose (Code of Conduct), framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 21 December 2021 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31 December 2021.

The date of the Board Meeting to consider the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31 December 2021 will be intimated in due course.

Yours faithfully,

For Castrol India Limited

Hemangi Ghag

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer