  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 12/17
125.45 INR   0.00%
01:49pCASTROL INDIA : Trading Window Closure
PU
11/03Loss of Share Certificate- 3 November 2021
PU
11/01Loss of Share Certificate- 1 November 2021
PU
Castrol India : Trading Window Closure

12/17/2021 | 01:49pm EST
15 December 2021

To,

The BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001.

Bandra East, Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 500870

Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window pursuant to Code of Conduct read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that in terms of Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Determination of Legitimate Purpose (Code of Conduct), framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 21 December 2021 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31 December 2021.

The date of the Board Meeting to consider the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31 December 2021 will be intimated in due course.

Yours faithfully,

For Castrol India Limited

Hemangi Ghag

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 18:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 41 707 M 549 M 549 M
Net income 2021 7 699 M 101 M 101 M
Net cash 2021 11 697 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 124 B 1 632 M 1 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 125,45 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED1.83%1 627
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.88%259 814
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.12%224 845
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD21.09%200 468
BP PLC33.03%88 491
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.63%75 420