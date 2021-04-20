Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call details- 20 April 2021 pdf / 335.9 KB

19 April 2021 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, The BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001. Bandra East, Mumbai ‐ 400051 Scrip Code: 500870 Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND Dear Sir/Madam, Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Please note that an analyst/investor call has been scheduled for discussing the un‐audited financial results of the Company, for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021, to be adopted at its Board Meeting scheduled on 26 April 2021. The details pertaining to the said call are enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record. Yours faithfully, For Castrol India Limited Chandana Digitally signed by Chandana Dhar Dhar +05'30' Date: 2021.04.19 19:15:34 Chandana Dhar Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Note: Presentation made if any will be made available on the website of the Company and will be also informed to the Exchanges. The above schedule is subject to change(s) which may happen due to unavoidable circumstances and / or exigencies. No unpublished price sensitive information pertaining to the Company is shared at any of the meets / calls with analyst / institutional investors.

Castrol India Limited 1Q 2021 conference call for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 to be organized on 27 April 2021 from 12:15 pm to 1.00 pm IST Mumbai:Castrol India Limited, India's leading automotive, industrial lubricant manufacturing company, will be hosting a concall for investors and analysts on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 from 12:15 pm to 1.00 pm for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021. The call will be initiated with a brief management discussion on the earnings performance followed by an interactive question and answer session. The management team will be represented by: Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited

Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer & Whole-time Director, Castrol India Limited Tuesday, 27 April 2021 from 12.15 pm - 1.00 pm IST Conference Dial-In Numbers Direct Access Link Mumbai (Primary No.) +91 22 6280 1164 +91 22 7115 8065 Ahmedabad, https://services.choruscall.in/Diamo Bangalore, +91-7045671221 ndPassRegistration/register?confirm Chandigarh, Chennai, ationNumber=6592918&linkSecurity String=1610879c44 Gurgaon (NCR), Hyderabad, Kochi/Cochin, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune USA 1866 746 2133 UK 0808 101 1573 Singapore 800 101 2045 Hong Kong 800 964 448 -----X-X-X----

About Castrol India Limited: Castrol, is one of the world's leading lubricant brands and has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Castrol India Limited is one of India's leading lubricants companies with iconic brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, and power brands like Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON being the brand of choice for millions of consumers and customers across the country. The company also has a presence in select segments like High Performance Lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery and wind energy. Castrol India has a large manufacturing and distribution network in India with three blending plants and a distribution network of 350 distributors who reach consumers and customers through over 100,000 retail outlets. In addition, Castrol sub-distributors reach additional outlets in rural markets while the company also directly services over 3,000 key institutional accounts. Along with providing world class products and services, Castrol India focuses on and prioritizes safety, compliance and quality. Website: www.castrol.co.in Tw handle: @Castrol_India For further information, please contact: Shruti Sharma Current Global Mob: 7506424915 Email: ssharma@currentglobal.com Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential product characteristics and uses, product sales potential and target dates for product launch are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors