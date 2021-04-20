Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call details- 20 April 2021 pdf / 335.9 KB

Log in
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 04/19
121.55 INR   -1.10%
CASTROL INDIA  : Analyst/Investor Call details- 20 April 2021
PU
04/11CASTROL INDIA  : Signs Supply Pact with UK-Based Wheelchair Manufacturer
MT
04/07CASTROL INDIA  : Annual Report
PU
Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call details- 20 April 2021

04/20/2021 | 04:10am EDT
19 April 2021

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

The BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001.

Bandra East, Mumbai ‐ 400051

Scrip Code: 500870

Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please note that an analyst/investor call has been scheduled for discussing the un‐audited financial results of the Company, for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021, to be adopted at its Board Meeting scheduled on 26 April 2021.

The details pertaining to the said call are enclosed herewith.

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Castrol India Limited

Chandana

Digitally signed by

Chandana Dhar

Dhar

+05'30'

Date: 2021.04.19 19:15:34

Chandana Dhar

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Note: Presentation made if any will be made available on the website of the Company and will be also informed to the Exchanges. The above schedule is subject to change(s) which may happen due to unavoidable circumstances and / or exigencies. No unpublished price sensitive information pertaining to the Company is shared at any of the meets / calls with analyst / institutional investors.

Castrol India Limited 1Q 2021 conference call for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 to be organized on 27 April 2021 from 12:15 pm to 1.00 pm IST

Mumbai:Castrol India Limited, India's leading automotive, industrial lubricant manufacturing company, will be hosting a concall for investors and analysts on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 from 12:15 pm to 1.00 pm for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021.

The call will be initiated with a brief management discussion on the earnings performance followed by an interactive question and answer session. The management team will be represented by:

  • Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited
  • Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer & Whole-time Director, Castrol India Limited

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 from 12.15 pm - 1.00 pm IST

Conference Dial-In Numbers

Direct Access Link

Mumbai (Primary No.)

+91 22 6280 1164

+91 22 7115 8065

Ahmedabad,

https://services.choruscall.in/Diamo

Bangalore,

+91-7045671221

ndPassRegistration/register?confirm

Chandigarh, Chennai,

ationNumber=6592918&linkSecurity

String=1610879c44

Gurgaon (NCR),

Hyderabad,

Kochi/Cochin, Kolkata,

Lucknow, Pune

USA

1866 746 2133

UK

0808 101 1573

Singapore

800 101 2045

Hong Kong

800 964 448

About Castrol India Limited:

Castrol, is one of the world's leading lubricant brands and has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Castrol India Limited is one of India's leading lubricants companies with iconic brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, and power brands like Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON being the brand of choice for millions of consumers and customers across the country. The company also has a presence in select segments like High Performance Lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery and wind energy.

Castrol India has a large manufacturing and distribution network in India with three blending plants and a distribution network of 350 distributors who reach consumers and customers through over 100,000 retail outlets. In addition, Castrol sub-distributors reach additional outlets in rural markets while the company also directly services over 3,000 key institutional accounts.

Along with providing world class products and services, Castrol India focuses on and prioritizes safety, compliance and quality.

Website: www.castrol.co.in

Tw handle: @Castrol_India

For further information, please contact:

Shruti Sharma

Current Global

Mob: 7506424915

Email: ssharma@currentglobal.com

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential product characteristics and uses, product sales potential and target dates for product launch are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 37 183 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2021 7 782 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2021 13 822 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 5,38%
Capitalization 120 B 1 605 M 1 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 48,9%
