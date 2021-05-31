Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call details- 3 June 2021 pdf / 758.6 KB

31 May 2021 To, The BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001. Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 500870 Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company intimates that Mr. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director and Mr. Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director of Castrol India Limited will join an investor conference on 3 June 2021 with CGS CIMB Investors from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm IST and will be participating in series of meetings with various funds during the day.

Presentation(s) shared during the conference, if any, will be made available to the Exchanges and on the website of the Company.

Kindly take the same on record.