Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call details- 3 June 2021 pdf / 758.6 KB
05/31/2021 | 05:46am EDT
31 May 2021
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company intimates that Mr. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director and Mr. Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director of Castrol India Limited will join an investor conference on 3 June 2021 with CGS CIMB Investors from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm IST and will be participating in series of meetings with various funds during the day.
Presentation(s) shared during the conference, if any, will be made available to the Exchanges and on the website of the Company.
Note:
The above schedule is subject to change(s) which may happen due to unavoidable circumstances and / or exigencies.
No unpublished price sensitive information pertaining to the Company is shared at any of the meets / calls with analyst / institutional investors