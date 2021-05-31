Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call details- 3 June 2021 pdf / 758.6 KB

05/31/2021 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 May 2021

To,

The BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001.

Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 500870

Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company intimates that Mr. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director and Mr. Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director of Castrol India Limited will join an investor conference on 3 June 2021 with CGS CIMB Investors from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm IST and will be participating in series of meetings with various funds during the day.

Presentation(s) shared during the conference, if any, will be made available to the Exchanges and on the website of the Company.

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Castrol India Limited

Chandana Dhar

Digitally signed by Chandana Dhar

Date: 2021.05.31 11:49:01 +05'30'

Chandana Dhar

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Note:

  1. The above schedule is subject to change(s) which may happen due to unavoidable circumstances and / or exigencies.
  2. No unpublished price sensitive information pertaining to the Company is shared at any of the meets / calls with analyst / institutional investors

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
05:46aCASTROL INDIA  : Analyst/Investor Call details- 3 June 2021 pdf / 758.6 KB
PU
05/19CASTROL INDIA  : Analyst/Investor Call Details- 19 May 2021 & 27 May 2021 pdf / ..
PU
04/30CASTROL INDIA  : Scrutinizer's Report pdf / 1.5 MB
PU
04/30CASTROL INDIA  : Proceedings of AGM pdf / 323.9 KB
PU
04/30CASTROL INDIA  : Voting Results pdf / 3 MB
PU
04/27CASTROL INDIA  : Net Profit Climbs in First Quarter; Shares Rise 3%
MT
04/26CASTROL INDIA  : First Quarter ended 31 March 2021 pdf / 901.6 KB
PU
04/26CASTROL INDIA  : Outcome of Board Meeting- 26 April 2021 pdf / 1.2 MB
PU
04/26CASTROL INDIA  : Press Release - 26 April 2021 pdf / 352.4 KB
PU
04/26CASTROL INDIA  : Announces 1Q 2021 (January to March) Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 38 950 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2021 7 995 M 110 M 110 M
Net cash 2021 11 674 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 133 B 1 839 M 1 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 134,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED9.33%1 839
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.61%247 112
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.90%200 113
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.52%183 638
BP PLC20.15%87 514
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.33%80 912